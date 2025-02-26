Best table fans in Feb 2025 for comfort in warm and humid conditions: Top 10 fans from Bajaj, Usha and more
Table fans provide instant airflow, helping to cool down a room efficiently while improving ventilation. Check out the best table fans in Feb 2025 for home.
Our Pick
Best overall table fan
Most budget-friendly
Best for home office
Best for living room
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall table fanUSHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Most budget-friendlyGaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf) View Details
|
₹796
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey View Details
|
₹1,883.95
|
|
|
KUHL Inspira T1 400mm Power Saving BLDC Table Fan with Remote | 28 W | Touch Screen Control Panel with Digital Display | Tilt Mechanism & Swivel Function | Table Fan| High Air Flow & Low Noise View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric 225 MM Zippy Table Fan (Blue-White) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Best for home officeARCTICOOL 5.5 Inch Small Table Fan, 90° Auto Oscillation with 5 Wind Modes, Cordless Desk Fan, Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Powered Quiet, Portable Personal Table Fan for Home, Office (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
NUUK FOLDE Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Personal Desk Fan | Compact Folding Fan | 4 Wind Speeds | BLDC Fan with 17 Hour Run Time | Super Silent Charging Fan | Perfect for Home, Office & Kitchen View Details
|
₹2,649
|
|
|
Best for living roomV-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹1,929
|
|
|
SHAYONAM 4000mAh Rechargeable Desk Fan (90° Rotate), Portable Table Fan,USB Fan, USB Battery,4 Speed for Home Office Travel-The battery life is 8 hours with the maximum wind speed(silver) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
Feeling uncomfortable in warm and humid conditions? A good table fan can be your best companion, providing instant relief with powerful airflow. Unlike ceiling fans, table fans are compact, portable, and can be placed anywhere, your work desk, bedside table, or kitchen counter, offering targeted cooling exactly where you need it.
They improve ventilation, reduce stuffiness, and are an energy-efficient alternative to air conditioners. With advancements in technology, modern table fans now come with features like adjustable speed settings, oscillation, silent operation, and even remote controls for added convenience.
To help you pick the right one, we’ve curated a list of the best table fans in February 2025, featuring top models from Bajaj, Usha, Havells, and more.
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan offers a strong cooling solution with its 400mm sweep size and powerful 1350 RPM motor. Designed by USHA, a trusted name in home appliances, this fan ensures efficient air circulation with aerodynamic plastic blades that prevent corrosion. The three-speed settings allow customised airflow, making it ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and study areas. The adjustable tilt and oscillation feature ensure wide air distribution.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High air delivery with wide coverage
Corrosion-resistant plastic blades for durability
Reasons to avoid
No remote control option
Slight noise at high speeds
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fan’s build quality, low noise, and airflow. It’s lightweight and easy to assemble, but speed and functionality opinions vary.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers powerful airflow, has durable corrosion-free blades, and offers adjustable speed control.
Amazon Basics High-Speed Table Fan is one of the best table fans in Feb 2025 designed for powerful airflow and efficient cooling, making it a great choice for homes and offices. With a high-speed 2100 RPM motor, this fan delivers 145 CMM air circulation, ensuring quick cooling in warm conditions. Its rust-resistant body and plastic blades add to its durability, while the oscillation function and adjustable tilt provide wide-area coverage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-speed motor for quick and effective cooling
Rust-resistant body for long-lasting use
Reasons to avoid
No remote control functionality
Can be slightly noisy at the highest speed
amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the fan worth the price, easy to assemble, and stylish. However, opinions vary on build quality, speed, noise, and cooling.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers high-speed airflow, durable rust-resistant construction, and wide-area cooling with oscillation.
Stay cool with the Gaiatop Small Table Fan, a compact yet powerful USB-powered fan ideal for home, office, and travel. With three adjustable speeds, you can customise your comfort. Despite its powerful performance, it operates quietly at just 50 dB, making it perfect for work and sleep. The 90° adjustable tilt ensures targeted cooling, while the removable front cover makes cleaning easy.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and lightweight for easy portability
USB compatibility with multiple power sources
Reasons to avoid
No battery option for cordless use
Requires a 2A USB adapter for maximum speed
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s quality, quiet operation, and airflow. It’s portable with three speeds, but opinions vary on value for money and size.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for anyone looking for a portable, energy-efficient, and quiet cooling solution for work or home!
Experience high-speed cooling with the Crompton Wave Star 400MM Table Fan, designed for homes, offices, and cabins. With a 1350 RPM motor and 85 CMM air delivery, this fan ensures efficient air circulation. Its smooth oscillation spreads air evenly across the room, while the dual-tone cool grey finish adds a stylish touch. Equipped with three-speed settings, it allows customisable airflow.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth oscillation for even airflow
Easy to assemble
Reasons to avoid
No remote control
Plastic build may not feel premium
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fan’s value, airflow, and performance but have mixed opinions on build quality, noise, speed, functionality, and assembly.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for those looking for a reliable, high-speed table fan with smooth performance and elegant design at an affordable price!
