Apple's ‘Let Loose’ event today: New iPad, Pencil expected; livestream link here

Apple will host 'Let Loose' an event on May 7 during which updated versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to be unveiled. While the event's logo hints at a focus on large screens, the Cupertino giant has not yet disclosed further details. Apple to unveil updated iPad Pro and iPad Air at 'Let Loose' event on May 7. (Apple)

What is timing of Apple's ‘Let Loose’ on May 7?

Wondering when to catch the highly anticipated Apple 'Let Loose' event on May 7? The event, also referred to as the Apple May 7th event, is scheduled to kick off at 7am PT, which is 7:30pm accoring to Indian time.

Here's how you can watch Apple's 'Let Loose' event live on May 7

Livestream links are available on YouTube.com, Apple.com and Apple TV.

• Watch Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on YouTube- Click here

• Watch Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on the website- Click here

What to expect from Apple's ‘Let Loose’ event?

Here's a look at the expected features of the new iPad Air and Pro:

1. Bloomberg reports that the upcoming release will feature updated versions of both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

2. Expect sharper OLED displays for the iPad Pro lineup, while the refreshed iPad Air may offer a new 12.9-inch screen option, giving consumers more display size choices.

3. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air is likely to boast a mini-LED screen, offering advantages such as a higher contrast ratio, brightness and deeper blacks compared to LCD panels.

4. The iPad Pro models are expected to run on the new M3 chip and support redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. However, the iPad Air may not receive a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory.

5. Rumors suggest that Apple may relocate the front-facing FaceTime camera to the landscape side of the device, aligning it properly for use with the Magic Keyboard in landscape mode. Additionally, there might be a redesigned camera bump with a vertically-oriented design.