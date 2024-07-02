Tower fan vs pedestal fan: Which one is better for you? Explore our top picks and decide today

The rising mercury levels are in no mood to bring respite to us from the sultry heat and exceeding humidity levels. And if you don’t fancy staying in this stifling heat that comes with these Indian summers, investing in a fan would be a wise decision. Tower fan vs pedestal fan: Check out the differences between the two, top picks, and more

However, with plenty of fan options and brands floating in the market, this decision is not going to be any easy for you to make. But fret not, as we have made that task simpler for you by comparing the two most sought tower fan and pedestal fans with you. This guide will compare the tower fan vs pedestal fans, benefits of each, top picks, how to choose, and much more.

Tower fan vs pedestal fan: Which one to choose?

What is a tower fan?

A tower fan is a tall, tower-shaped fan. The sleek and space savvy design of a tower fan has made it an all-time popular option. Tower fans are slim and space savvy that are ideal to be used in a small room with limited space. They are meant for residential and light duty use. The best part is that a tower fan can get along with your room’s aesthetics and takes up space as small as the corner of your room.

Features of Tower fans:

Compact Design

Sleek, vertical design that fits into narrow spaces.

Modern aesthetic that blends with various home decors.

Oscillation

Wide-angle oscillation for even air distribution throughout the room.

Can typically oscillate up to 90 degrees or more.

Multiple Speed Settings

Usually comes with 3 or more speed settings (low, medium, high) to adjust airflow according to preference.

Some models may offer more precise settings or a variable speed dial.

Timer Function

Built-in timer that allows you to set the fan to run for a specific period (e.g., 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours).

Convenient for nighttime use or energy saving.

Remote Control

Comes with a remote control for easy operation from a distance.

Allows adjustment of speed, oscillation, and timer settings without having to get up.

Quiet Operation

Designed to operate quietly, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.

Noise levels are typically lower compared to traditional fans.

Air Purification

Some models include air filters to trap dust, pollen, and other particles, improving indoor air quality.

May feature ionisers or HEPA filters for enhanced purification.

Digital Display

LCD or LED to show current settings, such as speed, timer, and oscillation status.

Easy-to-read interface for convenient operation.

Safety Features

Equipped with safety features such as a sturdy base to prevent tipping.

Overheat protection to automatically shut off the fan if it overheats.

Energy Efficiency

Consumes less power compared to air conditioners and traditional fans.

Environmentally friendly with low energy usage, contributing to reduced electricity bills.

Easy Maintenance

Detachable grills or covers for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Some models come with washable filters.

Additional Features

Some advanced models may include smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing control via smartphone apps or voice assistants.

May offer additional modes like sleep mode, natural wind mode, or eco-mode for tailored comfort.

Top 5 picks of tower fans:

The Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan is a sleek and powerful cooling solution designed to provide optimal airflow in any room. With its compact design, it fits perfectly into corners, making it ideal for small spaces. The fan features a high air delivery rate, ensuring efficient cooling even during the hottest days. Its three-speed settings allow you to customize the airflow to your preference, while the oscillation function ensures even distribution of air across the room. The fan is lightweight and portable, making it easy to move from one room to another. Additionally, it operates quietly, ensuring that it doesn't disturb your peace and quiet.

Specifications of Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan

Type: Tower Fan

Speed Settings: 3

Oscillation: Yes

Air Delivery: High

Noise Level: Low

Weight: Lightweight and Portable

Design: Compact and Sleek

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Great fan for the price! It's quiet, compact, and cools the room efficiently. Highly recommend for small spaces."

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan for its high air delivery, quiet operation, and compact design, perfect for efficient cooling in small spaces.

The Philips CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan combines cutting-edge design with powerful performance. Its bladeless technology ensures safe and smooth airflow, making it ideal for households with children and pets. The fan features multiple speed settings and a timer function, allowing you to customize your cooling experience. With its modern and sleek design, it seamlessly blends into any home décor. The fan also boasts a remote control for convenient operation from a distance, and its whisper-quiet performance ensures a peaceful environment. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and offices, the Philips CX 5535/11 offers a premium cooling experience.

Specifications of Philips CX 5535/11 High Performance Bladeless Technology Tower Fan

Type: Bladeless Tower Fan

Speed Settings: Multiple

Oscillation: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Noise Level: Whisper-Quiet

Remote Control: Yes

Design: Modern and Sleek

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Stylish and effective! The bladeless design is safe for kids, and it cools the room quickly. Love the remote control feature."

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Philips CX 5535/11 for its advanced bladeless technology, stylish design, and convenient remote control, providing a safe and efficient cooling solution.

