Apple’s new iPhone alarm update could save you from oversleeping: What’s new

If you are on iOS 26 and struggling to wake up in the morning, it may be because you can easily tap the stop button instead of the snooze button on your iPhone, which stops the alarm altogether and allows you to sleep in, missing important deadlines, work, and whatnot. But it looks like Apple is actually changing this, as with the second beta of iOS 26.1, there's a new design update to the alarms that makes it harder to stop the alarm, you now need to slide instead of just tap. Here are the details.

iOS 26.2 Beta 2 Improves The Alarm UI

With the current iOS 26 version, there are two buttons visible when an alarm goes off: snooze and stop. These buttons are rather large, so if you are a heavy sleeper, you may accidentally tap the stop button instead of the snooze button, which could, of course, lead to delays if you want to wake up at a certain time. But with iOS 26.1 Beta 2, Apple has changed the design to a slide functionality. Now, you need to slide from left all the way to the right, completing the motion before your alarm stops. It will keep ringing until you do so.

Apple Made The Buttons Bigger With iOS 26

It’s also worth noting that with iOS 26, Apple made these buttons much bigger compared to iOS 18, making it easier to tap the stop button, which, in theory, could cause people to miss alarms. Apple may have realised this and is now improving the situation with iOS 26.1 Beta 2. It remains to be seen if this will make it to the final version, but for now, it’s available in the Beta, and you can try it if you’re part of the Beta programme.

