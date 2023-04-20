Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE: Long queue outside Saket outlet, Tim Cook to launch
- Apple Delhi store opening updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook to inaugurate iPhone maker's second retail store in India at Saket in New Delhi on Thursday.
Apple Saket store opening updates: After Apple's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex, the iPhone maker is set to open its second flagship outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday. The tech giant's chief executive Tim Cook is present in the city.
The opening of the Apple store coincides with the company's 25th anniversary in India. Apple has big plans for India, including a more robust environment for app developers, a focus on sustainability, community initiatives across numerous cities, and localised manufacturing.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:36 AM
Apple Saket store opening: All set for launch
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:28 AM
Apple Delhi store opening live updates: Visuals from outside Saket store
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:27 AM
Apple Stores go vocal for local, but with global hues
The white oak tables and accent walls were handcrafted in India. Similar features can be found in Apple Visitor Centre in Cupertino and Apple Regent Street in London.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:18 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District in New Delhi
Apple CEO Cook visited the Lodhi Art District on Wednesday and was mesmerised by the creative wall art there.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:16 AM
Apple stores in India: Buy product online, pick from outlets
The two Apple Stores tie-in with the Apple India Online Store too, allowing customers to purchase a product or accessory online and pick that order from Apple Saket or Apple BKC.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:09 AM
Tim Cook in India: Apple CEO meets Indian athletes
Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal and others meet Tim Cook, share their Apple Watch experience.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:08 AM
Watch: What Pakistanis say on India's Apple store launch
'Still waiting for IMF loan': Pak netizens mock their country after Apple opens store in India.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 09:06 AM
Tim Cook in Delhi: Visuals here
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:52 AM
More details about Apple Saket
Apple says the Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:50 AM
What is special at Apple's Saket store?
At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place for photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers. The offerings include:
Skills: Getting Started with iPhone
Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone
Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji
Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch
Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:41 AM
In case you missed: India's first Apple store opened in Mumbai's BKC
India's first Apple store inaugurated in Mumbai's BKC by CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday.
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:38 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook held meeting with MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:37 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook held meeting with Rail minister
Ahead of the launch of Apple's second store in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the sidelines of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:32 AM
Tim Cook in Delhi: What PM Modi said to Apple CEO?
'Glad to exchange…', says Modi as Tim Cook reveals 'shared vision' on technology
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:30 AM
Tim Cook in Delhi: Apple CEO met PM Modi
-
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 08:26 AM
Apple in India: After Mumbai's BKC, its time for Delhi's Saket
Apple will launch its second retail store of India in New Delhi's Saket today at 10 am.