KUHL is known for its innovative home appliances, and the Inspira T1 Table Fan is a perfect mix of style and performance. Designed with a power-saving 28W BLDC motor, it is one of the best table fans that consumes 65% less energy than traditional fans. The smart remote control allows you to adjust speed, set timers, and enable sleep mode. With a swivel and tilt function, it is one of the best table fans in Feb 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Energy-efficient BLDC motor saves power
Remote control for convenient operation
Reasons to avoid
Plastic build may feel less sturdy
No battery backup for remote
KUHL Inspira T1 400mm Power Saving BLDC Table Fan with Remote | 28 W | Touch Screen Control Panel with Digital Display | Tilt Mechanism & Swivel Function | Table Fan| High Air Flow & Low Noise
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s design, easy installation, and sturdiness. They appreciate the color options and touch display but have mixed views on performance, noise, airflow, and vibration.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides smart cooling with remote control, energy savings, and noiseless high airflow.
Orient Electric is a trusted brand in home appliances, and the Zippy Table Fan offers powerful airflow in a compact design. With a heavy-duty 2500 RPM motor, it provides strong air thrust for quick cooling. The aerodynamic plastic blades ensure efficient airflow, while the thermal overload protection enhances safety. Its 2-in-1 design allows for both table-top and wall mounting, making it a versatile choice for homes and offices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful motor with high-speed airflow
Dual mounting option for flexible use
Reasons to avoid
Single-speed setting may limit adjustments
Plastic build may not feel premium
Orient Electric 225 MM Zippy Table Fan (Blue-White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fan’s high speed, good airflow, and portability. However, some find it too noisy.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers strong airflow, versatile mounting options, and a high-speed motor for effective cooling.
Stay cool anywhere with the ARCTICOOL 5.5-inch Small Table Fan, featuring 90° automatic oscillation and 5 adjustable wind modes for customised airflow. Its rechargeable 2600mAh battery provides 3 to 6 hours of use, making it perfect for home, office, or travel. The USB-powered design ensures high compatibility with laptops, power banks, and car chargers. Plus, the quiet operation and child-safe grille add to its user-friendly appeal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Portable & cordless for convenience
Easy to clean with removable front cover
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life at higher speeds
Floor-mounted design may not suit all desks
ARCTICOOL 5.5 Inch Small Table Fan, 90° Auto Oscillation with 5 Wind Modes, Cordless Desk Fan, Rechargeable USB Fan Battery Powered Quiet, Portable Personal Table Fan for Home, Office (Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s effectiveness, speed, and portability. It’s great for travel and power cuts, with 5 speeds, a compact design, and good value.
Why choose this product?
With powerful airflow, portability, and multiple speed modes, the ARCTICOOL fan ensures cooling comfort anywhere, anytime.
The FOLDE desk fan is one of the best table fans in Feb 2025 so far. Featuring a powerful yet silent BLDC motor, it delivers customizable airflow with four wind speed settings. The 4000 mAh battery provides up to 17 hours of use on a single charge. Its foldable design ensures easy storage, while the Type-C fast charging keeps it ready for use anytime.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life with Type-C charging
Compact and foldable for easy storage
Reasons to avoid
No oscillation feature
Limited size for large spaces
NUUK FOLDE Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Personal Desk Fan | Compact Folding Fan | 4 Wind Speeds | BLDC Fan with 17 Hour Run Time | Super Silent Charging Fan | Perfect for Home, Office & Kitchen
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fan’s portability, powerful motor, and long battery life. Its sturdy build makes it a reliable choice for office use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is portable, battery-powered, and provides silent yet effective cooling with adjustable wind speeds.
V-Guard is a trusted brand known for durable and energy-efficient home appliances. The Esfera Table Fan features a 1350 RPM motor that delivers high airflow of 68m³/min, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. With three-speed settings, you can adjust airflow to your preference. The corrosion-resistant powder-coated grill ensures longevity, while the smooth oscillation and quiet operation provide uninterrupted comfort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High airflow for effective cooling
Durable corrosion-resistant metal grill
Reasons to avoid
No remote control feature
Requires a power outlet for operation
V-Guard Esfera Table Fan | 3 Speed Settings | 1350 RPM Powerful Motor | Corrosion Resistant Powder-Coated Metal Guards | White Red | 40cm (400mm)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fan’s build quality, airflow, and efficiency. It offers good value, but opinions vary on speed, noise, and assembly ease.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides powerful cooling, smooth oscillation, and durability with energy-efficient performance for long-term use.
