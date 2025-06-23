Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025 with powerful suction and extended battery life

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Jun 23, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Explore the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025, offering strong suction, extended battery life, and hassle-free cleaning for every surface.

FAQs

Product Rating Price

KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | 14 kPa | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹12,600

CHECK DETAILS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹29,899

CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

CHECK DETAILS

DREAME J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 8K Pa Powerful Suction, 4x2200 mAh Battery, 35 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Dreame H12 Core Water & Dust Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Smart, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Hard Floors, Intelligent Dirt Detection, Self-Cleaning, Wood, Vinyl and Other Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

CHECK DETAILS

Tineco S5 Combo, Worlds No1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Auto Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, Self Cleaning Main Brush, Patented iLOOP Tech for Auto-Suction View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE H80 22kPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Adjustable Extension Wand, 180 AirWatt, LED Floor Light, Brushless Motor, X Large Dust Tank, Washable Filters, Wall Mount Bracket View Details checkDetails

₹8,900

CHECK DETAILS
Keeping your home clean has never been easier, thanks to the latest range of cordless vacuum cleaners that combine powerful suction with long-lasting battery life. These modern vacuums are designed to offer tangle-free cleaning, whether you're tackling carpets, hardwood floors, pet hair, or those hard-to-reach corners.

Experience enhanced cleaning convenience with the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025.
Experience enhanced cleaning convenience with the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025.

In June 2025, brands are pushing the limits with sleeker designs, lightweight builds, and smarter features, like multiple cleaning modes, LED lights for dark spots, and advanced filtration systems that trap fine dust and allergens. The best part? No wires to trip over and no constant need to plug and unplug while moving from room to room.

If you're planning to upgrade your cleaning game this month, we've rounded up the top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners that deliver impressive performance, great value, and convenience.

If you're tired of tangled cords and lugging heavy machines around, this is the shift you need. The KENT Zoom Plus is among the best cordless vacuum cleaners in India that brings cleaning flexibility without compromising power.

Pet hair, fine dust or tight corners, this cordless vacuum cleaner handles it with ease. Its lightweight body and bagless design save time and reduce hassle, while the washable HEPA filter keeps your home healthier with cleaner air after every session.

Specifications

Motor Power
150W
Suction Power
14 kPa
Battery Runtime
Up to 30 minutes
Charging Time
5 hours
Filter Type
Washable HEPA Filter

Reasons to buy

Light and cordless, great for daily spot cleaning

No recurring cost for bags or filters

Reasons to avoid

Small 0.6L dustbin fills quickly

Not ideal for deep carpet cleaning

Click Here to Buy

KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | 14 kPa | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's easy to use and effective for cleaning, but battery life and suction power get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies daily cleaning and helps maintain better indoor air quality without the hassle of cables or frequent filter replacements.

If you want cleaning to be quicker without dragging cords or switching plugs, the AGARO Supreme might fit the bill. This wireless vacuum cleaner brings strong suction and solid runtime that suits both big and small messes.

You can switch between handheld and stick modes for different surfaces, and clean longer without frequent recharges or messy bag replacements. Whether it's pet hair on your rug or crumbs on your kitchen floor, this is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Specifications

Motor Power
400W
Suction Power
25 kPa
Battery Runtime
Up to 60 minutes
Charging Time
5 hours
Dustbin Capacity
0.5 litres

Reasons to buy

Great runtime on low mode for everyday cleaning

Flexible 2-in-1 design covers multiple cleaning needs

Reasons to avoid

Highest power mode runs for only 8 minutes

Slightly heavy for handheld use at 4 kg

Click Here to Buy

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its sturdy build and ease of use. Suction is strong, but battery life gets mixed reviews despite overall value.

Why choose this product?

It balances strong suction, battery life, and flexibility, making daily cleaning faster, easier, and less tiring across surfaces.

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner gives you targeted power exactly where it matters, high corners, under beds, car seats, or stairs. It's built for flexibility, turning into a handheld in seconds and cleaning tight spots with ease.

With a 40-minute runtime, multiple attachments, and hygienic dust disposal, it's designed for fast, fuss-free everyday cleaning. One of the best cordless vacuum cleaners in India, this is your go-to for home, car, and pet hair.

Specifications

Motor
Dyson Digital Motor V8, 110,000 rpm
Battery
Six-cell, up to 40 minutes runtime
Filtration
Fully-sealed HEPA, traps 99.99% particles
Weight
2.6 kg
Dustbin
0.54 litres with no-touch emptying

Reasons to buy

Switches between stick and handheld easily

Great for pet owners and allergy-prone households

Reasons to avoid

Runtime may fall short for larger homes

Premium pricing

Click Here to Buy

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its strong suction and ease of use for dusting and sofas, though battery life and value get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

It cleans every corner with strong suction, hassle-free handling, and hygienic bin emptying—all without any cords.

The Eureka Forbes cordfree K10 Lite cordless vacuum cleaner makes everyday cleaning simpler—whether it's floors, furniture, or your car. With 45 minutes of runtime and 11 KPa suction, it handles dust and pet hair without slowing you down.

