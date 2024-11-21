Best 8GB RAM mobile phones: iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, and more

Are you someone who’s looking for a smartphone that balances performance, features, and multitasking effectively? Then owning a smartphone with 8GB RAM could come as a great benefit to users. 8GB RAM provides the ability to effectively carry out complex tasks and support heavy apps within the devices. Additionally, smartphones with 8GB RAM and good processors could also manage artificial intelligence (AI)-related tasks with a breeze. Therefore, to narrow down your research we have listed some of the best 8GB RAM mobile phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Here’s why 8GB RAM smartphones could be a great choice.((Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo))

Best 8GB RAM mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: This is Samsung’s latest S-series smartphone which was launched in the flagship market. The Galaxy S24 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The smartphone offers powerful performance and camera capabilities, making it one of the worthy flagship smartphones. It also supports Galaxy AI features, therefore it's also known as an early AI smartphone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: This is Apple’s newly launched high-end smartphone which was launched in September. The smartphone is powered by A19 Pro chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with advanced features such as Apple Intelligence, a camera control button, top-notch camera features, and more. Although this could come at an expensive side, but it is quite impressive for long-term usage.

OnePlus 12R: Another impressive smartphone with 8GB RAM is the OnePlus 12R which comes in the mid-range smartphone segment. The OnePlus 12R is known for its performance and camera capabilities, which makes it a competitive smartphone in the market. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth day-to-day performance. It also offers a 1.5K LTPO ProXDR display for stunning visuals during gaming and streaming.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: This smartphone is an affordable option for the flagship Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400e processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with a similar design to the flagship Galaxy S24. The smartphone offers impressive performance, camera capabilities, and more, making it a great choice.

Google Pixel 8: Lastly, we have the Google Pixel 8 which comes with the company’s own Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. It's a compact smartphone with advanced features and capabilities. The Pixel 8 comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera that provides a promising image quality. Therefore, it could be another great option for purchase.