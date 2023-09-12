Best water purifier: 10 best options to consider for pure and clean water

A good water purifier is what you need to ensure good health and well being of your loved ones. Contaminated water not only smells bad, tastes awful but can also lead to stomach infections. Investing in a good water purifier is essential and non negotiable. These days water purifiers come with advanced features and amazing technologies that make the user experience more enriching. If you have been looking for options but are confused as to which one to buy, then allow us to help you with the selection process. A good water purifier can ensure that the water you drink is clean and pure. (Pexels)

In this comprehensive HT buying guide, we'll explore the advantages of having a good water purifier at home and delve into the world of water purification technology. We've researched and tested a wide range of water purifiers to compile a list of the best options available. Whether you're looking for a countertop filter, an under-sink system, or a portable solution, this guide has some of the best water purifiers in it. Take a look at the selections below and discover how to elevate your hydration game.

1: HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Wall Mounted/Counter Top Black 10L Water Purifier

This water purifier will make for a great addition to any home. This wall-mounted or countertop purifier in sleek black not only ensures your family has access to safe drinking water but also helps you save water with its eco-friendly design. With a 10-liter storage capacity, you'll have a constant supply of clean water for drinking, cooking, and more.

Specifications:

RO+UV+MF technology for comprehensive water purification

Wall-mounted or countertop installation options

10-liter storage capacity

Stylish black design

Advanced features for water conservation

2: AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO Baby-Safe Water 10L Water Purifier

This water purifier takes water purification to the next level with its 8-stage purification process, ensuring your family's safety. This wall-mounted purifier not only provides clean drinking water but also offers the convenience of hot water on demand. With a 10-liter storage capacity and Silver Charged Membrane Tech (SCMT), it's a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications:

8-stage purification process

Wall-mounted design

10-liter storage capacity

Hot water feature

Silver Charged Membrane Tech (SCMT) for enhanced purification

3: KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133) 8L Storage

This water purifier is a wall-mountable unit that combines RO+UV+UF purification with the goodness of copper. With a patented Mineral RO Tech and zero water wastage feature, it's an eco-conscious choice. This purifier offers an 8-liter storage capacity and a rapid water output of 20 liters per hour, ensuring you have ample clean water at all times.

Specifications:

RO+UV+UF+Copper purification

Wall-mountable design

8-liter storage capacity

Patented Mineral RO Tech

Zero water wastage

4: HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 Stage 7L Water Purifier

This water purifier, in sleek black, is designed to provide pure and safe drinking water for your family. With its wall-mounted or countertop installation options and 6-stage purification process, it ensures the removal of contaminants while retaining essential minerals for your well-being. The 7-liter capacity ensures a steady supply of clean water.

Specifications:

Wall-mounted or countertop installation

6-stage purification process

7-liter storage capacity

Elegant black design

Essential mineral retention

5: Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier 7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration

This water purifier is a comprehensive solution for clean and healthy drinking water. With a 7-liter tank and 7-stage filtration, it effectively removes impurities, including UV and UF filtration. This purifier features pre and post carbon filters, a UF membrane, UV and alkaline filters, and water level indicators, making it a versatile choice for households with varying water quality.

Specifications:

7-liter tank

7-stage filtration

Pre and post carbon filters

UF membrane and UV filtration

Alkaline water enhancement

6: Havells AQUAS Water Purifier, First Corner Mounting Design

This water purifier stands out with its patented first corner mounting design. It incorporates copper, zinc, pH balance, and natural minerals in its 5-stage purification process. With a transparent 7-liter tank, it ensures you have access to clean and refreshing water. This purifier combines RO and UF purification technologies for comprehensive water treatment.

Specifications:

Patented first corner mounting design

Copper, zinc, pH balance, and natural minerals

5-stage purification

Transparent 7-liter tank

RO+UF purification

7: Aqua Active Xtreme RO + UV + UF + Copper Guard 10 Liters

This water purifier offers an extensive 9-stage purification process for your peace of mind. With a 10-liter capacity, it can handle high TDS levels up to 3500, ensuring you get the best quality water. The inclusion of copper enhances the water's health benefits, making it a valuable addition to your home.

