Best external HDDs: Top 6 options for PCs, laptops and gaming consoles

Storage space often runs out when large files accumulate on a device. Movies, project files, photos, and game data can quickly fill the internal storage of a PC, laptop, or console. An external HDD or portable drive is a simple way to move, store, and manage files without risking the loss of important data. By connecting through USB, users can carry their files between multiple devices and access them whenever required. External SSDs help you store files, transfer data between devices, and manage backups for your PC, laptop, or console. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. An SSD, short for Solid State Drive, stores data through flash memory rather than spinning disks. This allows faster transfer speeds and quicker access to files compared with traditional hard drives. Many users also rely on external drives to keep system backups. If a device crashes or software stops working, backup files stored on the drive can help restore the operating system and other data. Because of this, portable SSDs and external drives have become useful tools for everyday computing and gaming setups. Here are six storage options that help manage files, backups, and transfers across different devices.

The Seagate One Touch 2TB external HDD supports storage and backup for Windows, Mac, and Chromebook systems. It connects through a USB 3.0 interface and supports transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s. The portable 2.5-inch drive includes hardware-based AES-256 encryption and password protection to help secure stored files. It also supports automatic backup scheduling through the Toolkit software included with the device. Buyers receive access to Mylio Photos+ and Rescue Data Recovery Services for three years. This drive works for users storing media files, work documents, and system backups.

Specifications Capacity 2TB Interface USB 3.0 (120 MB/s) Compatibility Windows, Mac Extras AES-256 encryption, Toolkit software Size 2.5-inch portable Reasons to buy 2TB high storage capacity Up to 120 MB/s USB 3.0 speed​ Works on Windows and Mac 3-year data recovery service Reason to avoid Slower than SSDs Needs software setup

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers love the large space and fast transfers for backups. Many praise the slim metal body and easy setup. Some mention it gets warm during long use.​ Why choose this product? Pick it for big storage needs on a budget. Great for photos, videos, and files if you want reliability over speed.

2. WD Elements 1.5TB external HDD

The WD Elements 1.5TB external HDD provides plug-and-play storage for Windows PCs through a USB 3.0 connection, supporting transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. It also works with older USB 2.0 ports. The 2.5-inch portable drive runs at 5400 RPM and draws power directly from the connected device. Users can store documents, photos, and video files without using external power adapters. Western Digital includes a two-year warranty with the drive.

Specifications Capacity 1.5TB Interface USB 3.0 (5 Gb/s)​ Size 2.5-inch Compatibility Windows Speed 5400 RPM Reasons to buy 1.5TB affordable capacity USB 3.0 up to 5 Gb/s​ Shock-resistant build​ No extra power needed Reason to avoid Basic features only Average speeds

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users like the simple plug-in use and sturdy feel. It handles daily backups well. A few notes slower than real-world speeds.​ Why choose this product? Go for it if you want cheap, simple extra space for documents and media on Windows PCs.

The Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB external HDD connects through USB 3.2 Gen 1 and supports transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. It works with Windows systems without requiring software installation. The device includes a ramp-load design and a shock sensor that helps protect stored data when the drive moves or experiences impact. It measures 119 x 80 x 15mm and weighs around 176 grams. The drive operates through USB power, allowing users to carry and use it easily.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Compatibility Windows Dimensions 119x80x15mm, 176g Protection Ramp load, shock sensor Reasons to buy 1TB slim portable design USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbit/s)​ Shock sensor protection​ Bus-powered, no cables extra Reason to avoid Windows-focused No backup software

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? People enjoy its small size and portability. File transfers are quick enough. Some wish for Mac support. Why choose this product? Choose lightweight daily backups if you're on Windows and travel often.

The Kingster 500GB external HDD offers portable storage using a USB 3.0 interface and supports transfer speeds of up to 145MB/s. It allows quick backup of movies, photos, and documents. This drive works with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android devices, laptops, Smart TVs, and gaming systems such as PS4. It does not require software installation. The slim body allows users to carry the drive easily between locations. The company offers a warranty period between one and two years.

