Beat the heat for less: Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals on ACs, coolers and fans with up to 65% off

Summer have been brutal this year, especially in the northern parts of the country. While we all have deployed all the possible means to keep our homes and offices cool, rising temperatures and high humidity leave more to be done. One way to prevent hot and humid weather from disrupting your comfort is by upgrading your summer appliances. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale has arrived with some of the biggest deals and discounts of the season. This sale provides the perfect opportunity for the buyers to swap their old summer appliances with the newer and more efficient summer appliances.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale kickstarted in India on July 4. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

To make it easier for you to get the best deals, we have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals on ACs, coolers and fans. Whether you're replacing an old appliance, furnishing a new home or simply looking for a more affordable way to stay comfortable this summer, these offers make it easier to invest in reliable cooling solutions. Many products curated by us also come with additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options, which makes the savings even more attractive. But before we get into the details, let's take a quick look at the offers that Amazon is offering as a part of its sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale offers

- Up to 65 percent discount on the purchase of home appliances

- No-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses

- 10% discount on payments made using Axis Bank credit card, SBI credit and debit cards

- 10% instant discount on SBI, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank credit card EMI transactions

- 7.5% instant discount on Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra, DBS credit card EMI transactions

- Up to ₹10,000 off on HDBC Bank credit card EMI transactions

Now that you have all the information, check out the top deals on summer appliances.

Best deals on ACs, get up to 65% off

Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 65% off on the purchase of ACs during the ongoing. Buyers can get ACs at a price as low as ₹20,490. In addition to this, buyers can purchase their favourite models at a no-cost EMI option starting at ₹2,000 and save more using exchange bonuses up to ₹7,000. Other offers include cashback offers on select bank cards, and discounts on credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Best deals on fans, get up to 60% off

During its ongoing Prime Day 2026 sale, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60% on the purchase of fans. In addition to discounts, the company is also giving potential buyers, an opportunity to save more using cashback offers up to ₹150, instant discount of up to ₹1,000 on purchases made using select banking credit cards and a no-cost EMI option. That said, these offers are available for Prime subscribers only. So, if you are planning to replace those old energy consuming fans with new BLDC motor fans, now would be the right time to do so. Check out the top deals below.

Best deals on coolers, get up to 55% off

Lastly, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 55% on the purchase of coolers to the interested buyers. In addition to this discounts, Amazon is also giving potential buyers, an opportunity to save more using cashback offers up to ₹350, instant discount of up to ₹1,000 on purchases made using select banking credit cards and a no-cost EMI option. So, if you are planning to buy a new cooler or replace and old one, here the top deals for you.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of coolers, fans and AC, including conventional models and newer energy efficient models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of coolers, fans and AC across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, performance, and energy efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying the best ACs, coolers, and fans Is an inverter AC worth buying? Yes. Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed according to the cooling requirement, making them more energy-efficient, quieter, and better at maintaining a consistent temperature than fixed-speed models.

Do air coolers work in humid weather? Air coolers are most effective in hot and dry climates because they cool the air through water evaporation. In regions with high humidity, their cooling performance is significantly reduced compared to an air conditioner.

Are BLDC fans better than conventional fans? Yes. BLDC (Brushless DC) fans consume up to 60-70% less electricity than traditional induction motor fans, operate more quietly, and continue to run efficiently on inverters during power cuts.

What should I look for when buying a ceiling fan? Consider the fan's sweep size, air delivery (measured in CMM), motor efficiency, noise levels, energy consumption, and additional features such as remote control, BLDC motor technology, and smart connectivity.

Which brands are known for reliable ACs, coolers, and fans in India? Popular brands include LG, Daikin, Panasonic, Samsung, Voltas, Blue Star, Carrier, Havells, Crompton, Bajaj, Orient Electric, Symphony, Usha, V-Guard, and Atomberg.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.