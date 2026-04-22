Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Asus ExpertBook Ultra laptop launched in India with built-in AI processing capabilities

    Asus has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in India, bringing a business laptop focused on on-device AI and more for professional workflows.

    Published on: Apr 22, 2026 6:48 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    19% OFF

    ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14", Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop

    ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 14", Touchscreen, Win 11, Office Home 2024, Ponder Blue, 1.28kg, UX3405CA-PZ162WS, Intel Arc iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop

    • CheckASUS Zenbook 14
    • CheckIntel Core Ultra 5 Series 2
    • Check16GB RAM
    mazon

    ₹109990

    ₹135990

    Check Details

    Discount

    37% OFF

    ASUS Vivobook 14 (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,1TB SSD,FHD+, 14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Platinum Gold, 1.46 Kg, X1407CA-LY1581WS,Thin & Light Laptop

    ASUS Vivobook 14 (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,1TB SSD,FHD+, 14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Platinum Gold, 1.46 Kg, X1407CA-LY1581WS,Thin & Light Laptop

    • CheckASUS Vivobook 14 (2026)
    • CheckIntel Core Ultra 5 225H
    • CheckIntel iGPU
    mazon

    ₹72990

    ₹114990

    Check Details

    Discount

    23% OFF

    ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS

    ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS

    • CheckASUS Vivobook S16
    • CheckIntel Core Ultra 5 225H
    • CheckAI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS
    mazon

    ₹84990

    ₹109990

    Check Details

    Discount

    27% OFF

    ASUS Zenbook 14, Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, AI PC(AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/3K OLED/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jade Black/1.2 Kg) UM3406KA-PP240WS

    ASUS Zenbook 14, Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, AI PC(AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/3K OLED/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jade Black/1.2 Kg) UM3406KA-PP240WS

    • CheckASUS Zenbook 14
    • CheckSmartchoice
    • CheckAMD Ryzen AI 5 340
    mazon

    ₹85990

    ₹117990

    Check Details

    Discount

    21% OFF

    ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD, FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Cool Silver,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY060WS, Metallic Design Laptop

    ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD, FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Cool Silver,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY060WS, Metallic Design Laptop

    • CheckASUS Vivobook S14
    • CheckIntel Core Ultra 5 225H
    • CheckIntel iGPU
    mazon

    ₹77990

    ₹98990

    Check Details

    As work tools shift toward smarter computing, laptop makers are now focusing on machines that can process tasks locally. At a launch event in New Delhi, Asus introduced the ExpertBook Ultra in India, emphasising on-device artificial intelligence. The move signals a shift toward systems that rely less on cloud-based processing and more on local hardware for handling complex tasks.

    Asus introduces ExpertBook Ultra in India, bringing on-device AI computing to business laptops for everyday workflows. (HT Photo)
    Asus introduces ExpertBook Ultra in India, bringing on-device AI computing to business laptops for everyday workflows. (HT Photo)
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    Focus on Business Users and AI Workflows

    The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is built for professionals such as CEOs, founders, and business operators who require a system that balances mobility and computing strength. Asus said the device is designed to fit into daily workflows without adding friction, which may allow users to manage tasks with fewer interruptions.

    Under the bonnet, the machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, internally referred to as Panther Lake. The device uses the Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 chip, which integrates a central processing unit, graphics unit, and a neural processing unit. This setup allows the system to run AI-driven tasks directly on the device. Users can work with smaller AI models and tools without needing constant cloud access, which can help improve response time and data handling.

    The laptop is part of the Copilot+ PC category and includes a dedicated key for AI-related features. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and comes with WiFi 7 and Intel Arc graphics. Asus claims the system can reach up to 180 trillion operations per second for AI workloads, placing it among devices designed for local AI processing.

    Thin Design with Durability Focus

    Alongside performance, Asus has focused on portability. The ExpertBook Ultra weighs less than one kilogram and measures slightly above 10mm in thickness. This makes it suitable for users who travel often or work across locations.

    The company has also worked on durability. The laptop body uses nano ceramic coating and plasma treatment, which are intended to reduce wear from regular use. Asus said the device meets military-grade durability standards and has undergone testing for heat, vibration, and pressure conditions.

    Display and Battery

    The laptop features a 3K OLED display with a layer of toughened glass. It also includes an anti-reflective coating, which aims to improve visibility under different lighting conditions.

    Battery life is another area highlighted by the company. Asus claims the ExpertBook Ultra can deliver up to 19 hours of regular use. The device also supports fast charging, which may allow users to recharge quickly during short breaks.

    Asus ExpertBook Ultra Laptop: Price and Availability in India

    The Asus ExpertBook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,49,990 in India. Pre-orders are currently open, and the laptop will go on sale from April 29 through both online and offline channels.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Asus ExpertBook Ultra Laptop Launched In India With Built-in AI Processing Capabilities
    News/Technology/Asus ExpertBook Ultra Laptop Launched In India With Built-in AI Processing Capabilities
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes