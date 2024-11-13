Best smartphones under 20,000 with good cameras: Redmi Note 13 Pro, Vivo T3 5G and others

If you are in the market looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone with an impressive camera, battery and performance, there are a range of options that you can explore. Best smartphones under 20,000 with good cameras and best camera phones under 20,000 are among the most searched queries by budget smartphone buyers as they look for a device that offers excellent value for money. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the best camera phones under ₹20,000 available in India. Catering to photography enthusiasts who don’t want to break the bank, each model delivers impressive performance, whether you're snapping pictures, recording videos. Browse the list below and find the right camera phone under ₹20,000 today. We have compiled a list of the best camera phones under ₹ 20,000 available in India.(HT Tech)

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and 1.5K resolution, offering vibrant visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance. The standout feature is its 200MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens.

Oppo F25 Pro

Oppo F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display for sharp, vibrant visuals. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB RAM, it is said to offer smooth performance for multitasking. The standout is its versatile camera setup: a 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera, with a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies, right for all your photography needs.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures seamless performance. The camera setup impresses with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro lens, alongside a 13MP selfie camera, perfect for high-quality photography.

Vivo T3 5G

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display for crisp, vibrant visuals. Powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor and 8GB RAM, it claims to offer smooth performance for all tasks. The 50MP dual rear camera captures sharp, detailed shots, while the 16MP front camera excels in selfies, making it a right choice for photography enthusiasts.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch Super Bright AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight. Powered by a 5500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it ensures long-lasting power. The 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera delivers stunning photos, while the 16MP front camera captures crisp selfies.