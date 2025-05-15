Apple’s mind-control tech to let users control iPhones with their thoughts

Apple is working on a groundbreaking technology that would allow users to control devices like iPhones, iPads and its Vision Pro headset using only their thoughts. The system, still in early development, is aimed at significantly advancing accessibility and assistive technology for users with physical disabilities. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple has partnered with Synchron, a neurotechnology company known for its innovative brain-computer interface (BCI) called the Stentrode. Apple is believed to be developing a software framework that would allow third-party developers to build compatible applications using this technology. (Reuters)

Unlike more invasive brain implants, the Stentrode is inserted into a blood vessel near the motor cortex, the part of the brain responsible for movement, where it can detect neural signals. These signals are then converted into digital commands, enabling users to perform tasks such as opening apps, navigating menus or interacting with content, all without needing to touch the screen.

Real-World Application Already Underway

This isn’t just a futuristic concept. Last year, a patient with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) successfully used the Stentrode to control an Apple Vision Pro headset, even exploring a virtual simulation of the Swiss Alps. Synchron is also reportedly looking at how this brain-control system can integrate with AI tools like ChatGPT for enhanced interaction.

Early Days, Big Potential

Experts caution that this type of brain-interface control is still years away from mainstream use. Beyond the obvious regulatory and ethical hurdles, the technology remains expensive and requires specialist installation.

Still, accessibility advocates are encouraged. Bob Farrell, who works on digital accessibility at Applause, welcomed the news but noted that present-day accessibility remains just as important. “It’s great to see innovation like this,” he said, “but we still need to make sure everyday devices are easy to use for people with disabilities now.”

With tech giants like Apple entering the neurotechnology space, BCIs are edging closer to everyday reality. While mind-controlled iPhones may sound like science fiction today, the foundations are clearly being laid for a more accessible digital future.