Best home water purifier in India: Non-negotiable appliance for every household

From the stories this writer had heard from her father, in olden times, village or town folks had very rigid rules for water consumption. Those were the days when municipality pipe water hadn't reached every town in India. There would then be two separate sources for water consumption. A well or pond (called pokhari/pokhrii many Indian languages) was meant only for drinking and cooking purposes while the river was meant for bathing and washing purposes. These were rigidly followed rules. Today, matters have changed significantly. We now live in the era of home water purifiers.

Water purifiers are a must-have home appliance today.

In big cities, as population explodes and infrastructure and resources come under severe strain, families have to take steps to ensure they get absolutely pure drinking water. One can no longer singularly depend on piped drinking water. We have to be prepared to deal with underground water to tanker-supplied water. That's when having a powerful water purifier can give us peace of mind.

The good news is many of them are easily available on Amazon. We have shortlisted some of the very best for your perusal. Check them out here.

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS 10L Water Purifier

Bring home a HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier as it can assure you pure and safe drinking water. This purifier is a versatile one and can be both wall-mounted and countertop options. With a generous 10-litre capacity, it can cater to your family's needs at all times. This way your family stays hydrated while it safeguarded their health as well. Its multi-stage purification process combines Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV) and Micro Filtration (MF) technologies to eliminate harmful contaminants, bacteria, and viruses, leaving you with crystal-clear water. Its compact design helps it blend in seamlessly into any kitchen design.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Capacity: 10 liters

Installation: Wall-mounted/Countertop

Colour: Black

Water Flow Rate: Up to 15 litres per hour

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Requires Electricity Water Saving Feature Maintenance Costs

HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage 8 litres Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO+UV+MF Water Purifier, available in a sleek Black & Copper design, is your answer to clean and pure drinking water. It is a versatile 7-stage purifier that offers the best of technology and aesthetics. With a capacious 8-litre capacity, this water purifier provides a steady supply of purified water. You can keep it as a table-top or have it wall-mounted. It comes with advanced purification technologies, including copper infusion, which ensures you get not only safe but also health-enhancing water. In its deep black and bring copper design, it adds to your kitchen's decor.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF

Capacity: 8 litres

Installation: Table top / Wall mountable

Color: Black & Copper

Copper Infusion: Yes

Pros Cons 7-Stage Purification Initial Investment Copper Infusion Regular Maintenance

AO Smith Z8 Hot+ Normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT | Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z8 Hot+ RO Water Purifier is an excellent option if you not only pure drinking water for the elder members of any family but also safe, hot and baby-friendly water. This is a feature-packed water purifier and comes with an impressive 8-stage purification process. It includes 100% RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology) that ensures your water is pure and free from contaminants. It has a huge storage (10 litres) capacity and can give hot water on demand. What's more is that it can wall mounted or kept on a table.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO with 8-Stage Purification

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Hot Water Function: Yes

SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology): Included

Installation: Wall mount

Pros Cons Advanced Purification Higher Initial Cost Hot Water on Demand Requires Electricity

AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT | Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ RO Water Purifier is a fine option if you are looking for clean and safe drinking water. It is a testament to innovation, offering the perfect blend of safety, convenience, and elegance. It comes with an 8-stage purification system, including 100% RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology). This water purifier can be wall-mounted water which helps free up kitchen space. Its 10-litre storage capacity is sufficient to be the hydration needs of any family while the hot water function provides instant hot water for beverages and baby formula.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO with 8-Stage Purification

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Hot Water Function: Yes

SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology): Included

Installation: Wall mount

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Higher Initial Cost Instant Hot Water Requires Electricity

HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 7 stage 8L Water Purifier with DURAViva Technology (Black)

The HUL Pureit Revito Prime Water Purifier is a efficient option for families looking for sophisticated solution for clean and refreshing drinking water. This sleek black home appliance uses cutting-edge 7-stage purification process with a combination of RO, MF, and UV technologies to eliminate impurities, bacteria, and viruses. With a decent 8-litre capacity and in-tank purification, you will always have access to pure water. The DURAViva technology enhances the durability and life of the product, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+MF+UV

Capacity: 8 liters

In-Tank Purification: Yes

Color: Black

DURAViva Technology: Included

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Initial Investment In-Tank Purification Regular Maintenance

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier with Free Pre-filter

If you wish to ensure your family has access to to safe and clean drinking water, then opt for V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier. This sleek black appliance comes with an impressive 8-stage purification process. It feature a world-class RO membrane and next-generation UV chamber. Also included in this appliance is a free pre-filter for enhanced water filtration. Its storage capacity stands at 7-litre, which makes it ieal for a small to medium-sized households. Additionally, the company does a free pan India installation while product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+UV

Capacity: 7 liters

Stages of Purification: 8

Free Pre-filter: Included

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Limited Capacity Free Installation & Warranty Regular Maintenance

Havells Active Plus Water Purifier

The Havells Active Plus Water Purifier is designed to give your family pure and revitalized drinking water. It employs UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, which makes your water safe and health-enhancing. Its powerful 4-stage purification process effectively removes impurities, while the Smart Alerts and Auto-energy Saver feature optimize energy consumption. This purifier is ideal for water with a TDS level below 300 ppm. Available in an elegant Green and White colour, it can easily add a touch of sophistication to your interiors.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: UV+Revitalizer

