Best phones under 20000 in India: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQoo Z9 5G and more

Looking for a smartphone that strikes the perfect balance between price and performance? The market is brimming with options under ₹20,000 that offer solid specs without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're into gaming, photography, or simply need a reliable daily driver, there are several great choices in this price range. From impressive displays to powerful processors and long-lasting batteries, these phones deliver excellent value for money. We've rounded up the top 5 smartphones that pack a punch, making sure you get the most bang for your buck without exceeding your budget. So, if you're looking to upgrade without breaking the bank, check out these options!

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and up to 8GB RAM, it promises smooth performance. Its 6000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, ensuring longevity for day-to-day use.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 2100 nits peak brightness. Powered by a robust 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and a 5000mAh battery, it delivers powerful battery life. The 50MP Sony camera and 8GB RAM ensure smooth multitasking and photography.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the Redmi Note 13 Pro claims to offer top-notch performance and visuals. The 200MP main camera and 8GB RAM make it a powerhouse for photography and multitasking. Fast 67W charging keeps you powered throughout the day.

The iQoo Z9 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor for seamless performance. With 8GB RAM and a 5000mAh battery, it handles everything from gaming to video streaming effortlessly, while the 50MP Sony camera delivers stunning shots.

Featuring a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G boasts a Mediatek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking. The 108MP main camera with OIS and 5000mAh battery ensures excellent performance for both photography and day-to-day use.