Lightweight and cordless, this 2-in-1 vacuum is easy to store and use. It's among the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025 for Indian homes that need efficiency, less noise, and better air quality with 4-stage filtration.

Specifications

Suction Power
11 KPa
Battery Runtime
Up to 45 minutes
Filtration
4-stage (Cyclonic, Steel Mesh, HEPA, Foam)
Bin Capacity
0.55 litres
Weight
2.23 kg

Reasons to buy

Swappable battery with fast charging

Converts easily to a handheld cleaner

Reasons to avoid

Suction may not suit very thick carpets

Additional battery not included in the box

Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient for rugs and dusting, with good suction, a lightweight design, and a helpful virtual demo. Value and build impress.

Why choose this product?

It brings powerful, quiet, daily cleaning to every corner of your home, without cords or bulky attachments slowing you down.

The DREAME J10 cordless vacuum cleaner is built for homes that need flexibility and convenience. With a foldable tube and LED light, it makes cleaning corners and low furniture effortless.

Its 35-minute runtime and decent suction power are good for everyday messes across floors and tight spaces. If you put up in a compact apartment or have a clutter-prone home, this rechargeable vacuum cleaner keeps things under control without being bulky or noisy, earning its spot among the best cordless vacuum cleaners this June.

Specifications

Suction Power
8 KPa
Battery Runtime
35 minutes
Dustbin Capacity
0.5 litres
Weight
2.53 kg
Battery Pack
4 x 2200mAh cells

Reasons to buy

Foldable tube helps clean hard-to-reach areas

One-button dust disposal reduces post-cleaning mess

Reasons to avoid

Suction might fall short on carpets

No adjustable power modes

Click Here to Buy

DREAME J10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 8K Pa Powerful Suction, 4x2200 mAh Battery, 35 Minutes Running Time, Folding Tube for Corner Cleaning, 0.5 Litre

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its strong suction and quick cleaning, but some report poor battery life and issues with durability within a month.

Why choose this product?

It's compact, easy to handle, and ideal for daily spot-cleaning in homes that need speed and reach, not bulk.

The Dreame H12 Core cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to handle everyday wet and dry messes on hard floors, like kitchen spills, bathroom splashes, or dusty hallways. Its smart sensor adjusts suction and water use in real-time, so you clean faster and more efficiently.

With its self-cleaning roller, there's no messy afterwork. For homes with active kitchens or pets, this wireless vacuum cleaner can be a time-saver and sanity-saver, making it one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners this June.

Specifications

Runtime
25 minutes
Water Tank
900ml (clean), 500ml (waste)
Brush Speed
180 rpm
Weight
7.4 kg
Modes
Auto (wet & dry), Suction (dry only)

Reasons to buy

Smart suction adjustment based on dirt type

Built-in roller self-cleaning system

Reasons to avoid

Heavy to lift and carry upstairs

Shorter runtime compared to others in this range

Click Here to Buy

Dreame H12 Core Water & Dust Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, Smart, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Hard Floors, Intelligent Dirt Detection, Self-Cleaning, Wood, Vinyl and Other Hard Floors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Dreame H11 vacuum cleaner impresses buyers with powerful suction and easy handling, making cleaning effortless and exceeding expectations for many.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies floor cleaning with smart sensors, wet-dry suction, and quick maintenance, perfect for kitchens and hard floors.

The Tineco S5 Combo brings together the everyday convenience of a handheld device and the deep-cleaning power of a floor washer. For busy households, this 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner simplifies wet and dry cleaning without the need to switch tools.

With smart suction adjustments and self-cleaning features, it saves time and effort after every session. Ideal for homes with kids, pets, or demanding floor care needs, it stands among the best cordless vacuum cleaners to buy in June 2025.

Specifications

Runtime
40 minutes
Power Consumption
1400 Watts
Water Tank System
Dual (clean & dirty separation)
Smart Sensor
iLoop with LED alerts
Form
Stick + Detachable Handheld

Reasons to buy

Smart suction adapts to floor dirt in real-time

Self-cleans with a single button press after each use

Reasons to avoid

Higher price tag compared to most models

Slightly heavy for carrying across multiple floors

Click Here to Buy

Tineco S5 Combo, Worlds No1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Auto Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, Self Cleaning Main Brush, Patented iLOOP Tech for Auto-Suction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient for dry debris, spills, and mopping. It's easy to use, though battery life gets mixed reviews on dirty floors.

Why choose this product?

It combines vacuuming and mopping in one tool with smart adjustments, perfect for Indian homes with daily floor messes.

The KENT Zoom Turbo cordless vacuum cleaner is designed for people who want serious cleaning power without the bulk. With strong suction, a digital control panel, and multi-surface compatibility, it's a great fit for homes with varied flooring and dust-prone corners.

