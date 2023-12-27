Best soundbars under 10,000: Ultimate entertainment on a budget, top 10 picks

A soundbar serves as a convenient and hassle-free solution to elevate your home entertainment experience. Whether you're settling in for a cinematic adventure on your TV or gearing up to host a lively house party, a soundbar is a versatile choice that seamlessly complements various audio needs. Its adaptability shines as it can be used with or without a smart TV, making it a go-to gadget for both movie enthusiasts and music lovers. This buying guide contains lists of the best soundbars to consider under a budget of ₹10,000. Best soundbars under ₹ 10,000: Soundbars are easy to set up and can play sound from your TV and smartphones.

With plenty of connectivity options, a soundbar is a great companion for your smart TV or your smartphone. Connecting to your smart devices is a breeze, simply play music directly from your smartphone through a cable or Bluetooth connection. You can create a hassle-free wireless sound enhancement TV setup for your home. This makes your every movie or music experience a delight.

Beyond enhancing your home theatre, these soundbars cater to the needs of music enthusiasts on the move. With a range of options, we cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that whether you prioritize powerful bass, crisp audio for movies, or a portable solution for your music on the go, you'll find the perfect soundbar within your budget. Dive into our collection to discover the ideal audio companion that will transform your entertainment experiences without stretching your budget.

In our curated collection, we present the best soundbars available, all within the budget-friendly range of ₹10,000. Renowned brands such as Samsung, LG, and JBL have crafted excellent options that deliver impressive audio quality without breaking the bank. For those seeking a bass-heavy setup, we have a selection of soundbars that come with an included woofer box, ensuring a rich and immersive low-frequency experience.

1. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass

JBL Cinema SB241 is a great option to convert your smart TV to a complete home theatre entertainment system. The soundbar comes with a separate subwoofer unit, both of which create a total output of 110 watts to get that extra deep bass. It supports Dolby Digital sound for those movie nights to further enhance the sound quality and bring the movie to life. The soundbar unit is sleek and compact to fit under the TV beautifully and direct the sound in every direction in the room.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241

Brand: JBL

Model: Cinema SB241

Power: 110 Watts

Connection: ‎Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Features: Dolby Digital

Pros Cons Remote control support Powered operation Subwoofer for extra bass Limited portability

B0B6465WX6

2. LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass

LG Soundbar SP2 is another great option from a popular brand to give you elegance and a quality sound experience. The soundbar is made of wood which looks beautiful and fits perfectly in any decor. The SP2 features multiple sound modes, including AI Sound Pro for optimized audio in various content genres. With a power output of 100 watts and 2.1 channels, it ensures a dynamic and crisp sound. The LG Soundbar SP2 is your affordable ticket to elevated home entertainment with style and substance.

Specifications of LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System

Brand: LG

Model: SP2

Power: 100 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI

Features: Bass Boost, Eco-Friendly Design

Pros Cons Beautiful wooden design Less power output than competitors Sufficient connectivity opyions Not the best option for listening to music

B0BFJFFVVC

3. Blaupunkt SBWL10 Wireless Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer

The Blaupunkt SBWL10 Soundbar is your ticket to upgraded home sound without the fuss. Its cool design fits anywhere in your home, and the wireless subwoofer adds that extra oomph to movies and music. With Bluetooth, you can easily play tunes from your phone. It's not too shabby in the power department either, it comes with 200 watts power output. Plus, it's got different sound modes for whatever you're into. If you want a simple way to boost your home entertainment without breaking the bank, the Blaupunkt SBWL10 has got you covered.

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBWL10 Wireless Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer

Brand: Blaupunkt

Model: SBWL10

Power: 200 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI, AUX

Features: Wireless subwoofer

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Bit pricy than competitors Highest power output at this price

B0BXLBSW79

4. Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass

The Philips Audio TAB4218/94 is a nice addition to your home audio setup. This soundbar brings awesome sound without any complicated stuff. The wireless subwoofer makes the setup a bit cleaner by eliminating wires. You can connect it to your TV or phone with Bluetooth. With a power of 120 watts, it gives a nice kick to your audio. Plus, it's got different sound modes for movies, music, and more. If you want a simple way to make your home sound awesome, the Philips Audio TAB4218/94 is the way to go.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass

Brand: Philips

Model: TAB4218/94

Power: 120 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial

Features: Multipoint connectivity, wired subwoofer

Pros Cons Rich bass Wired subwoofer Multiple equalizer modes

B0CM3W96H5

5. Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Soundbar

Redragon GS560 is for all the gamers out there with its beautiful design and RGB LED strip. It will enhance your gaming setup while giving you a better sound output while playing your favorite games. The 2.0 channels give you a surround sound experience and it fits anywhere, thanks to its compact size. It features a built-in battery so you can carry it around and bring music with you when on long trips or at home pool parties.

Specifications of Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Soundbar

Brand: Philips

Model: TAB4218/94

Power: 120 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial

Features: Multipoint connectivity, wired subwoofer

Pros Cons Compact size Less total audio output RGB LED strip with effects Expensive

B08X6LYPHK

6. Honeywell Trueno U3000 160W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

The Honeywell Trueno U3000 is a total game-changer for your audio experience. It's a soundbar that makes movies and music sound way better. Setting it up is a breeze, and the wireless subwoofer adds that extra boom to your sound. You can get output from all your audio sources to this soundbar using its ARC port. With a total audio output of 160 watts, it makes your room feel like a mini-theatre. The Trueno U3000 is just what you need for awesome sound without any fuss.

