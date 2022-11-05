Apple's iPhone 13 emerges as leader in smartphone shipments in India: Report

The Apple iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone in India during Q3, 2022, topping shipment records. The iPhone 13 reportedly became the first iPhone to lead overall smartphone shipments in India for a quarter, according to a recent analysis by Counterpoint. Apple achieved its greatest market share of 5% in India. The business obtained 40% of the market share for premium smartphones, the research states.

This comes at a time when, according to Counterpoint, the overall smartphone shipments in India decreased 11% YoY to reach over 45 million devices in Q3 2022 (July-September). According to the research, the drop can be ascribed to both a high base during the same quarter last year and reduced consumer demand in the entry-level and budget classes in Q3 2022.

Data indicates that in Q3 2022, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi was the market leader in India. But due to sluggish customer demand in the entry level market, the company's shipments fell 19% YoY. Xiaomi was the leading 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2022 in the sub-20,000 price range, it noted.

Vivo and Samsung maintained their positions in second and third, respectively. Samsung was the only smartphone manufacturer among the top five to record annual growth, though. With an 18% market share, the South Korean company also dominated the handset (feature phone + smartphone) market. According to the research, this surge may have been caused by aggressive online channel stock replenishment before the holiday season together with alluring promos and incentives.

In September 2022, Samsung was the leading smartphone brand. It took the lead in the ₹10,000– ₹20,000 price range, propelled by devices from the Galaxy M- and F-series.

OnePlus experienced a 35% YoY growth in Q3 2022. The Nord CE 2 series and Nord 2T, which are cost effective, helped the company expand in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone brand owned by BBK continued to rank third in the premium segment (more than 30,000). Along with dominating the ₹20- ₹30k price range, OnePlus also dominated with its Nord lineup. In Q3 2022, the company was the second-largest brand of 5G smartphones shipped to India.

