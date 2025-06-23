Best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025 with powerful suction and extended battery life

Keeping your home clean has never been easier, thanks to the latest range of cordless vacuum cleaners that combine powerful suction with long-lasting battery life. These modern vacuums are designed to offer tangle-free cleaning, whether you're tackling carpets, hardwood floors, pet hair, or those hard-to-reach corners. Experience enhanced cleaning convenience with the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025.

In June 2025, brands are pushing the limits with sleeker designs, lightweight builds, and smarter features, like multiple cleaning modes, LED lights for dark spots, and advanced filtration systems that trap fine dust and allergens. The best part? No wires to trip over and no constant need to plug and unplug while moving from room to room.

If you’re planning to upgrade your cleaning game this month, we’ve rounded up the top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners that deliver impressive performance, great value, and convenience.

If you're tired of tangled cords and lugging heavy machines around, this is the shift you need. The KENT Zoom Plus is among the best cordless vacuum cleaners in India that brings cleaning flexibility without compromising power.

Pet hair, fine dust or tight corners, this cordless vacuum cleaner handles it with ease. Its lightweight body and bagless design save time and reduce hassle, while the washable HEPA filter keeps your home healthier with cleaner air after every session.

Specifications Motor Power 150W Suction Power 14 kPa Battery Runtime Up to 30 minutes Charging Time 5 hours Filter Type Washable HEPA Filter Reasons to buy Light and cordless, great for daily spot cleaning No recurring cost for bags or filters Reasons to avoid Small 0.6L dustbin fills quickly Not ideal for deep carpet cleaning Click Here to Buy KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | 14 kPa | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s easy to use and effective for cleaning, but battery life and suction power get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies daily cleaning and helps maintain better indoor air quality without the hassle of cables or frequent filter replacements.

If you want cleaning to be quicker without dragging cords or switching plugs, the AGARO Supreme might fit the bill. This wireless vacuum cleaner brings strong suction and solid runtime that suits both big and small messes.

You can switch between handheld and stick modes for different surfaces, and clean longer without frequent recharges or messy bag replacements. Whether it’s pet hair on your rug or crumbs on your kitchen floor, this is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Specifications Motor Power 400W Suction Power 25 kPa Battery Runtime Up to 60 minutes Charging Time 5 hours Dustbin Capacity 0.5 litres Reasons to buy Great runtime on low mode for everyday cleaning Flexible 2-in-1 design covers multiple cleaning needs Reasons to avoid Highest power mode runs for only 8 minutes Slightly heavy for handheld use at 4 kg Click Here to Buy AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its sturdy build and ease of use. Suction is strong, but battery life gets mixed reviews despite overall value.

Why choose this product?

It balances strong suction, battery life, and flexibility, making daily cleaning faster, easier, and less tiring across surfaces.

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner gives you targeted power exactly where it matters, high corners, under beds, car seats, or stairs. It’s built for flexibility, turning into a handheld in seconds and cleaning tight spots with ease.

With a 40-minute runtime, multiple attachments, and hygienic dust disposal, it’s designed for fast, fuss-free everyday cleaning. One of the best cordless vacuum cleaners in India, this is your go-to for home, car, and pet hair.

Specifications Motor Dyson Digital Motor V8, 110,000 rpm Battery Six-cell, up to 40 minutes runtime Filtration Fully-sealed HEPA, traps 99.99% particles Weight 2.6 kg Dustbin 0.54 litres with no-touch emptying Reasons to buy Switches between stick and handheld easily Great for pet owners and allergy-prone households Reasons to avoid Runtime may fall short for larger homes Premium pricing Click Here to Buy Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction and ease of use for dusting and sofas, though battery life and value get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It cleans every corner with strong suction, hassle-free handling, and hygienic bin emptying—all without any cords.

The Eureka Forbes cordfree K10 Lite cordless vacuum cleaner makes everyday cleaning simpler—whether it’s floors, furniture, or your car. With 45 minutes of runtime and 11 KPa suction, it handles dust and pet hair without slowing you down.

Lightweight and cordless, this 2-in-1 vacuum is easy to store and use. It’s among the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025 for Indian homes that need efficiency, less noise, and better air quality with 4-stage filtration.

Specifications Suction Power 11 KPa Battery Runtime Up to 45 minutes Filtration 4-stage (Cyclonic, Steel Mesh, HEPA, Foam) Bin Capacity 0.55 litres Weight 2.23 kg Reasons to buy Swappable battery with fast charging Converts easily to a handheld cleaner Reasons to avoid Suction may not suit very thick carpets Additional battery not included in the box Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient for rugs and dusting, with good suction, a lightweight design, and a helpful virtual demo. Value and build impress.