The IBELL High Speed Tower Fan is designed for those who need powerful and efficient cooling. This tower fan features a high-speed motor that delivers strong airflow, making it perfect for large rooms and open spaces. Its three-speed settings and oscillation function ensure that cool air is evenly distributed throughout the room. The fan's slim and tall design allows it to fit into tight spaces while providing maximum cooling. Additionally, it is lightweight and easy to move, allowing you to place it wherever you need it most. The IBELL High Speed Tower Fan is an excellent choice for effective cooling with minimal noise.

Specifications of IBELL High Speed Tower Fan

Type: Tower Fan

Speed Settings: 3

Oscillation: Yes

Motor: High Speed

Air Delivery: Strong

Noise Level: Minimal

Weight: Lightweight

Design: Slim and Tall

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Impressive airflow and very quiet. Perfect for large rooms. The slim design fits nicely in any corner."

Why choose this product?

Choose the IBELL High Speed Tower Fan for its powerful airflow, slim design, and quiet operation, perfect for cooling large spaces efficiently.

The Tesora Aero Stream Tower Bladeless Fan is a modern marvel of cooling technology. Utilising bladeless technology, it ensures a smooth and uninterrupted flow of air, providing a safe environment for children and pets. The fan offers multiple speed settings and an oscillation function to distribute air evenly across the room. Its stylish and contemporary design makes it a perfect addition to any modern home. The fan also includes a timer function and remote control for added convenience. Quiet in operation, it ensures a serene environment while effectively cooling your living spaces. The Tesora Aero Stream is ideal for those seeking both safety and style.

Specifications of Tesora Aero Stream Tower Bladeless Fan

Type: Bladeless Tower Fan

Speed Settings: Multiple

Oscillation: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Noise Level: Quiet

Remote Control: Yes

Design: Stylish and Contemporary

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Elegant and efficient. The bladeless design is very safe, and it cools our living room perfectly. Remote control is a bonus."

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Tesora Aero Stream for its elegant design, bladeless safety, and convenient features, ensuring stylish and efficient cooling.



The Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Technology Tower Fan offers advanced cooling with its innovative bladeless design. This fan provides high-speed airflow while maintaining a safe and quiet operation. Its bladeless technology ensures a smooth and continuous stream of air, making it safe for children and pets. The fan features multiple speed settings and an oscillation function to cover every corner of the room. With its modern design and compact footprint, it fits seamlessly into any living space. The included remote control and timer function add to its convenience, making it an ideal choice for effective and hassle-free cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Surround High Speed Bladeless Technology Tower Fan

Type: Bladeless Tower Fan

Speed Settings: Multiple

Oscillation: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Noise Level: Quiet

Remote Control: Yes

Design: Modern and Compact

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Fantastic cooling and very quiet. The bladeless design is great for safety. Fits perfectly in any room with its compact size."

Why choose this product?

Choose the Symphony Surround for its high-speed bladeless technology, compact design, and quiet operation, perfect for safe and efficient cooling.

What is a pedestal fan?

Pedestal fans are mounted on a pedestal or stand and are made of round fan head. The pedestal fans generally generate a large amount of CFM, and thus they are ideal to be used in cooling down a large room. They can be used for residential or commercial purposes, and are widely used for industrial purposes as well.

Features of Pedestal fans:

Adjustable Height:

The height of the pedestal fan can be adjusted to suit your cooling needs.

Oscillation:

The fan head can oscillate from side to side, providing wider air coverage across the room.

Speed Settings:

Multiple speed settings (usually 3 to 5) allow you to control the airflow intensity.

Tilt Adjustment:

The angle of the fan head can be tilted up or down for better air direction.

Remote Control:

Some models come with a remote control for convenient operation from a distance.

Timer Function:

A built-in timer allows you to set the fan to run for a specific period and then turn off automatically.

Quiet Operation:

Designed to operate quietly, making it suitable for use in bedrooms and offices.

Energy Efficiency:

Many pedestal fans are designed to be energy-efficient, helping to reduce electricity consumption.

Sturdy Base:

A wide, stable base to prevent the fan from tipping over.

Lightweight and Portable:

Easy to move from one room to another due to its lightweight construction.

Aesthetic Design:

Modern and stylish designs that can complement your home décor.

Safety Grill:

A protective grill around the blades to ensure safety, especially for households with children.

Blade Material:

Blades made from high-quality plastic or metal, designed for optimal airflow and durability.

Eco-Friendly Options:

Some models feature eco-friendly modes or settings that reduce power consumption further.

