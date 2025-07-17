ASUS NUC 15 Pro launched in India with Wi-Fi 7, DDR5 memory, and AI processors

ASUS has launched the ASUS NUC 15 Pro mini PC in the Indian market. This compact desktop system targets professionals working on AI development, data visualisation, and other computing tasks. The device was initially announced earlier this year and is now available in India with key hardware upgrades. ASUS launches NUC 15 Pro mini PC in India with advanced features for AI and data tasks.(ASUS)

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Mini PC: Specifications and Features

The ASUS mini PC runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors. These chips, built on Intel’s 18A fabrication process, can deliver up to 99 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for artificial intelligence workloads. The system also supports DDR5 memory running at 6400MHz, alongside an Intel Arc graphics processing unit (GPU) to boost visual computing capabilities.

For connectivity, it includes features like Intel Wi-Fi 7, which enables connection to up to 16 simultaneous streaming devices. The Wi-Fi supports theoretical speeds reaching 46Gbps. The NUC 15 Pro mini also offers Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing, which locks or wakes the PC automatically based on user presence. Bluetooth 5.4 is included for fast data transfers up to 50Mbps and connections with multiple devices.

For security, ASUS integrated Intel vPro technology and firmware-based TPM 2.0 (fTPM 2.0) to protect sensitive data and manage hardware-level security tasks. The chassis has a volume of 0.48 litres and allows users to upgrade internal components without tools, using a spring-loaded hinge-lever mechanism.

Display support is strong, with the ability to connect up to four 4K screens via two HDMI 2.1 ports and Thunderbolt 4 connections. The system also features Power Sync, allowing it to control the power state of connected ASUS monitors through an HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) interface.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Mini PC: Price and Availability

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro mini PC is priced at Rs. 1,09,000 and is now available through major offline retail outlets and online platforms in India.

ROG Xbox Ally: Price and Key Details Leaked Online

Meanwhile, pricing details of the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld device have surfaced. According to details spotted by 3D Juegos, the European price for the standard model is expected to be 599 euros, while the high-end version with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage may retail at 899 euros.

Though ASUS has not yet confirmed official pricing for the Indian market, estimates suggest the standard model could be priced around Rs. 60,000, with the premium variant expected at around Rs. 90,000. A launch date has not been announced.

The ROG Xbox Ally line includes two configurations:

The standard version features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor.

The Ally X variant upgrades to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor.

ASUS first revealed this handheld during the Xbox Games Showcase in June.