Best refrigerator deals in Amazon sale monsoon offers with up to 40% off

Monsoon deals 2025 are here with irresistible offers on refrigerators, making it the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with stylish, spacious, and energy-efficient models. With discounts of up to 40% off, this sale is packed with options for every household size and budget. Keep it cool this monsoon with big savings on refrigerators.

Leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier are part of the line-up, offering features such as frost-free technology, inverter compressors, multi-door designs, and quick cooling functions. Whether you’re a small family or need a large-capacity fridge, the monsoon deals in this Amazon sale ensure you get the best value on your next appliance.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s Bespoke AI refrigerator combines futuristic design with smart functionality. The 467L capacity with Convertible 5-in-1 storage adapts to your family’s changing needs. The AI-powered Energy Mode delivers 10% additional power savings, while the digital inverter compressor ensures quiet, energy-efficient operation with a 20-year warranty.

This frost-free freezer-on-top fridge supports phone control via SmartThings for seamless operation and monitoring. It accommodates families of five or more with spacious compartments and toughened glass shelves. The luxe black finish paired with antibacterial features elevates hygiene and style but its large size requires significant kitchen space.

Specifications Capacity 467 liters Star Rating 3 Star Energy Consumption 258 kWh/year Features AI Energy Mode, Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus Warranty 1 year comprehensive, 20 years compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 467 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT80F51C3KHL, Luxe Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Voltas Beko’s 283L double-door fridge is designed for families of 3-4, offering auto defrost and frost-free convenience. The 6-in-1 adjustable modes allow you to customize cooling settings as per need, backed by an energy-efficient inverter compressor. Adjustable spill-proof toughened glass shelves safely hold heavy pots, while LED illumination brightens the interior.

Additional storage features like FlexLift door shelves and dual twist ice trays add convenience. It features a door alarm and electronic temperature control. The 2-star efficiency rating balances cost and power consumption, with a 10-year compressor warranty but slightly higher annual energy use.

Specifications Capacity 283 liters Star Rating 2 Star Energy Consumption 286 kWh/year Features 6-in-1 modes, ProSmart Inverter Compressor, LED lighting Warranty 1 year product, 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 283 L, 2 Star, 6-in-1 Adjustable Frost Free Inverter Double-Door Refrigerator (RFF334D/WPV100RXBD, Wooden Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 600L side-by-side fridge is a spacious, smart solution designed for large families. It features AI-powered digital touch controls and smart convertible zones allowing temperature setting from -3°C to 5°C for varied food storage needs. The frost-free design and inverter technology provide silent, energy-saving operation.

With 3-star energy rating, it consumes moderate power. The large freezer (213L) and fresh food compartments (387L) come with toughened glass shelves. Its advanced inverter adjusts compressor speed for efficiency and durability. The stylish storm blue finish and single-touch controls add to the premium feel.

Specifications Capacity 600 liters Star Rating 3 Star Energy Consumption Moderate (3-star rating) Features Smart convertible zones, inverter tech, digital touch Warranty 10 years compressor, 3 years product Click Here to Buy Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue)

Loading Suggestions...

Midea’s 563L side-by-side fridge serves large families with a spacious freezer and fridge. It features an inverter compressor that offers silent operation and energy savings, backed by a 10-year warranty. The digital touch panel controls temperature independently, simplifying adjustments.

The unit offers bright LED lighting, a stabilizer-free design, and a portable ice maker. Frost-free technology ensures low maintenance. Its sleek steel finish complements modern kitchens. Users highlight its ample capacity and convenient features but note the large footprint.

Specifications Capacity 563 liters Energy Features Inverter compressor, stabilizer-free Lighting LED illumination Controls Digital touch panel Warranty 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy Midea 563 L Side By Side, frost free,Digital Display,Stabilizer Free Operation, Inverter compressor Refrigerator (MDRS710FGF46 Bru Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 223L convertible freezer refrigerator suits small families. Its 6-in-1 freezer modes let users customize storage from freezer to fridge as needed. The inverter compressor with Cool Balance technology maintains precise airflow for freshness, keeping produce farm fresh up to 30 days.

The fridge features nano shield technology for hygiene, toughened glass shelves, and a 3-star energy rating for efficient running. Its compact dimensions fit small kitchens without sacrificing storage options.

