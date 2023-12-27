close_game
News / Technology / Best soundbars under 10,000: Ultimate entertainment on a budget, top 10 picks

Best soundbars under 10,000: Ultimate entertainment on a budget, top 10 picks

ByAmit Rahi
Dec 27, 2023 02:48 PM IST

Best soundbars under ₹10,000: Explore the best soundbars for your home entertainment without burning a hole in your pocket. Here's a shopping guide.

A soundbar serves as a convenient and hassle-free solution to elevate your home entertainment experience. Whether you're settling in for a cinematic adventure on your TV or gearing up to host a lively house party, a soundbar is a versatile choice that seamlessly complements various audio needs. Its adaptability shines as it can be used with or without a smart TV, making it a go-to gadget for both movie enthusiasts and music lovers. This buying guide contains lists of the best soundbars to consider under a budget of 10,000.

Best soundbars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000: Soundbars are easy to set up and can play sound from your TV and smartphones.
Best soundbars under 10,000: Soundbars are easy to set up and can play sound from your TV and smartphones.

With plenty of connectivity options, a soundbar is a great companion for your smart TV or your smartphone. Connecting to your smart devices is a breeze, simply play music directly from your smartphone through a cable or Bluetooth connection. You can create a hassle-free wireless sound enhancement TV setup for your home. This makes your every movie or music experience a delight.

Beyond enhancing your home theatre, these soundbars cater to the needs of music enthusiasts on the move. With a range of options, we cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that whether you prioritize powerful bass, crisp audio for movies, or a portable solution for your music on the go, you'll find the perfect soundbar within your budget. Dive into our collection to discover the ideal audio companion that will transform your entertainment experiences without stretching your budget.

In our curated collection, we present the best soundbars available, all within the budget-friendly range of 10,000. Renowned brands such as Samsung, LG, and JBL have crafted excellent options that deliver impressive audio quality without breaking the bank. For those seeking a bass-heavy setup, we have a selection of soundbars that come with an included woofer box, ensuring a rich and immersive low-frequency experience.

1. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass

JBL Cinema SB241 is a great option to convert your smart TV to a complete home theatre entertainment system. The soundbar comes with a separate subwoofer unit, both of which create a total output of 110 watts to get that extra deep bass. It supports Dolby Digital sound for those movie nights to further enhance the sound quality and bring the movie to life. The soundbar unit is sleek and compact to fit under the TV beautifully and direct the sound in every direction in the room.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241

  • Brand: JBL
  • Model: Cinema SB241
  • Power: 110 Watts
  • Connection: ‎Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI
  • Features: Dolby Digital

ProsCons
Remote control supportPowered operation
Subwoofer for extra bassLimited portability
B0B6465WX6

2. LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System, Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass

LG Soundbar SP2 is another great option from a popular brand to give you elegance and a quality sound experience. The soundbar is made of wood which looks beautiful and fits perfectly in any decor. The SP2 features multiple sound modes, including AI Sound Pro for optimized audio in various content genres. With a power output of 100 watts and 2.1 channels, it ensures a dynamic and crisp sound. The LG Soundbar SP2 is your affordable ticket to elevated home entertainment with style and substance.

Specifications of LG Soundbar SP2, 100W 2.1Ch Home Theatre System

  • Brand: LG
  • Model: SP2
  • Power: 100 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI
  • Features: Bass Boost, Eco-Friendly Design

ProsCons
Beautiful wooden designLess power output than competitors
Sufficient connectivity opyionsNot the best option for listening to music 
B0BFJFFVVC

3. Blaupunkt SBWL10 Wireless Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer

The Blaupunkt SBWL10 Soundbar is your ticket to upgraded home sound without the fuss. Its cool design fits anywhere in your home, and the wireless subwoofer adds that extra oomph to movies and music. With Bluetooth, you can easily play tunes from your phone. It's not too shabby in the power department either, it comes with 200 watts power output. Plus, it's got different sound modes for whatever you're into. If you want a simple way to boost your home entertainment without breaking the bank, the Blaupunkt SBWL10 has got you covered.

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBWL10 Wireless Soundbar with 8 INCH Wireless Subwoofer

  • Brand: Blaupunkt
  • Model: SBWL10
  • Power: 200 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, HDMI, AUX
  • Features: Wireless subwoofer

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsBit pricy than competitors
Highest power output at this price 
B0BXLBSW79

4. Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass

The Philips Audio TAB4218/94 is a nice addition to your home audio setup. This soundbar brings awesome sound without any complicated stuff. The wireless subwoofer makes the setup a bit cleaner by eliminating wires. You can connect it to your TV or phone with Bluetooth. With a power of 120 watts, it gives a nice kick to your audio. Plus, it's got different sound modes for movies, music, and more. If you want a simple way to make your home sound awesome, the Philips Audio TAB4218/94 is the way to go.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAB4218/94 2.1Ch 120W Bluetooth Soundbar with Rich Bass

  • Brand: Philips
  • Model: TAB4218/94
  • Power: 120 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial
  • Features: Multipoint connectivity, wired subwoofer

ProsCons
Rich bassWired subwoofer
Multiple equalizer modes 
B0CM3W96H5

5. Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Soundbar

Redragon GS560 is for all the gamers out there with its beautiful design and RGB LED strip. It will enhance your gaming setup while giving you a better sound output while playing your favorite games. The 2.0 channels give you a surround sound experience and it fits anywhere, thanks to its compact size. It features a built-in battery so you can carry it around and bring music with you when on long trips or at home pool parties.