Specifications Capacity 500GB Interface USB 3.0 Size Ultra-slim portable Compatibility Multi-device Reasons to buy 500GB low-cost storage Up to 145 MB/s USB 3.0​ Ultra-slim and shock-proof​ Works on PC, Mac, TV, PS4 Reason to avoid Lesser-known brand Short 1-year warranty

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers call it fast and easy to use. Good for the price, fits laptops well. Some find speeds vary.​ Why choose this product? Buy if you need cheap extra space that works everywhere without fuss.

The Hikvision T30 2TB external HDD provides storage capacity for laptops, PCs, and Mac systems. It uses a USB 3.0 Micro-B interface and supports transfer speeds up to 120MB/s. The device measures 112.7 x 74.3 x 10.5mm and weighs about 130 grams. Its plastic casing includes a rubber bumper that helps reduce impact during movement. The drive runs through plug-and-play operation and draws power directly from the connected system.

Specifications Capacity 2TB Interface USB 3.0 Micro-B (120 MB/s) Dimensions 112.7x74.3x10.5mm, 130g Speed 5400 RPM Compatibility Laptop, PC, Mac Reasons to buy 2TB at a low price 120 MB/s USB 3.0 speed​ Ultra-slim with rubber grip​ 3-year warranty Reason to avoid Brand not storage-focused Basic protection

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users like the thin build and big space. Runs quietly on laptops. A few report heat issues.​ Why choose this product? Ideal for bulk storage on a tight budget with good portability.

The SanDisk E30 1TB portable SSD uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection and supports read speeds up to 800MB/s. It connects through a USB Type-C port and works with Windows computers, Mac systems, Android devices, and laptops. The drive measures 3.81 x 1.85 x 0.39 inches and weighs about 40 grams. It can withstand drops from up to two meters and includes a rubber loop for attaching it to a bag or strap. SanDisk provides a three-year warranty with the device, making it suitable for users who move large files between systems.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 (800 MB/s read) Size 3.81x1.85x0.39in, 40g Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android Durability 2m drop Reasons to buy 1TB SSD with 800 MB/s speed​ USB 3.2 Type-C​ Drop-proof up to 2m​ Works on all devices Reason to avoid Higher cost than HDD No encryption

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Fans rave about super-fast speeds and tough build. Perfect for quick transfers. Price is the only complaint.​ Why choose this product? Select for speed and toughness if you edit videos or move big files often. Factors to Consider Before Buying External Storage Drives Storage Capacity: Match capacity to your needs, 500GB-1TB for documents and photos, 1.5TB-2TB for videos and backups. Larger sizes save money per GB long-term.​ Speed and Interface: USB 3.0/3.2 offers 120-800 MB/s transfers; SSDs excel for quick access, HDDs suit bulk storage. Check device ports for compatibility. Portability and Durability: Slim, lightweight drives (under 200g) with shock resistance or drop-proofing suit travel. Bus-powered units skip adapters. Compatibility: Ensure Windows/Mac/Android support; some format for one OS. Plug-and-play avoids software hassles.​ Warranty and Reliability: Look for 2-3 year coverage and data recovery services from trusted brands like Seagate/WD to protect against failures. Top Features of External Drives

Drive Capacity Speed Interface Compatibility Seagate One Touch 2TB 120 MB/s USB 3.0 Windows/Mac WD Elements 1.5TB 5 Gb/s USB 3.0 Windows Toshiba Canvio Ready 1TB 5 Gbit/s USB 3.2 Gen 1 Windows Kingster 500GB 145 MB/s USB 3.0 YouTube​ PC/Mac/TV/PS4 Hikvision T30 2TB 120 MB/s USB 3.0 Laptop/PC/Mac SanDisk E30 SSD 1TB 800 MB/s USB 3.2 Type-C Windows/Mac/Android