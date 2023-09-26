Best smart TV under 15000: Buying guide for September 2023

India woke up to the joys of a television set on a pan-India scale during the 1982 Asian Games. People who grew up in that era will recall the joy of watching some of the best television serials in Doordarshan history from that era - Ramayana, Buniyaad, Tamas, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi among others. Those TV sets were our magic boxes.

Smart TV under ₹ 15000: Budget should never be a constraint to enjoy good entertainment from the comfort of your home.

Cut to modern era. That humble TV set has undergone mega change with the emergence of smart TVs. These TVs have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment. These sleek and intelligent devices blend the virtues of traditional television with the power of the internet, offering a wide range of features. With built-in Wi-Fi, they enable seamless streaming of content from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. They also support interactive applications and gaming, turning your living room into an entertainment hub. It also has voice-controlled remotes and AI-driven assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant to make navigation effortless. With evolving technology, smart TVs continue to redefine our home entertainment experience. However, many smart TVs from big brands come at a price and may not be affordable for an average Indian. That's where smart TVs that fall in the ₹15000 price bracket come in.

Smart TVs under the ₹15000 have made quality home entertainment accessible to a wide audience in India. With a price drop, there may be a slight drop in quality as well but overall these affordable TVs typically offer high definition displays, providing vibrant visuals. With built-in Wi-Fi and pre-installed streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, they cater to the growing trend of online content consumption. Many models also feature voice control and compatibility with virtual assistants such as Google Assistant or Alexa. While they might lack some premium features, these budget-friendly smart TVs provide an excellent entry point for those looking to upgrade their viewing experience without breaking the bank, making quality entertainment more inclusive.

A smart TV in the ₹15000 price bracket is nonetheless better than a regular TV. The chief benefit is that it offers internet connectivity, access to streaming services, and smart features like voice control and app compatibility. Hence, despite a price constraint, you get a more versatile and interactive viewing experience, making it a cost-effective choice for modern entertainment needs, despite its affordability.

MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN in sleek black is your go-to option if you are looking to experience immersive entertainment. This TV blends stunning visuals with smart functionality. Thanks to its HD Ready display, you get crisp and vibrant images, while the Android OS provides access to a world of apps and streaming services. With built-in Google Assistant, voice control is at your fingertips. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, enhance versatility. Enjoy a seamless cinematic experience with this budget-friendly smart TV.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Affordable smart TV with Android OS Limited sound output Good picture quality for the price May not support some advanced gaming or high-end streaming apps

VW 80 cm(32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black)

Bring home the VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 in elegant black and give your viewing experience a major boost. It comes with a frameless design which helps you immerse in a cinematic world. The HD Ready display offers sharp and detailed visuals. This smart TV runs on the Linux operating system, offering a user-friendly interface. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi, access your favourite streaming services with ease. Multiple connectivity options and a sleek finish make it a versatile addition to any room, providing both style and substance.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Linux

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV in elegant black, available in models L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA, is a great way to discover exceptional entertainment. It is powered by Android 11 and blends cutting-edge technology with affordability. Thanks to its HD Ready display, you can enjoy sharp and vivid visuals and access a world of apps, including popular streaming platforms, through the Android ecosystem. With Google Assistant support, voice control is effortless. Multiple connectivity options and a sleek design make it a stylish and intelligent addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Powered by Android 11 for a seamless smart TV experience Limited to HD Ready resolution Affordable price point with access to a wide range of apps Audio quality may not match the picture quality.

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

Invest in the Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV in sleek glossy black to experience exceptional entertainment. This TV provides a good blend of elegance and functionality. You get to watch clear and vibrant visuals, thanks to its HD Ready LED display. Its feature called SmartThings compatibility allows seamless integration with your smart home ecosystem. Access your favourite streaming services with ease, and enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Digital Plus support. With a minimalist design and multiple connectivity options, this Samsung TV elevates your home entertainment experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Integration with SmartThings for smart home control Limited to HD Ready resolution Dolby Digital Plus for enhanced audio quality May lack some advanced smart features found in higher-end models.

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC helps you elevate your home entertainment. Thanks to its sophisticated dark iron gray finish, it looks smart too. This smart TV combines style and performance in a seamless fashion. Its HD Ready LED display delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, while LG's WebOS smart platform ensures effortless access to a wide range of streaming services. Thanks to its features like Dynamic Color Enhancer technology, the content comes to life with vivid hues. Multiple connectivity options and a slim design make it a versatile and elegant addition to any living space, delivering a superior viewing experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (WebOS)

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons WebOS offers a user-friendly and intuitive smart TV experience Limited to HD Ready resolution Dynamic Color Enhancer technology for vibrant visuals May not have as extensive app support as some Android-based smart TVs.