Why choose this product?

It brings powerful, quiet, daily cleaning to every corner of your home, without cords or bulky attachments slowing you down.

The DREAME J10 cordless vacuum cleaner is built for homes that need flexibility and convenience. With a foldable tube and LED light, it makes cleaning corners and low furniture effortless.

Its 35-minute runtime and decent suction power are good for everyday messes across floors and tight spaces. If you put up in a compact apartment or have a clutter-prone home, this rechargeable vacuum cleaner keeps things under control without being bulky or noisy, earning its spot among the best cordless vacuum cleaners this June.

Specifications Suction Power 8 KPa Battery Runtime 35 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.5 litres Weight 2.53 kg Battery Pack 4 x 2200mAh cells Reasons to buy Foldable tube helps clean hard-to-reach areas One-button dust disposal reduces post-cleaning mess Reasons to avoid Suction might fall short on carpets No adjustable power modes Click Here to Buy DREAME J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 8K Pa Powerful Suction, 4x2200 mAh Battery, 35 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its strong suction and quick cleaning, but some report poor battery life and issues with durability within a month.

Why choose this product?

It’s compact, easy to handle, and ideal for daily spot-cleaning in homes that need speed and reach, not bulk.

The Dreame H12 Core cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to handle everyday wet and dry messes on hard floors, like kitchen spills, bathroom splashes, or dusty hallways. Its smart sensor adjusts suction and water use in real-time, so you clean faster and more efficiently.

With its self-cleaning roller, there’s no messy afterwork. For homes with active kitchens or pets, this wireless vacuum cleaner can be a time-saver and sanity-saver, making it one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners this June.

Specifications Runtime 25 minutes Water Tank 900ml (clean), 500ml (waste) Brush Speed 180 rpm Weight 7.4 kg Modes Auto (wet & dry), Suction (dry only) Reasons to buy Smart suction adjustment based on dirt type Built-in roller self-cleaning system Reasons to avoid Heavy to lift and carry upstairs Shorter runtime compared to others in this range Click Here to Buy Dreame H12 Core Water & Dust Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Smart, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Hard Floors, Intelligent Dirt Detection, Self-Cleaning, Wood, Vinyl and Other Hard Floors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Dreame H11 vacuum cleaner impresses buyers with powerful suction and easy handling, making cleaning effortless and exceeding expectations for many.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies floor cleaning with smart sensors, wet-dry suction, and quick maintenance, perfect for kitchens and hard floors.

The Tineco S5 Combo brings together the everyday convenience of a handheld device and the deep-cleaning power of a floor washer. For busy households, this 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner simplifies wet and dry cleaning without the need to switch tools.

With smart suction adjustments and self-cleaning features, it saves time and effort after every session. Ideal for homes with kids, pets, or demanding floor care needs, it stands among the best cordless vacuum cleaners to buy in June 2025.

Specifications Runtime 40 minutes Power Consumption 1400 Watts Water Tank System Dual (clean & dirty separation) Smart Sensor iLoop with LED alerts Form Stick + Detachable Handheld Reasons to buy Smart suction adapts to floor dirt in real-time Self-cleans with a single button press after each use Reasons to avoid Higher price tag compared to most models Slightly heavy for carrying across multiple floors Click Here to Buy Tineco S5 Combo, Worlds No1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Auto Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, Self Cleaning Main Brush, Patented iLOOP Tech for Auto-Suction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient for dry debris, spills, and mopping. It’s easy to use, though battery life gets mixed reviews on dirty floors.

Why choose this product?

It combines vacuuming and mopping in one tool with smart adjustments, perfect for Indian homes with daily floor messes.

The KENT Zoom Turbo cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for people who want serious cleaning power without the bulk. With strong suction, a digital control panel, and multi-surface compatibility, it’s a great fit for homes with varied flooring and dust-prone corners.

No matter if it’s daily cleaning or weekend deep-clean routines, this rechargeable vacuum cleaner helps you cut down cleaning time and avoid cable clutter. One of the best cordless vacuum cleaners for Indian households in June 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 28 kPa Motor 500W BLDC motor Runtime 35 minutes Form Handheld with multiple nozzles Filter Type HEPA Reasons to buy Digital control panel for quick adjustments Good suction power for carpets and floors Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than other models Average battery runtime for deep cleaning Click Here to Buy KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction and carpet cleaning, calling it value for money. However, noise, quick motor heating, and long-term durability raise concerns.

Why choose this product?

It combines powerful suction, multiple attachments, and cordless convenience for hassle-free cleaning of dust, carpets, and hard floors.