Specifications of Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Soundbar

  • Brand: Philips
  • Model: TAB4218/94
  • Power: 120 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial
  • Features: Multipoint connectivity, wired subwoofer

ProsCons
Compact sizeLess total audio output
RGB LED strip with effectsExpensive
B08X6LYPHK

6. Honeywell Trueno U3000 160W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

The Honeywell Trueno U3000 is a total game-changer for your audio experience. It's a soundbar that makes movies and music sound way better. Setting it up is a breeze, and the wireless subwoofer adds that extra boom to your sound. You can get output from all your audio sources to this soundbar using its ARC port. With a total audio output of 160 watts, it makes your room feel like a mini-theatre. The Trueno U3000 is just what you need for awesome sound without any fuss.

Specifications of Honeywell Trueno U3000 160W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

  • Brand: Honeywell
  • Model: Trueno U3000
  • Power: 160 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial
  • Features: Bass Boost, Hi-Res Audio

ProsCons
Large drivers for more volumeExpensive than competitors
Multiple connectivity options 
B0C2VPHWX1

7. Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in

The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO is your go-to solution for an immersive home audio experience. This soundbar brings movies and music to life effortlessly with its high audio output of 80 watts. It features the Alexa assistant built in to make your home smart and start a party with just one voice command. Since there is no subwoofer attached to this soundbar, you get a clean setup and you can move it anywhere easily to blast your music.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO with Alexa built-in

  • Brand: Zebronics
  • Model: ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO
  • Power: 80 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, Coaxial
  • Features: Alexa built-in

ProsCons
Sleek and compact designNone
Built-in Alexa Assistant 
B09LH41M22

8. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL soundbar is perfect for you if you already own a Samsung smart TV. It's like magic for movies and music, giving you a cinematic experience without the fuss. Easy to set up, it connects seamlessly to your TV through an HDMI connection. With Dolby Digital technology, it brings a surround experience to your movies. This soundbar is sleek and modern, giving your TV place a nice touch. Whether it's movie night or jamming to tunes, the Samsung HW-T42E/XL elevates your home entertainment with its 150-watt power and 2.1 channels.

Specifications of Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel)

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model: HW-T42E/XL
  • Power: 150 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, USB, wireless
  • Features: Dolby support, surround sound

ProsCons
Best compatibility with Samsung TVsNone
Comes with game mode 
B093SQBFM7

9. Zebronics Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO 240W with Multi Connectivity

Enhance your TV viewing experience with the Zebronics Juke bar with its high audio output. It boasts a whopping 240 watts of total output to blast your favorite tunes or watch some action-packed movies. The built-in LED display not only looks great but also gives you a quick glance at the information you need. It is wall mountable and it comes with RGB LED lights that will elevate your audio experience. Enjoy content with minimal latency on the Zebronics Zuke bar, thanks to its amazing optical connectivity.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO 240W with Multi Connectivity

  • Brand: Zebronics
  • Model: Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO
  • Power: 240 Watts
  • Connection: Bluetooth, USB, wireless
  • Features: Wall mountable, LED display

ProsCons
High audio outputNone
Built-in LED display 
B0CBCKNN97

10. Boat Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound

The boAt Aavante Bar Orion is a stellar addition to your home audio setup, delivering a captivating audio experience. This soundbar redefines entertainment, seamlessly blending style with a powerful 160-watt output. The sleek design complements any space with its wireless design. The dynamic LEDs provide an immersive experience with different effects. It connects effortlessly to your devices through Bluetooth, giving you a hassle-free experience. With multiple sound modes, it adapts to movies, music, and more.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar

  • Brand: Boat
  • Model: Aavante Bar Orion
  • Power: 160 Watts
  • Connection: Wireless, USB, HDMI, AUX, Bluetooth, Optical
  • Features: Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls, Dynamic LEDs

ProsCons
Multiple EQ controlsWired subwoofer
Dynamic LEDs 
B0BBVBCL3F

3 best features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL CInema SB241Deep BassRemote ControlMultiple connectivity options
LG Soundbar SP2Powerful bassBuilt in subwooferFabric wrapped design
Blaupunkt SBWL10Wireless subwooferRemote controlMultiple Connectivity Options
Philips TAB4218/94Rich Bass3 EQ modesSupport USB Playback
Redragon GS560PortableRGB LED StripUSB Connectivity
Honeywell Trueno U3000Powerful sound5 play modesMultiple connectivity options
Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A ProBuilt in Alexa assistantApp controlStream music
Samsung HW T42E/XLBooming bassNFC connectionWall mountable
Zebronics Jukebar 6200DWS ProHigh audio outputVirtual 5.1 surroundRGB LED lights
Boat Aavante Bar OrionHigh audio outputDynamic LEDsMaster remote control

Best overall product

The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO comes out to be the best soundbar in this category. You get everything you need in a soundbar plus you also get Alexa smart assistant to control your smart home appliances with voice. The design is also sleek with no subwoofer attached to it, this makes it the best portable option as well. It comes with multiple connectivity options to give you the best experience with minimal latency. The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A PRO comes at a very affordable price as well.

Best value for money

The Zebronics Juke BAR 6100DWS PRO stands out as the top choice for a soundbar investment, boasting an impressive 80-watt audio output to fulfill all your music requirements. With the integration of the Amazon Alexa smart assistant, you can effortlessly stream music without the need for an additional source. Additionally, the Alexa assistant provides control over your smart home devices, adding a layer of convenience. Its versatility is further enhanced by a lot of connectivity options, making it a well-rounded soundbar for your entertainment setup.

How to buy the best budget-friendly soundbar in India?

To buy the best soundbar that fits your budget, first check for the total audio output for the soundbar. After that, you can check if it comes with a subwoofer unit or not. If you are looking for a soundbar especially for your smart TV setup then go for the one with a subwoofer unit for better bass output. A soundbar without a subwoofer unit would be great for you if you are looking for a portable option. This brings down the price a lot but make sure that it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