Specifications of Honeywell Trueno U3000 160W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Brand: Honeywell

Model: Trueno U3000

Power: 160 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial

Features: Bass Boost, Hi-Res Audio

Pros Cons Large drivers for more volume Expensive than competitors Multiple connectivity options

B0C2VPHWX1

7. Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in

The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO is your go-to solution for an immersive home audio experience. This soundbar brings movies and music to life effortlessly with its high audio output of 80 watts. It features the Alexa assistant built in to make your home smart and start a party with just one voice command. Since there is no subwoofer attached to this soundbar, you get a clean setup and you can move it anywhere easily to blast your music.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in

Brand: Zebronics

Model: ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO

Power: 80 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial

Features: Alexa built-in

Pros Cons Sleek and compact design None Built-in Alexa Assistant

B09LH41M22

8. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL soundbar is perfect for you if you already own a Samsung smart TV. It's like magic for movies and music, giving you a cinematic experience without the fuss. Easy to set up, it connects seamlessly to your TV through an HDMI connection. With Dolby Digital technology, it brings a surround experience to your movies. This soundbar is sleek and modern, giving your TV place a nice touch. Whether it's movie night or jamming to tunes, the Samsung HW-T42E/XL elevates your home entertainment with its 150-watt power and 2.1 channels.

Specifications of Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)

Brand: Samsung

Model: HW-T42E/XL

Power: 150 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, USB, wireless

Features: Dolby support, surround sound

Pros Cons Best compatibility with Samsung TVs None Comes with game mode

B093SQBFM7

9. Zebronics Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO 240W with Multi Connectivity

Enhance your TV viewing experience with the Zebronics Juke bar with its high audio output. It boasts a whopping 240 watts of total output to blast your favorite tunes or watch some action-packed movies. The built-in LED display not only looks great but also gives you a quick glance at the information you need. It is wall mountable and it comes with RGB LED lights that will elevate your audio experience. Enjoy content with minimal latency on the Zebronics Zuke bar, thanks to its amazing optical connectivity.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO 240W with Multi Connectivity

Brand: Zebronics

Model: Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO

Power: 240 Watts

Connection: Bluetooth, USB, wireless

Features: Wall mountable, LED display

Pros Cons High audio output None Built-in LED display

B0CBCKNN97

10. Boat Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound

The boAt Aavante Bar Orion is a stellar addition to your home audio setup, delivering a captivating audio experience. This soundbar redefines entertainment, seamlessly blending style with a powerful 160-watt output. The sleek design complements any space with its wireless design. The dynamic LEDs provide an immersive experience with different effects. It connects effortlessly to your devices through Bluetooth, giving you a hassle-free experience. With multiple sound modes, it adapts to movies, music, and more.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar

Brand: Boat

Model: Aavante Bar Orion

Power: 160 Watts

Connection: Wireless, USB, HDMI, AUX, Bluetooth, Optical

Features: Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls, Dynamic LEDs

Pros Cons Multiple EQ controls Wired subwoofer Dynamic LEDs

B0BBVBCL3F

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL CInema SB241 Deep Bass Remote Control Multiple connectivity options LG Soundbar SP2 Powerful bass Built in subwoofer Fabric wrapped design Blaupunkt SBWL10 Wireless subwoofer Remote control Multiple Connectivity Options Philips TAB4218/94 Rich Bass 3 EQ modes Support USB Playback Redragon GS560 Portable RGB LED Strip USB Connectivity Honeywell Trueno U3000 Powerful sound 5 play modes Multiple connectivity options Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A Pro Built in Alexa assistant App control Stream music Samsung HW T42E/XL Booming bass NFC connection Wall mountable Zebronics Jukebar 6200DWS Pro High audio output Virtual 5.1 surround RGB LED lights Boat Aavante Bar Orion High audio output Dynamic LEDs Master remote control

Best overall product

The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO comes out to be the best soundbar in this category. You get everything you need in a soundbar plus you also get Alexa smart assistant to control your smart home appliances with voice. The design is also sleek with no subwoofer attached to it, this makes it the best portable option as well. It comes with multiple connectivity options to give you the best experience with minimal latency. The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO comes at a very affordable price as well.

Best value for money

The Zebronics Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO stands out as the top choice for a soundbar investment, boasting an impressive 80-watt audio output to fulfill all your music requirements. With the integration of the Amazon Alexa smart assistant, you can effortlessly stream music without the need for an additional source. Additionally, the Alexa assistant provides control over your smart home devices, adding a layer of convenience. Its versatility is further enhanced by a lot of connectivity options, making it a well-rounded soundbar for your entertainment setup.

How to buy the best budget-friendly soundbar in India?

To buy the best soundbar that fits your budget, first check for the total audio output for the soundbar. After that, you can check if it comes with a subwoofer unit or not. If you are looking for a soundbar especially for your smart TV setup then go for the one with a subwoofer unit for better bass output. A soundbar without a subwoofer unit would be great for you if you are looking for a portable option. This brings down the price a lot but make sure that it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