Specifications Capacity 223 liters Star Rating 3 Star Features 6-in-1 convertible freezer, Cool Balance Tech, Nano Shield Energy Consumption 229 kWh annually Warranty 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 236L convertible, frost-free refrigerator is designed for small families with flexible storage modes and a frost-free freezer-on-top layout. Its digital inverter compressor ensures low noise and 50% energy saving backed by a 20-year warranty.

It features a digital display with easy-touch controls, toughened glass shelves, and internal temperature control. Its sleek black matte finish complements contemporary kitchens, while phone control via SmartThings adds smart home convenience.

Specifications Capacity 236 liters Star Rating 3 Star Features Convertible modes, Digital inverter Energy Consumption 229 kWh/year Warranty 1 year product, 20 years compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Loading Suggestions...

Godrej’s 194L direct cool, freezer-on-top refrigerator boasts a 5-star energy rating for best-in-class efficiency. It uses inverter technology with Turbo Cooling for faster ice making and bottle cooling. The innovative Farm Fresh crisper keeps produce fresh for up to 24 days.

Its toughened glass shelves, spacious vegetable box, and compact size suit couples or small families. The stylish fossil steel finish adds a modern touch. Noise levels and size convenience receive positive feedback.

Specifications Capacity 194 liters Star Rating 5 Star Features Turbo Cooling, Farm Fresh Crisper Energy Consumption Very low due to 5-star rating Warranty 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy Godrej 194 L 5 Star | Turbo Cooling Technology | 24 Day Farm Freshness | Moisture Control, Hygiene+ Inverter Technology | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 183L single-door refrigerator in a vibrant camellia purple combines style and efficient cooling. Its digital inverter compressor saves energy and runs quietly, backed by a 20-year warranty. The base stand drawer adds extra storage space for non-refrigerated items.

With 4-star energy rating, it features a Grande door design, antibacterial gasket, and stabilizer-free operation, serving couples or small families. The fridge is compact yet functional with external temperature control and easy slide shelves.

Specifications Capacity 183 liters Star Rating 4 Star Features Digital Inverter, Base Stand Drawer, Antibacterial Gasket Energy Consumption 148 kWh/year Warranty 1 year product, 20 years compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)

Loading Suggestions...

This LG 185L direct-cool refrigerator combines high energy efficiency with a compact footprint. The smart inverter compressor operates silently and saves power, backed by a 10-year compressor warranty. It includes a base stand drawer and toughened glass shelves with adjustable frames.

Ideal for small families and bachelors, it includes a moist ’n’ fresh vegetable tray and transparent freezer door, adding to usability. Its blue euphoria finish adds aesthetic appeal.

Specifications Capacity 185 liters Star Rating 5 Star Features Smart inverter, Base stand drawer, Moist ‘n’ Fresh tray Energy Consumption Very efficient 5-star rating Warranty 1 year product, 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 272L frost-free double door fridge features smart inverter compressor technology saving energy and extending compressor life. The convertible compartments let families control temperature zones, increasing flexibility and storage.

With a shiny steel finish and adjustable tempered glass shelves, it comfortably fits families of 3-4. Its design balances capacity and modern smart features, suitable for contemporary households.

Specifications Capacity 272 liters Star Rating 3 Star Features Smart inverter, Convertible zones, Twist ice maker Energy Consumption 236 kWh/year Warranty 1 year product, 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

Similar articles for you

Best 5-in-1 convertible refrigerators in August 2025 with powerful cooling and energy-saving features

Best 3 Star double door refrigerators for August 2025 from LG, Samsung and more

Best single door refrigerators for compact homes that need reliable cooling: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

Top 10 refrigerators under ₹20000 in Aug 2025 for budget friendly freshness and quality cooling

FAQs Which brands are included in the Amazon sale? You’ll find refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many others.

Is exchange available on refrigerators? Yes, Amazon offers exchange options so you can trade in your old fridge for extra savings.

Are inverter refrigerators part of the deals? Yes, many models with inverter compressors are available at discounted prices.

Will I get a warranty with my refrigerator? Yes, all models in the sale include the manufacturer’s standard warranty.

Do the offers cover both single-door and double-door fridges? Yes, the Amazon sale includes a wide range of designs to fit different needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.