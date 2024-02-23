Best Butterfly mixer grinders in India: Reviews and buyer’s guide, top 10 options
Looking for a good mixer grinder in India? Butterfly mixer grinder is a good option which offers efficient grinding and blending capabilities.
Butterfly is a well-known brand in the Indian market when it comes to kitchen appliances. Their mixer grinders are known for their durability, performance, and affordable prices.
In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 Butterfly mixer grinders available in India. We will provide detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
Whether you need a heavy-duty grinder for tough grinding tasks or a compact one for everyday use, we've got you covered.
1. Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle all your grinding needs. It comes with 4 jars for different purposes and has a sturdy stainless steel body. The 750-watt motor ensures quick and smooth grinding, while the sharp blades make it suitable for both dry and wet grinding.
Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- 4 jars with different capacities
- Stainless steel body
- Sharp rotating blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for quick grinding
Slightly noisy operation
Durable stainless steel body
Jars are not dishwasher safe
Suitable for both dry and wet grinding
2. Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder
The Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder is a compact and budget-friendly option for small families. It comes with 3 jars and a powerful 500-watt motor for efficient grinding. The stainless steel blades ensure smooth and even grinding, making it suitable for a variety of ingredients.
Specifications of Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder
- 500-watt motor
- 3 jars with different capacities
- Stainless steel blades
- Overload protector
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and budget-friendly
Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Efficient grinding with powerful motor
Noisy operation
Suitable for a variety of ingredients
3. Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper
The Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper is a versatile appliance that can handle both grinding and chopping tasks. It comes with a 550-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The unique vegetable chopper attachment makes it a handy tool for everyday cooking.
Specifications of Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper
- 550-watt motor
- 4 jars with different capacities
- Vegetable chopper attachment
- Stainless steel blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile appliance for grinding and chopping
Chopping attachment may not be suitable for all vegetables
Handy vegetable chopper attachment
Slightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel blades
Also read: Best mixer grinders: Top 7 picks to give wings to your cooking skills
4. Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small
The Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small is a compact and lightweight option for bachelors and small families. It comes with 3 jars and a 500-watt motor for basic grinding needs. The sleek and stylish design adds a modern touch to your kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small
- 500-watt motor
- 3 jars with different capacities
- Stainless steel blades
- Sleek and stylish design
- 2-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweight design
Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Suitable for basic grinding needs
Limited speed settings
Sleek and stylish design
5. Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black
The Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black is a stylish and powerful appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 750-watt motor and 4 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The elegant black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black
- 750-watt motor
- 4 jars with different capacities
- Stylish black finish
- Sharp rotating blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful motor for heavy-duty grinding
Slightly noisy operation
Stylish black finish
Jars are not dishwasher safe
Efficient grinding with sharp blades
6. Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment
The Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment is a unique and convenient appliance for Indian households. It comes with a 600-watt motor and a coconut scrapper attachment for easy and quick coconut scraping. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect addition to your kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment
- 600-watt motor
- Coconut scrapper attachment
- Stainless steel blades
- Compact and sleek design
- 2-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convenient coconut scrapper attachment
Limited speed settings
Compact and sleek design
Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Suitable for everyday grinding and scraping needs
7. Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise
The Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise is a high-performance appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 1000-watt motor and 3 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The vibrant torquise color adds a pop of color to your kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise
- 1000-watt motor
- 3 jars with different capacities
- Vibrant torquise color
- Sharp rotating blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor for heavy-duty grinding
Slightly noisy operation
Vibrant torquise color
Jars are not dishwasher safe
Efficient grinding with sharp blades
Also read: Best Usha mixer grinders in India: Reviews and buying guide, top 10 options
8. Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White
The Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White is a versatile and elegant appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a 550-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The elegant white finish and compact design make it a perfect addition to your kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White
- 550-watt motor
- 4 jars with different capacities
- Elegant white finish
- Stainless steel blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile appliance for modern kitchens
Limited speed settings
Elegant white finish
Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding
Compact and sleek design
9. Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
The Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance for heavy-duty grinding tasks. It comes with a 750-watt motor and 3 jars with sharp blades for efficient grinding. The sturdy stainless steel body ensures durability and long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
- 750-watt motor
- 3 jars with different capacities
- Stainless steel body
- Sharp rotating blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-performance motor for heavy-duty grinding
Slightly noisy operation
Durable stainless steel body
Jars are not dishwasher safe
Efficient grinding with sharp blades
10. Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper
The Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper is a versatile appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with a 600-watt motor and 4 jars for different purposes. The unique vegetable chopper attachment makes it a handy tool for everyday cooking.
Specifications of Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper
- 600-watt motor
- 4 jars with different capacities
- Vegetable chopper attachment
- Stainless steel blades
- 3-speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile appliance for grinding and chopping
Chopping attachment may not be suitable for all vegetables
Handy vegetable chopper attachment
Slightly bulky design
Durable stainless steel blades
Comparison Table
|Product Name + Feature
|750-watt Motor
|3 Jars
|Stainless Steel Body
|Sharp Rotating Blades
|3-speed Settings
|Butterfly Smart 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Elite Grinder & Vegetable Chopper
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Hero Mixer Grinder Small
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Grinder with Coconut Scrapper Attachment
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Butterfly 8906022179989 1000W Grinder Torquise
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder White
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Butterfly Mixer Grinder with Vegetable Chopper
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money:
The Butterfly Hero 500 Mixer Grinder is the best value for money, offering a powerful 500-watt motor, stainless steel blades, and 3 jars for different purposes. It is compact, budget-friendly, and suitable for everyday grinding needs.
Best overall product:
The Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder Black is the best overall product in this category, featuring a powerful 750-watt motor, stylish black finish, 4 jars with sharp blades, and efficient grinding performance. It is suitable for heavy-duty grinding tasks and adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.
How to find the perfect Butterfly mixer grinder:
When choosing a Butterfly mixer grinder, consider the motor power, number of jars, material quality, and additional features like vegetable chopper attachment or coconut scrapper. Look for a product that meets your specific grinding needs and fits your budget.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.