The SHAYONAM 4000mAh Rechargeable Desk Fan is one of the best table fans in Feb 2025 that is USB-powered, battery-operated fan offers four speed settings and a 120° oscillation feature, ensuring optimal airflow. The removable front grill allows easy cleaning, and its compact, lightweight design enhances portability. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this fan is a reliable cooling companion indoors and outdoors.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Low-noise operation for peaceful use
Easy-to-clean removable front grill
Reasons to avoid
No remote control
Type-C charging cable not included
SHAYONAM 4000mAh Rechargeable Desk Fan (90° Rotate), Portable Table Fan,USB Fan, USB Battery,4 Speed for Home Office Travel-The battery life is 8 hours with the maximum wind speed(silver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fan’s sturdy build, portability, and performance. It’s reliable, compact, and offers good value with satisfying battery life, design, and airflow.
Why choose this product?
This lightweight, USB-powered fan is perfect for on-the-go cooling, making it an ideal companion for home, office, travel, and camping.
Are table fans better than ceiling fans or pedestal fans?
Table fans offer portability, direct airflow, and energy efficiency, making them ideal for personal cooling in homes, offices, and travel. Unlike ceiling fans, they provide focused air circulation and consume less power. Compared to pedestal fans, table fans are compact and lightweight, but pedestal fans offer higher air throw for larger rooms.
How do I clean and maintain a table fan?
To keep your table fan in top condition, regularly clean the blades and grill using a damp cloth or a vacuum cleaner. Some models have removable front grills for easier access. Ensure no dust accumulates in the motor and oil the moving parts if required. Avoid using wet cloths on electrical components.
Are rechargeable table fans a good option?
Yes, rechargeable table fans are great for power cuts, outdoor use, and travel. They usually come with USB charging, multiple speed settings, and long battery life. However, check for a good battery capacity (at least 4000mAh), a durable motor, and multiple charging options to ensure reliability and uninterrupted cooling.
Factors to consider while buying the best table fan in Feb 2025
- Airflow & Speed Settings: Look for a fan with high RPM (above 1300) and multiple speed settings for better airflow control.
- Oscillation & Tilt Adjustment: A 120° oscillation and 90° vertical tilt ensure wide air distribution, making the fan more effective.
- Power Consumption: Opt for an energy-efficient model (40-60W) or a DC motor fan for lower electricity usage.
- Noise Levels: Choose a fan with low noise (below 50 dB) for a quiet and comfortable experience, especially for bedrooms and offices.
- Portability & Size: Compact and lightweight designs with USB or battery-powered options are great for travel or emergency use.
- Build Quality & Material: Fans with copper motors, metal grills, and durable plastic offer longevity and better performance.
- Smart Features & Controls: Modern fans come with remote control, timer functions, and LED displays for added convenience.
Top 3 features of the best table fans in Feb 2025
Best table fans in Feb 2025
Sweep size
Power source
Suitable for room type
|USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan
|400mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|Amazon Basics High-Speed Table Fan
|400mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|Gaiatop Small Table Fan
|6.5 Inch
|USB
|Home, Office
|Crompton Wave Star Table Fan
|400mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|KUHL Inspira T1 Table Fan
|400mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|Orient Electric Zippy Table Fan
|225mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|ARCTICOOL Small Table Fan
|5.5 Inch
|USB, Battery
|Home, Office
|NUUK FOLDE Desk Fan
|7 Inch
|USB, Battery
|Home, Office
|V-Guard Esfera Table Fan
|400mm
|Electric
|Home, Office
|SHAYONAM Rechargeable Desk Fan
|90° Rotate
|USB, Battery
|Home, Office, Travel
FAQs on table fans
- Are table fans energy-efficient?
Yes, table fans consume less electricity compared to ceiling fans and air conditioners. Most models range between 25W to 75W, making them an energy-efficient cooling option for small spaces. Choosing a BLDC motor fan can further reduce power consumption.
- Can a table fan be used outdoors?
Yes, many table fans are portable and can be used outdoors. However, ensure the fan is battery-operated or has a long enough power cord. USB or rechargeable fans are ideal for outdoor use during picnics, camping, or patio relaxation.
- What is the difference between a normal table fan and a high-speed table fan?
A high-speed table fan has a higher RPM (Revolutions Per Minute), providing stronger airflow. These fans are ideal for larger rooms or areas needing quick cooling. Standard table fans have moderate RPMs, offering a balanced airflow for personal use.
- Do table fans make noise?
Most table fans operate between 35-60 dB. Models with BLDC motors or specially designed blades produce lower noise levels. If a fan becomes noisy over time, check for loose screws, dust accumulation, or motor issues.
- How long do rechargeable table fans last on a single charge?
Rechargeable table fans with lithium-ion batteries typically last between 3 to 10 hours, depending on speed settings. Higher speed drains the battery faster, while lower speeds extend battery life. Some models also support USB charging for continuous use.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
