Best Butterfly mixer grinders in India: Reviews and buyer’s guide, top 10 options

Butterfly is a well-known brand in the Indian market when it comes to kitchen appliances. Their mixer grinders are known for their durability, performance, and affordable prices. Best Butterfly mixer grinders can help ease kitchen chores significantly.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 Butterfly mixer grinders available in India. We will provide detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you need a heavy-duty grinder for tough grinding tasks or a compact one for everyday use, we've got you covered.

1. Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding needs. It comes with 4 jars for different purposes and has a sturdy stainless steel body. The 750-watt motor ensures quick and smooth grinding, while the sharp blades make it suitable for both dry and wet grinding.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

4 jars with different capacities

Stainless steel body

Sharp rotating blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for quick grinding Slightly noisy operation Durable stainless steel body Jars are not dishwasher safe Suitable for both dry and wet grinding

2. Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder is a compact and budget-friendly option for small families. It comes with 3 jars and a powerful 500-watt motor for efficient grinding. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and even grinding, making it suitable for a variety of ingredients.

Specifications of Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder

500-watt motor

3 jars with different capacities

Stainless steel blades

Overload protector

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and budget-friendly Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Efficient grinding with powerful motor Noisy operation Suitable for a variety of ingredients

3. Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper

The Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper is a versatile appliance that can handle both grinding and chopping tasks. It comes with a 550-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The unique vegetable chopper attachment makes it a handy tool for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper

550-watt motor

4 jars with different capacities

Vegetable chopper attachment

Stainless steel blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile appliance for grinding and chopping Chopping attachment may not be suitable for all vegetables Handy vegetable chopper attachment Slightly bulky design Durable stainless steel blades

4. Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small

The Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small is a compact and lightweight option for bachelors and small families. It comes with 3 jars and a 500-watt motor for basic grinding needs. The sleek and stylish design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small

500-watt motor

3 jars with different capacities

Stainless steel blades

Sleek and stylish design

2-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Suitable for basic grinding needs Limited speed settings Sleek and stylish design

5. Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black

The Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black is a stylish and powerful appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 750-watt motor and 4 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The elegant black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black

750-watt motor

4 jars with different capacities

Stylish black finish

Sharp rotating blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for heavy-duty grinding Slightly noisy operation Stylish black finish Jars are not dishwasher safe Efficient grinding with sharp blades

6. Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment

The Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment is a unique and convenient appliance for Indian households. It comes with a 600-watt motor and a coconut scrapper attachment for easy and quick coconut scraping. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment

600-watt motor

Coconut scrapper attachment

Stainless steel blades

Compact and sleek design

2-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient coconut scrapper attachment Limited speed settings Compact and sleek design Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Suitable for everyday grinding and scraping needs

7. Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise

The Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise is a high-performance appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 1000-watt motor and 3 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The vibrant torquise color adds a pop of color to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise

1000-watt motor

3 jars with different capacities

Vibrant torquise color

Sharp rotating blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor for heavy-duty grinding Slightly noisy operation Vibrant torquise color Jars are not dishwasher safe Efficient grinding with sharp blades

8. Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White

The Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White is a versatile and elegant appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a 550-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The elegant white finish and compact design make it a perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White

550-watt motor

4 jars with different capacities

Elegant white finish

Stainless steel blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile appliance for modern kitchens Limited speed settings Elegant white finish Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Compact and sleek design

9. Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 750-watt motor and 3 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The sturdy stainless steel body ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

750-watt motor

3 jars with different capacities

Stainless steel body

Sharp rotating blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance motor for heavy-duty grinding Slightly noisy operation Durable stainless steel body Jars are not dishwasher safe Efficient grinding with sharp blades

10. Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper

The Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper is a versatile appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a 600-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The unique vegetable chopper attachment makes it a handy tool for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper

600-watt motor

4 jars with different capacities

Vegetable chopper attachment

Stainless steel blades

3-speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile appliance for grinding and chopping Chopping attachment may not be suitable for all vegetables Handy vegetable chopper attachment Slightly bulky design Durable stainless steel blades

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature 750-watt Motor 3 Jars Stainless Steel Body Sharp Rotating Blades 3-speed Settings Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder No Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper No Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small No Yes Yes Yes No Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment No No Yes Yes No Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White No Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper No Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder is the best value for money, offering a powerful 500-watt motor, stainless steel blades, and 3 jars for different purposes. It is compact, budget-friendly, and suitable for everyday grinding needs.

Best overall product:

The Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black is the best overall product in this category, featuring a powerful 750-watt motor, stylish black finish, 4 jars with sharp blades, and efficient grinding performance. It is suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks and adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

How to find the perfect Butterfly mixer grinder:

When choosing a Butterfly mixer grinder, consider the motor power, number of jars, material quality, and additional features like vegetable chopper attachment or coconut scrapper. Look for a product that meets your specific grinding needs and fits your budget.

