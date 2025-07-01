Back-to-college deals: HP brings discounts and offers on Omen, Victus, and more laptops

The back-to-college season is in full swing. Many colleges have started opening up, and this means students and educators will definitely be in need of new laptops to get their work done. Amid this, HP has announced new discounts on both consumer and gaming laptops as part of its back-to-college initiative. It must be noted that these offers are available at HP World Stores, HP-authorised offline sellers, and HP's online stores until August 20, 2025. HP's Back to College offers are valid until August 20.(HP)

Discounts On HP Omen, Victus, And More

HP Omen laptops: With the HP Omen series, when buying an HP Omen series laptop, you will receive a two-year warranty extension and a three-year Protegent antivirus subscription for ₹ 3,499. If you are a student, you will be able to get the same for just ₹ 2,499. There is also an exchange offer of up to ₹ 15,000 when exchanging an older HP laptop through the HP Switch service. Furthermore, there will be low-cost and no-cost EMI options on Omen laptops. Other offers include being able to get the accidental damage protection plan for three years at ₹ 5,999 while purchasing an Omen laptop. You can also get an HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, worth around ₹ 13,927, and a Steam wallet worth ₹ 2,500 for just ₹ 999 on purchasing an HP laptop. 2. HP Victus 16: Regarding the HP Victus 16, there will be a two-year warranty extension and a three-year Protegent antivirus subscription for ₹ 2,999, and students can get this for ₹ 1,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to ₹ 5,000 on exchanging older HP laptops. The same no-cost EMI options apply. The Cloud Stinger 2 headset and the Steam wallet worth ₹ 2,500 will be available for ₹ 1,699, and the one-year damage protection plan can be bought for ₹ 999. HP OmniBook X and Ultra: Coming to the OmniBook X and Ultra, HP is offering up to ₹ 15,000 off on exchanging older HP laptops. There is also a cashback offer of up to ₹ 15,000 with select banks. You can get a Fossil watch worth ₹ 13,495 for ₹ 2,999, and you can also get a two-year warranty extension and a three-year Protegent antivirus subscription for ₹ 3,499. HP OmniBook 5 and 7 laptops: With these models, the HP Switch benefits amount to about ₹ 5,000 on exchanging older HP laptops. There is up to ₹ 15,000 cashback offer on select banks. The same Fossil watch, worth ₹ 13,495, can be bought for ₹ 1,999. You can get a Skybag Play Plus Trolley 55, which is worth ₹ 10,000, or you can choose a Portronics power bank worth ₹ 6,999 for ₹ 499. There will also be subsidised warranty extensions.

Additional Offers

While buying these laptops, HP says you will be able to get Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, which is worth around ₹20,000, for ₹2,999. You will also be able to get a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, which costs about ₹4,899, for ₹999.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More