Apple’s first 2026 iPhone might correct a major iPhone 16e shortcoming

iPhone 16e was launched earlier this year and brought much of the same hardware as the iPhone 16, including the same chipset, Apple Intelligence, and more. However, it also came with a few compromises, such as the old notch instead of the Dynamic Island and a single-camera setup. It also lacked another feature that many people did not notice: MagSafe-compatible wireless charging. iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.(HT Photo)

While the iPhone 16e does support wireless charging, it does not include MagSafe technology. This means you cannot attach MagSafe accessories to it. Yes, you can achieve this by using a MagSafe-compatible case, but the phone itself does not offer native MagSafe functionality.

This is set to change with the next iPhone E model, which is expected to be the iPhone 17e. This information comes via a report by The Information.

iPhone 17e with MagSafe: What to expect

According to The Information’s Wayne Ma and Keanu Liu, the iPhone 17e is widely expected to ship with MagSafe wireless charging built in. It is not yet clear what charging speeds this MagSafe technology will support, but it could be in the range of 20 to 25 watts. For context, the iPhone 16e supports wireless charging at just 7.5 watts.

So, what more do we know about the iPhone 17e? The device is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, around March. Considering that its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, was unveiled in February, a February–March timeframe seems plausible. Another expected upgrade is a better processor, potentially the Apple A19 chip from the iPhone 17. We could also see a new modem in the iPhone 17e, likely the Apple C1X modem rather than the first-generation Apple C1 modem that powers the iPhone 16e.