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 in sleek black is your go-to option to elevate your viewing experience. This TV combines style and innovation seamlessly. It comes with frameless design. You get to see immersive and stunning visuals thanks to its HD Ready display. Powered by Android, it offers access to a vast array of apps and streaming services, and the voice-controlled remote enhances convenience. Multiple connectivity options, along with its elegant design, make it an ideal addition to any modern home, providing both aesthetics and smart functionality.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience Limited to HD Ready resolution Android TV provides access to a wide range of apps and services Voice control and app support may not be as extensive as some higher-end models.

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

If you are keen on watching stunning visuals, then opt for the TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF in sleek black. Thanks to its bezel-less design, you get to experience an increased screen size, which provides an immersive cinematic experience. Thanks to its full high definition resolution, every detail comes to life on the vibrant display. Powered by Android, it offers seamless access to a vast library of apps. The Google Assistant compatibility feature simplifies navigation. This TV combines elegance and intelligence, making it an excellent addition to any modern home, offering both aesthetics and advanced smart functionality.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience Sound quality may not match the picture quality Full HD resolution delivers crisp and detailed visuals Limited app support compared to some Android-based smart TVs.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

Invest in OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 in sleek black to experience superior entertainment. This TV blends style with functionality into a single entity. Thanks to its HD Ready display, you get to watch amazingly clear visuals. The Android TV platform that it comes with ensures access to a plethora of apps and streaming services. It is powered by a content aggregator OxygenPlay for content discovery, which makes finding your favourite shows is a breeze. Multiple connectivity options enhance versatility, making it an ideal addition to any home. The OnePlus 32Y1 offers a smart and cost-effective solution for immersive entertainment.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons HD Ready display provides clear visuals Limited to HD Ready resolution OxygenPlay for easy content discovery May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models.

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5400 (Black)

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5400 in elegant black is a good choice in TVs if you wish to enjoy stunning visuals and immerse yourself in a cinematic experience. Its bezel-less design increases the screen size, providing an expansive viewing area. Its full HD resolution makes sure that you get sharp and detailed visuals. This smart TV runs on Google TV, which makes access to a vast library of apps, content easy. Its Google Assistant gives you hands-free control. With multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, it blends aesthetics with advanced functionality, making it a perfect choice for modern entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 20W

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience Sound quality may not match the picture quality Full HD resolution delivers crisp and detailed visuals Limited app support compared to some Android-based smart TVs.

VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW24S (Black)

Opt for the VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW24S in sleek black if you wish to elevate your home entertainment experience, It may have a compact size, but this TV offers a feature-packed viewing experience. With HD Ready resolution, it ensures crisp visuals and its Android operating system grants access to a variety of apps and streaming services. Enjoy the convenience of voice control and multiple connectivity options, all within an elegant design that complements any space. The VW24S is an ideal choice for those seeking a smart and versatile television for smaller rooms or as a secondary display.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 60 cm (24 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Sound Output: 10W

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited screen size for larger rooms Android TV platform for app access Lower sound output compared to larger models.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 80 cm (32 inches) Smart Android LED TV HD Ready Display Android Smart TV Voice Remote Control VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Smart LED TV Frameless Design HD Ready Resolution Linux Operating System Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series TV Android 11 OS HD Ready Display Vivid Picture Engine Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment TV HD Ready LED Smart TV Wide Viewing Angle SmartThings Compatibility LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready Display WebOS Smart TV Platform Dynamic Color Enhancer VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless TV Frameless Design Android Smart TV HD Ready Resolution TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series TV Bezel-Less Design Full HD Resolution Google Assistant Compatibility OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series LED TV HD Ready Display Android Smart TV OxygenPlay for Content Discovery TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series TV Bezel-Less Design Full HD Resolution Google TV with Voice Control VW 60 cm (24 inches) HD Ready Android TV HD Ready Display Android Smart TV Compact Size for Small Spaces

Best value for money

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black) stands out as the best value for money smart TV under INR 15000 among the mentioned options. It offers Android 11 OS, a HD Ready display, and the vivid picture engine, providing excellent picture quality and a wide range of smart features at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) emerges as the best overall smart TV under INR 15000 from the mentioned options. With its combination of HD Ready display, Android Smart TV functionality, and OxygenPlay for content discovery, it offers a well-rounded entertainment experience. OnePlus's reputation for quality and performance further solidifies its position as the top choice in this price range.

How to buy a smart TV under ₹ 15000 in India

Buying a smart TV under ₹15000 in India requires careful consideration. First, research brands and models within your budget. Look for key features like screen size, resolution, and smart capabilities. Read customer reviews for insights into performance and durability. Compare prices online and in physical stores to find the best deals and discounts. Consider purchasing during festive sales for added savings. Don't forget to factor in additional costs like wall mounts or streaming subscriptions. Lastly, make an informed decision that aligns with your specific entertainment needs and budget constraints.

