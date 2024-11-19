Best camera phones under 15,000: CMF Phone 1, Motorola G45, and others

In 2024, we witnessed that performance and top camera features were the main highlights for smartphones under all price ranges. Now, if you are looking for a camera smartphone but have a limited budget, then we have got you covered. In recent months, several brands such as Nothing, Motorola, and others have launched their feature-filled smartphone for budget smartphone users. Therefore, check out the list of best camera phones under ₹15,000 with attractive features. Here are the top 5 camera phones under ₹ 15,000.(CMF)

Best camera phones under ₹ 15,000

CMF Phone 1: The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is a mid-range smartphone that offers some competitive features. The smartphone features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera, that captures great images. While the market price of the smartphone is Rs.19999, it is available for Rs.14750 on Amazon.

Motorola G45: Another camera phone under ₹15,000 is the Motorola G45 which offers impressive camera features. The smartphone has a dual-camera system that features a 50 MP main and a 2 MP secondary camera that captures detailed images. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera. You can get the Motorola G45 at just Rs.13378 from Amazon.

iQOO Z9x: Another feature-filled smartphone which comes with impressive performance and camera capabilities is the iQOO Z9x. It also features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The iQOO Z9x is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and also offers fast performance at an affordable price. The smartphone is currently available at ₹12499 on Amazon.

Vivo T3X: Another smartphone to consider under Rs.15000 is the Vivo T3X. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor offering a powerful performance and enhancing camera capabilities. The smartphone offers a similar 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera as competitors. It is available at just ₹12247 on Amazon.

Redmi Note 13: The next best camera phone under ₹15,000 is the Redmi Note 13 which not only has an attractive design but impressive camera capabilities. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP main camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens.

Now, based on your preferences, you can pick the smartphones which are listed above.