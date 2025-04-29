Apple’s first foldable iPhone to release soon: Check expected price, design and more

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce its first foldable iPhone, with reports suggesting the device could arrive in 2027. For years, rumours have swirled around the idea of a foldable iPhone, and recent reports indicate that Apple is on the verge of making this vision a reality. Alongside the foldable iPhone, Apple is also reportedly working on a large 20-inch foldable iPad. However, the foldable iPhone is expected to be the first product to debut. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming foldable iPhone. Apple is reportedly preparing to release its first foldable iPhone in 2027. (Representation image)(HT Tech)

Foldable iPhone: Display Specifications (Rumoured)

The foldable iPhone is likely to feature a book-style design, similar to models like the Galaxy Z Fold and Pixel Fold. When unfolded, the phone will have a larger tablet-sized screen, while the outer display will be compact enough for everyday use. Industry sources suggest that the iPhone will come with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The internal display will be crease-free to enhance the user experience. Some reports also mention a near 4:3 aspect ratio for the inner display, which is comparable to the design of older iPad mini models.

Foldable iPhone: Hardware and Design (Expected)

While the foldable iPhone will have premium hardware, some features may be absent due to the design constraints of a thin folding device. Notably, the device will not feature Face ID, as the thin structure limits internal space. Instead, Touch ID will return as a side button. Unfolded, the iPhone will measure 4.5mm in thickness, while the folded version will be 9mm thick, making it thinner than the 13-inch iPad Pro, according to 9to5Mac reports.

The build quality of the foldable iPhone will be high, with the device is expected to incorporate a stainless steel and titanium alloy in the hinge and full titanium alloy for the casing. Despite the absence of Face ID, the overall durability and materials used in construction will ensure a premium feel.

Impact on the Foldable Market

The foldable smartphone market has seen rapid growth from 2019 to 2023, with year-over-year increases of around 40 percent, according to the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), 9to5Mac reported. However, experts predict that the market will slow down, with growth expected to dip to just 5 percent in 2024 and possibly experience a decline in 2025. The Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report highlights that foldable smartphone sales have stagnated at approximately 22 million units annually. Still, experts believe that Apple’s entry into the foldable market could rejuvenate interest and drive sales, especially among iPhone users who have been hesitant to switch to other foldable brands.

Foldable iPhone: Pricing and Production Timeline

The foldable iPhone will likely be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, making it a premium product aimed at the high-end market. Mass production is expected to begin in late 2026, with the device potentially launching in 2027. In terms of production strategy, Apple is reportedly increasing its manufacturing capabilities in India. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, the company plans to ship all Made-in-India iPhones to the US to avoid higher tariffs on imports from China. However, sources suggest that the first foldable iPhone models will likely be produced in China, as Apple has historically maintained production of new designs in the country.

In addition to the foldable iPhone, Apple is preparing for the release of its 20th-anniversary iPhone model, which is also expected to be manufactured in China. Despite Apple's efforts to ramp up production in India, it is unlikely that all iPhones sold in the US will be made in India by 2027.