Specifications:

9-stage purification process

10-liter capacity

Suitable for water with up to 3500 TDS

Copper enhancement

Alkaline water purification

8: V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 6.5 Liters

This water purifier offers a robust 8-stage purification process that combines RO, UF, mineral, and alkaline filtration. With a 6.5-liter capacity, it's suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm. Its advanced UF membrane ensures effective filtration, while the mineral and alkaline features enhance the water's taste and health benefits.

Specifications:

8-stage purification process

6.5-liter capacity

Suitable for water with up to 2000 ppm TDS

Advanced UF membrane

Mineral and alkaline filtration

9: Uptech Active Copper + Ro + UV + TDS Controller/Adjuster RO Water Purifier

This water purifier is a versatile choice with a 10 to 12-liter storage capacity and a high 3000 TDS membrane. Whether for home or office use, it provides comprehensive water purification. The inclusion of copper, RO, UV, and TDS control ensures your drinking water is not only safe but also enriched with health-enhancing minerals.

Specifications:

10 to 12-liter storage capacity

High 3000 TDS membrane

Suitable for home and office

Copper, RO, UV, and TDS control

Made in India for quality assurance

Product Name Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Eco-friendly design RO+UV+MF technology Wall-mounted/Countertop option AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO 8-stage purification Hot water feature 100% RO+SCMT technology KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Copper purification Zero Water Wastage Patented Mineral RO Tech HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6-stage purification Wall-mounted/Countertop option Essential mineral retention Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier 7-stage filtration Alkaline water Water level & tank indicator Havells AQUAS Water Purifier First corner mounting design Copper+Zinc+pH Balance Transparent 7L tank Aqua Active Xtreme RO + UV + UF + Copper Guard 9-stage purification High TDS (up to 3500) Alkaline water purification V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8-stage purification Advanced UF Membrane Suitable for TDS up to 2000 ppm V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier 8-stage purification World-class RO Membrane Suitable for TDS up to 2000 ppm Uptech Active Copper + RO + UV + TDS Controller High 3000 TDS membrane 10-12 Litre Storage Made In India quality assurance

Pros and cons:

Product Name Pros Cons HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Eco-friendly design, RO+UV+MF technology, Wall-mounted/Countertop option Limited 10-liter capacity AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO 8-stage purification, Hot water feature, 100% RO+SCMT technology Relatively expensive KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133) RO+UV+UF+Copper purification, Zero Water Wastage, Patented Mineral RO Tech Higher initial cost HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6-stage purification, Wall-mounted/Countertop option, Essential mineral retention Smaller 7-liter capacity Faber XUV 8000 Water Purifier 7-stage filtration, Alkaline water, Water level & tank indicator Limited to 7-liter capacity Havells AQUAS Water Purifier Patented first corner mounting design, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance, Transparent 7L tank Limited to 7-liter capacity Aqua Active Xtreme RO + UV + UF + Copper Guard 9-stage purification, High TDS (up to 3500), Alkaline water purification Larger footprint V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8-stage purification, Advanced UF Membrane, 1-Year Warranty Limited to 6.5-liter capacity V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier 8-stage purification, World-class RO Membrane, 1-Year Warranty Limited to 6.5-liter capacity Uptech Active Copper + RO + UV + TDS Controller High 3000 TDS membrane, 10-12 Litre Storage, Made In India quality assurance May be overkill for smaller households

Best value for money

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS stands out as the best value for money choice in this selection. It combines eco-friendly features with advanced RO+UV+MF technology, offering reliable water purification. With the flexibility of wall-mounted or countertop installation and an affordable price point, it provides excellent value while ensuring the safety of your drinking water.

Best overall product

The KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier (11133) takes the crown as the best overall product. Its combination of RO+UV+UF+Copper purification, zero water wastage, and the goodness of copper make it a top-tier choice. The patented Mineral RO Tech ensures top-notch filtration, and its 8-liter storage capacity with a rapid 20 L/hr output ensures an ample supply of clean water.

How to find the best water purifier?

To choose the ideal water purifier from this selection, consider your household's size and water quality. Assess your specific needs, such as wall-mounted or countertop installation, hot water, or eco-friendliness. Pay attention to features like purification stages, TDS control, and added benefits like alkaline water. Ultimately, select a product that aligns with your requirements for clean, safe, and great-tasting water.

