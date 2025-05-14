Menu Explore
BenQ launches flagship home projectors W5850, W4100i in India, here’s everything you need to know

ByAyushmann Chawla
May 14, 2025 11:02 AM IST

Both projectors support Dolby Atmos pass-through, eARC, and are compatible with 7.1 surround sound systems.

BenQ has officially unveiled its most advanced home cinema projectors for the Indian market, the W5850 and W4100i. Designed to elevate the at-home viewing experience, these new models reflect BenQ’s push into high-end, solid-state projection technology and reaffirm its commitment to delivering cinematic excellence to Indian consumers.

BenQ W5850 is priced at ₹7,00,000, while the W4100i retails at ₹4,00,000.
BenQ W5850 is priced at 7,00,000, while the W4100i retails at 4,00,000.(BenQ)

Cinematic Fidelity Meets Modern Living

The flagship W5850 is engineered for dedicated home theatres and delivers large-format visuals with exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. With support for true 4K UHD (8.3M pixels), 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor, and HDR10+, the projector produces vivid imagery optimised for darkroom conditions. A blue core laser offers 2,600 lumens brightness, while features like 1.6x motorised zoom, four-way lens shift, and a throw ratio of 1.0–1.6 provide installation flexibility.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched in India

On the other hand, the W4100i aims to be the versatile choice for living room entertainment, combining 3200 ANSI lumens, a 4 LED light source, and built-in Google-certified Android TV. Thanks to AI Cinema Mode, the projector adapts dynamically to ambient lighting and content type, ensuring optimal image quality in every scenario.

Technology Highlights That Impress

Both projectors support Dolby Atmos pass-through, eARC, and are compatible with 7.1 surround sound systems, appealing to audiophiles and home theatre enthusiasts alike. Gamers will also appreciate the 17.9ms input latency, designed for responsive, lag-free gameplay.

Key technical specifications include:

-HDR-PRO with HDR10+, HLG, and local contrast enhancement
-Long light source life (up to 30,000 hours)
-Native Netflix and major streaming apps on the W4100i
-Seamless integration with home AV systems via flexible mounting options

Availability and Pricing

BenQ W5850 is priced at 7,00,000, while the W4100i retails at 4,00,000. Both models will be available via leading Home AVSI partners across India starting May 2025.

With this launch, BenQ continues to blur the line between home viewing and theatre-grade performance, offering a future-proof solution for India’s growing base of cinephiles and AV connoisseurs.