The ILIFE H80 cordless vacuum cleaner delivers solid performance with its 22kPa suction and brushless motor, making it suitable for day-to-day cleaning. It features a lightweight design, adjustable wand, and a large 1.3L dust tank, ideal for Indian homes with hard floors, carpets, or wooden surfaces. The one-touch dust disposal and washable filters add to its convenience.

Specifications Suction Power 22kPa Motor 250W brushless Runtime 45 minutes Dust Tank Capacity 1.3L Weight 2.2kg Reasons to buy Large dust tank, less frequent emptying Wall mount bracket for easy storage Reasons to avoid Takes longer to fully charge Limited advanced features compared to premium models Click Here to Buy ILIFE H80 22kPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Adjustable Extension Wand, 180 AirWatt, LED Floor Light, Brushless Motor, X Large Dust Tank, Washable Filters, Wall Mount Bracket

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it well-built and great for pet hair, with strong suction and easy emptying. Battery life and long-term durability get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful cleaning at an affordable price, and the detachable washable filters make it low-maintenance in the long run.

How long does the battery last on a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Most cordless vacuum cleaners offer a runtime of 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the power mode and model. Higher-end models with swappable batteries can extend usage further. If you have a larger home, look for vacuums that offer eco modes or dual battery options. For smaller spaces, a single charge is often enough. Battery life also depends on usage—boost mode drains faster, while regular suction conserves power.

Is a cordless vacuum cleaner powerful enough to clean carpets and pet hair?

Yes, many modern cordless vacuum cleaners offer strong suction, brushless motors, and specially designed roller brushes that effectively lift dirt, debris, and pet hair from carpets and rugs. Look for models with motorised brush heads, high wattage, or turbo settings for deep cleaning. Brands like Dyson are known for their pet-friendly designs. Just make sure to clean the filter regularly to maintain performance.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners heavier than wired ones?

Cordless vacuums are generally lighter and more portable than traditional corded ones. Most models weigh between 2 to 4 kg, making them easy to manoeuvre, even for overhead cleaning or staircases. Their ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution help reduce strain during use. However, high-capacity models with longer battery life and larger dust bins may weigh slightly more. Always check the product weight if ease of use is a priority.

Factors to consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

Battery life & charging time : Look for models with at least 30–60 minutes of runtime. Fast-charging batteries and swappable battery options are a plus for larger homes.

: Look for models with at least 30–60 minutes of runtime. Fast-charging batteries and swappable battery options are a plus for larger homes. Suction power : Choose a vacuum with strong suction (measured in air watts or kPa) to ensure effective cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.

: Choose a vacuum with strong suction (measured in air watts or kPa) to ensure effective cleaning on both hard floors and carpets. Weight & design : A lightweight, ergonomic vacuum is easier to handle, especially for staircases or overhead cleaning. Stick designs offer better portability.

: A lightweight, ergonomic vacuum is easier to handle, especially for staircases or overhead cleaning. Stick designs offer better portability. Dustbin capacity : Smaller bins need frequent emptying, so go for a larger capacity if you have pets, kids, or a big home.

: Smaller bins need frequent emptying, so go for a larger capacity if you have pets, kids, or a big home. Attachments & accessories : Look for tools like crevice nozzles, motorised brushes, and pet hair tools. These increase versatility across different surfaces.

: Look for tools like crevice nozzles, motorised brushes, and pet hair tools. These increase versatility across different surfaces. Filtration system: A good filter, especially a HEPA filter, traps fine dust and allergens—ideal for homes with allergy sufferers.

Top 3 features of the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025

Product Name Motor Power Suction Power Battery Runtime KENT Zoom Plus 150W 14 kPa Up to 30 minutes AGARO Supreme 400W 25 kPa Up to 60 minutes Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson V8 Motor 110,000 RPM Powerful Up to 40 minutes Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Not specified 11 kPa Up to 45 minutes DREAME J10 120W 8 kPa 35 minutes Dreame H12 Core 120W Smart-adjusting 25 minutes Tineco S5 Combo 1400W Smart-adjusting 40 minutes KENT Zoom Turbo 500W 28 kPa 35 minutes ILIFE H80 250W 22 kPa 45 minutes

FAQs on cordless vacuum cleaners How long does a cordless vacuum cleaner run on a full charge? Most cordless vacuums offer 30 to 60 minutes of runtime, depending on the power mode and battery capacity.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners good for pet hair? Yes, many come with dedicated pet tools or motorised brushes to remove hair from upholstery and carpets efficiently.

How often do I need to empty the dustbin? It depends on the bin size and how frequently you vacuum. Smaller bins may need emptying after every use.

Do cordless vacuums come with HEPA filters? Some models do. If you're sensitive to dust or have allergies, opt for a cordless vacuum with a HEPA filtration system.

