ASUS launches new ROG Zephyrus, ProArt and TUF laptops in India; pre-orders begin at ₹999

ASUS has expanded its laptop portfolio in India with the launch of several new gaming and creator-focused devices, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14. The company has also started pre-orders for the new lineup at a booking amount of Rs. 999 through ROG stores, e-commerce platforms and retail partners across the country. ASUS Zephyrus Duo, G14, G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF A14 laptops are now available for pre-oder in India. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Customers who pre-order the laptops can avail benefits worth up to Rs. 27,299. These include a two-year warranty extension and three years of accidental damage protection. ASUS is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

The latest lineup targets different categories of users, ranging from gamers seeking high-performance hardware to creators looking for AI-powered computing tools. All new models feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards.

ROG Zephyrus Duo Leading the launch is the ROG Zephyrus Duo, which features a dual-screen design with two 16-inch 3K OLED touch displays. The laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor and is available with graphics options up to the GeForce RTX 5090. ASUS claims the device can deliver up to 1,824 TOPS of AI computing performance. The laptop supports multiple usage modes through a 320-degree hinge mechanism and includes a cooling setup based on liquid metal and a tri-fan system. Pricing starts at Rs. 5,49,990 and goes up to Rs. 6,99,990.

ASUS Zephyrus G-Series Lineup ASUS has also refreshed its Zephyrus G-series lineup. The Zephyrus G14 weighs 1.5kg and comes with a 3K Nebula HDR OLED display, a 73Wh battery and an RTX 5070 GPU option. It is priced at Rs. 3,69,990. The larger Zephyrus G16 features a 2.5K HDR display with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, a 90Wh battery and configurations up to the RTX 5080 GPU. Prices for the G16 start at Rs. 4,19,990 and reach Rs. 5,09,990. Both models run on Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.

ASUS ProArt PZ14 For creators, ASUS introduced the ProArt PZ14, a 14-inch 2-in-1 device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. It includes a detachable keyboard, a 3K Lumina Pro OLED display and support for the ASUS Pen. The company says the device delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance and offers up to 22 hours of battery life. The ProArt PZ14 is priced at Rs. 2,69,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 At the entry point of the lineup is the TUF Gaming A14. The laptop combines AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. Weighing 1.46kg, it carries military-grade durability certification and starts at Rs. 1,99,990.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said the new portfolio is designed to support gaming, content creation and everyday productivity through a single device ecosystem.