Stages of Purification: 4

TDS Range: <300 ppm

Color Options: Green and White

Smart Alerts: Yes

Pros Cons Advanced Purification Limited TDS Range Energy-Efficient Smaller Storage Capacity

KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133) marks a fine blend between purity and innovation. This purifier is so engineered so as to give you pure and healthy drinking water at all times. This wall-mountable purifier offers a comprehensive 6-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, Copper, TDS Control, and UV in Tank to ensure the safest drinking water. Thanks to its Zero Water Wastage technology, it ensures no water wastage. Enjoy the goodness of copper-infused water while benefiting from the patented Mineral RO technology. With an ample 8-litre storage capacity and an impressive 20 L/hr output.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS Control+UV in Tank

Installation: Wall Mountable

Water Wastage: Zero Water Wastage

Copper Infusion: Yes

Storage Capacity: 8 liters

Output Rate: 20 liters per hour

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Initial Investment Zero Water Wastage Requires Electricity

AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier is your anwer to clean and health-augmenting purifier. Thanks to this appliance, you can now experience premium water purification. This sleek White and Black wall-mounted unit boasts cutting-edge Alkaline Mineralizer Technology to ensure every drop of water is refreshing and health-enhancing. With a comprehensive 8-stage purification process, including 100% RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology), it guarantees safe and pure water. It comes with digital display which makes it convenient to check features and other details. It also provides real-time information.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: Alkaline Mineralizer, 100% RO+SCMT

Baby Safe Water: Yes

Digital Display: Included

Installation: Wall Mount

Color Options: White & Black

Pros Cons Alkaline Mineralizer Initial Investment Digital Display Regular Maintenance

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier

The V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier is a great option for anyone looking for healthy, pure and clean drinking water for the family. This Blue Black piece of innovation comes with a stainless steel tank and offers a robust 9-stage purification process that includes RO, UV, mineral, and alkaline health chargers. It has a capacity of 5 litres and is suitable for households with varying needs. It can handle TDS levels up to 2000 ppm - this means even if the water's source is far from satisfactory, this purifier can clean it all and transform it into pure and revitalizing option. The company also gives the convenience of free pan India installation. With V-Guard Rejive elevate your water purification game.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: RO, UV, Mineral, Alkaline Health Chargers

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 5 liters

TDS Handling: Up to 2000 ppm

Installation: Free PAN India

Pros Cons Comprehensive Purification Limited Capacity Stainless Steel Tank Initial Investment

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS 10L Water Purifier 10-liter capacity Multi-stage purification (RO+UV+MF) Eco Water Saver technology HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage 8 litres Water Purifier Copper infusion for health benefits 7-stage purification process 8-liter storage capacity AO Smith Z8 Hot+ normal RO Water Purifier Hot water function 8-stage purification 10-liter storage capacity AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO Water Purifier Hot water function 8-stage purification Wall-mountable design HUL Pureit Revito Prime Mineral RO+MF+UV in-Tank 8L Water purifier In-tank purification DURAViva technology 7-stage purification process V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier Free Pre-filter World-class RO Membrane & UV Chamber 8-stage purification process Havells Active Plus Water Purifier UV+Revitalizer purification technology 4-stage purification Suitable for TDS <300 ppm water KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133) Copper-infused water 8-stage purification process 20 L/hr water output AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier Alkaline Mineralizer technology 8-stage purification Digital display for real-time information V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier Stainless Steel Tank 9-stage purification Suitable for TDS up to 2000 ppm water

Best value for money

The Havells Active Plus Water Purifier stands out as the best value for money choice among the mentioned options. It combines UV+Revitalizer purification technology with a 4-stage filtration process, making it suitable for TDS levels below 300 ppm. This purifier offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability, ensuring clean and safe drinking water without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The best overall water purifier among the options mentioned is the KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133). It offers a comprehensive 8-stage purification process, including copper infusion for health benefits. With a high 20 L/hr water output and an 8-liter storage capacity, it caters to both large families and those seeking top-tier purification. Its patented Mineral RO technology ensures the highest water quality, making it the top choice for overall performance and health-conscious consumers.

How to buy best home water purifier in India

Assess Water Quality: Understand your water source and its impurities. This will help determine the type of purifier needed (RO, UV, UF, etc.).

Consider TDS Levels: Measure the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water. Choose a purifier suitable for your TDS level.

Check Certification: Ensure the purifier is certified by organizations like BIS or NSF.

Capacity: Pick a capacity based on your household's daily water consumption.

Features: Look for features like UV chambers, storage tanks, and maintenance alerts.

Brand Reputation: Choose a reputable brand known for quality and after-sales service.

Reviews and Recommendations: Read reviews and seek recommendations from trusted sources.

Budget: Set a budget, considering both the upfront cost and maintenance expenses.

Installation and Service: Check if installation and servicing are readily available in your area.

Warranty: Verify the warranty coverage and terms.

By following these steps, you can make an informed decision and select the best water purifier that suits your specific needs and budget in India.