No matter if it's daily cleaning or weekend deep-clean routines, this rechargeable vacuum cle

Specifications

Suction Power
28 kPa
Motor
500W BLDC motor
Runtime
35 minutes
Form
Handheld with multiple nozzles
Filter Type
HEPA

Reasons to buy

Digital control panel for quick adjustments

Good suction power for carpets and floors

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier than other models

Average battery runtime for deep cleaning

Click Here to Buy

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction and carpet cleaning, calling it value for money. However, noise, quick motor heating, and long-term durability raise concerns.

Why choose this product?

It combines powerful suction, multiple attachments, and cordless convenience for hassle-free cleaning of dust, carpets, and hard floors.

The ILIFE H80 cordless vacuum cleaner delivers solid performance with its 22kPa suction and brushless motor, making it suitable for day-to-day cleaning. It features a lightweight design, adjustable wand, and a large 1.3L dust tank, ideal for Indian homes with hard floors, carpets, or wooden surfaces. The one-touch dust disposal and washable filters add to its convenience.

Specifications

Suction Power
22kPa
Motor
250W brushless
Runtime
45 minutes
Dust Tank Capacity
1.3L
Weight
2.2kg

Reasons to buy

Large dust tank, less frequent emptying

Wall mount bracket for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Takes longer to fully charge

Limited advanced features compared to premium models

Click Here to Buy

ILIFE H80 22kPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Adjustable Extension Wand, 180 AirWatt, LED Floor Light, Brushless Motor, X Large Dust Tank, Washable Filters, Wall Mount Bracket

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it well-built and great for pet hair, with strong suction and easy emptying. Battery life and long-term durability get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful cleaning at an affordable price, and the detachable washable filters make it low-maintenance in the long run.

How long does the battery last on a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Most cordless vacuum cleaners offer a runtime of 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the power mode and model. Higher-end models with swappable batteries can extend usage further. If you have a larger home, look for vacuums that offer eco modes or dual battery options. For smaller spaces, a single charge is often enough. Battery life also depends on usage—boost mode drains faster, while regular suction conserves power.

Is a cordless vacuum cleaner powerful enough to clean carpets and pet hair?

Yes, many modern cordless vacuum cleaners offer strong suction, brushless motors, and specially designed roller brushes that effectively lift dirt, debris, and pet hair from carpets and rugs. Look for models with motorised brush heads, high wattage, or turbo settings for deep cleaning. Brands like Dyson are known for their pet-friendly designs. Just make sure to clean the filter regularly to maintain performance.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners heavier than wired ones?

Cordless vacuums are generally lighter and more portable than traditional corded ones. Most models weigh between 2 to 4 kg, making them easy to manoeuvre, even for overhead cleaning or staircases. Their ergonomic design and balanced weight distribution help reduce strain during use. However, high-capacity models with longer battery life and larger dust bins may weigh slightly more. Always check the product weight if ease of use is a priority.

Factors to consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

  • Battery life & charging time: Look for models with at least 30–60 minutes of runtime. Fast-charging batteries and swappable battery options are a plus for larger homes.
  • Suction power: Choose a vacuum with strong suction (measured in air watts or kPa) to ensure effective cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.
  • Weight & design: A lightweight, ergonomic vacuum is easier to handle, especially for staircases or overhead cleaning. Stick designs offer better portability.
  • Dustbin capacity: Smaller bins need frequent emptying, so go for a larger capacity if you have pets, kids, or a big home.
  • Attachments & accessories: Look for tools like crevice nozzles, motorised brushes, and pet hair tools. These increase versatility across different surfaces.
  • Filtration system: A good filter, especially a HEPA filter, traps fine dust and allergens—ideal for homes with allergy sufferers.

Top 3 features of the best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025

Product Name

Motor Power

Suction Power

Battery Runtime

KENT Zoom Plus150W14 kPaUp to 30 minutes
AGARO Supreme400W25 kPaUp to 60 minutes
Dyson V8 AbsoluteDyson V8 Motor 110,000 RPMPowerfulUp to 40 minutes
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 LiteNot specified11 kPaUp to 45 minutes
DREAME J10120W8 kPa35 minutes
Dreame H12 Core120WSmart-adjusting25 minutes
Tineco S5 Combo1400WSmart-adjusting40 minutes
KENT Zoom Turbo500W28 kPa35 minutes
ILIFE H80250W22 kPa45 minutes

FAQs on cordless vacuum cleaners

  • How long does a cordless vacuum cleaner run on a full charge?

    Most cordless vacuums offer 30 to 60 minutes of runtime, depending on the power mode and battery capacity.

  • Are cordless vacuum cleaners good for pet hair?

    Yes, many come with dedicated pet tools or motorised brushes to remove hair from upholstery and carpets efficiently.

  • How often do I need to empty the dustbin?

    It depends on the bin size and how frequently you vacuum. Smaller bins may need emptying after every use.

  • Do cordless vacuums come with HEPA filters?

    Some models do. If you're sensitive to dust or have allergies, opt for a cordless vacuum with a HEPA filtration system.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

