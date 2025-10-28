Battlefield 6 drops RedSec to rival Call of Duty Warzone in surprise launch - All details

Electronic Arts (EA) has made an unexpected move in the gaming world with the launch of RedSec, a new free-to-play battle royale mode under Battlefield 6. The reveal came suddenly through Battlefield’s official X account, just a day before its scheduled launch, following a strategy often seen in surprise music or streaming drops. With this step, EA aims to directly challenge Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone, which has remained a major player in the genre since 2020. EA surprises players by launching RedSec, a free Battlefield 6 battle royale mode to rival Warzone.

RedSec: Release Timeline and Accessibility

RedSec is scheduled to go live on October 28, 2025, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT. Unlike traditional expansions, this mode will be accessible to everyone, even those who do not own Battlefield 6, signaling EA’s attempt to broaden its community reach. A complete gameplay trailer will debut alongside the release, giving players a first look at the experience before downloading. A brief teaser video was also shared with the announcement, creating anticipation among long-time Battlefield fans.

Gameplay Insights and Features

While EA has not shared every gameplay detail, RedSec is expected to retain the core elements that define Battlefield: massive maps, modern weaponry, and large-scale, team-based encounters. The new mode will coincide with Battlefield 6 Season 1, which introduces fresh maps, weapons, and other additions to the base game. RedSec will follow a last-squad-standing format, aligning with battle royale conventions while maintaining Battlefield’s combat style.

The company has yet to confirm the game's availability on different platforms, but it is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, mirroring the lineup of platforms for Battlefield 6.

Community Reaction and Impact

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion across gaming communities. Many players had speculated about a potential battle royale mode, but few expected a same-day reveal. Early reactions on social media indicate strong interest, with fans calling it a significant opportunity for Battlefield to re-enter the competitive live-service shooter market.