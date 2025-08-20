Best refrigerator deals in Amazon sale monsoon offers with up to 40% off
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 01:59 pm IST
Amazon sale brings monsoon deals on refrigerators with up to 40% off. Top brands offer energy-efficient, spacious, and stylish models at unbeatable prices.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountSamsung 467 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT80F51C3KHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 283 L, 2 Star, 6-in-1 Adjustable Frost Free Inverter Double-Door Refrigerator (RFF334D/WPV100RXBD, Wooden Black) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
AI poweredGodrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Value for moneyMidea 563 L Side By Side, frost free,Digital Display,Stabilizer Free Operation, Inverter compressor Refrigerator (MDRS710FGF46 Bru Steel) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Budget friendlyGodrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
|
|
|
Most trusted brandSamsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Energy efficientGodrej 194 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Day Farm Freshness | Moisture Control, Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,190
|
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
