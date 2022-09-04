Going to put overheated phone in a refrigerator? There are better ways to cool

Our dependence on mobile phones has drastically increased in recent times. Because of this heavy usage, the devices at times heats unprecedentedly. Although it already incorporates mechanisms to stay protected against this reasonable heat up, it may be required sometimes to take manual action to cool it.

When our smartphone heats up, one of the first ideas which strike our mind to immediately cool, is to put it in the refrigerator. But this hack can perhaps make the phone not usable again.

In a humid enclosure of the refrigerator, rapid cooling could lead to condensation thus short circuiting the device.

Also, suddenly moving from a hotter environment to a cooler environment can give detrimental temperature shock.

So what to do? A report from the Washington post explains some ways to mitigate the problem.

Protect it from the Sun

The report says that our mobile phones readily absorb the sun’s heat radiation, so it’s better not to expose the phone in direct sunlight for more time. Apart from the heat generated because of its operation, scorching heat waves are the external sources for device’s temperature rise.

Also, the mobile phone has to brighten its screen for proper visualisation in the outside environment. This uses more processing power, generating more heat.

Keep the phone aside

The more you use your phone, the more it heats up. Better to keep it aside if it’s already radiating heat.

Report claims that mobile videography overloads the device as it uses multiple components simultaneously. Similarly Bluetooth and mobile hotspot are some of the functionalities which heat the mobile phone more.

If it’s heated a lot, it’s better to close all its functions and switch it off for some time.

Remove the casing

The body casing used for smartphones’ protection from accidental damage may inhibit the heat loss. Smartphone heating is usual, and it has its own mechanism to shed heat, but often because of bad thermal conductivity of the casing, it is required to remove the casing of the mobile phone.

Switch on low-power mode

The report advises mobile users to switch on low-power mode, restricting some functionality of the phone, so that it generates less heat.