Top 5 picks of pedestal fans:



The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan is designed to deliver exceptional airflow and cooling comfort. Its powerful motor ensures a high-speed performance, making it ideal for large rooms or spaces that require robust ventilation. With three-speed settings, you can easily adjust the fan's speed to suit your needs. The fan features an aerodynamic blade design for maximum air delivery and efficient cooling. Its height is adjustable, and the fan head can be tilted and oscillated to cover a wider area. The sturdy and stable base prevents tipping, ensuring safety and reliability. With a sleek and modern design, the USHA Maxx Air Ultra adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan

Blade Sweep: 400 mm

Speed Settings: 3

Motor Speed: 1350 RPM

Air Delivery: 75 CMM

Power Consumption: 55W

Oscillation: Yes

Tilt Adjustment: Yes

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Type: Sturdy and stable

Warranty: 2 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful airflow and quiet operation of the USHA Maxx Air Ultra. The adjustable height and oscillation feature are praised for providing optimal coverage.

Why choose this product?

Choose the USHA Maxx Air Ultra for its robust performance, energy efficiency, and elegant design. Ideal for large rooms needing powerful ventilation.

The Atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan combines innovative technology with superior performance. Featuring a BLDC motor, this fan is energy-efficient, consuming only 28W at the highest speed. It offers multiple speed settings and a timer function for customized comfort. The fan operates quietly, making it perfect for bedrooms and offices. Its modern design includes a smart remote control for easy operation. The height-adjustable stand and oscillating head ensure widespread air distribution. With an elegant look and advanced features, the Atomberg Renesa Pedestal Fan is a smart choice for contemporary homes.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan

Blade Sweep: 400 mm

Speed Settings: Multiple

Motor Type: BLDC

Power Consumption: 28W

Oscillation: Yes

Tilt Adjustment: Yes

Height Adjustment: Yes

Remote Control: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the Atomberg Renesa for its energy efficiency, quiet operation, and smart remote control, making it convenient and eco-friendly.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Atomberg Renesa for its advanced BLDC motor, energy-saving capabilities, and modern features, perfect for tech-savvy users.

The Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan is designed for high performance and durability. Its powerful motor delivers strong airflow, ensuring effective cooling even on the hottest days. The fan features three-speed settings, allowing you to customise the airflow to your preference. The oscillation function provides widespread coverage, making it suitable for large rooms. The fan’s height and tilt are adjustable, providing flexibility in directing the airflow. With its robust construction and reliable performance, the Bajaj Frore Neo is a dependable choice for home or office use.

Specifications of Bajaj Frore Neo 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Blade Sweep: 400 mm

Speed Settings: 3

Motor Speed: 1300 RPM

Power Consumption: 50W

Oscillation: Yes

Tilt Adjustment: Yes

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Type: Sturdy

Warranty: 2 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers highlight the strong airflow and build quality of the Bajaj Frore Neo, appreciating its effective cooling and sturdy construction.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bajaj Frore Neo for its powerful performance, durability, and reliable cooling, ideal for both residential and office spaces.

4. Orient Electric Stand-82 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan:

The Orient Electric Stand-82 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan is built to deliver powerful cooling with its high-speed motor. It features three-speed settings for adjustable airflow and a wide oscillation function for comprehensive room coverage. The fan's height and tilt can be easily adjusted, allowing you to direct the airflow precisely where needed. Its aerodynamic blade design ensures maximum air delivery with minimal noise. The fan is equipped with a sturdy base for stability and a sleek design that complements any interior décor. The Orient Electric Stand-82 is a reliable and stylish cooling solution for your home.

Specifications of Orient Electric Stand-82 400 MM Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Blade Sweep: 400 mm

Speed Settings: 3

Motor Speed: 2000 RPM

Air Delivery: 85 CMM

Power Consumption: 53W

Oscillation: Yes

Tilt Adjustment: Yes

Height Adjustment: Yes

Base Type: Stable

Warranty: 2 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the Orient Electric Stand-82 for its high-speed performance and quiet operation, noting its effectiveness in large rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orient Electric Stand-82 for its high-speed motor, excellent air delivery, and stylish design, perfect for modern homes.

The V-Guard Esfera STS N Pedestal Fan offers a perfect blend of performance and convenience. It features a powerful motor that ensures strong airflow and efficient cooling. With three-speed settings and a timer function, you can easily customize the fan's operation to suit your needs. The oscillation feature provides wide coverage, while the adjustable height and tilt allow for precise airflow direction. The fan's design is both modern and functional, with a sturdy base for stability. The V-Guard Esfera STS N is ideal for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich pedestal fan for their home or office.

Specifications of V-Guard Esfera STS N Pedestal Fan

Blade Sweep: 400 mm

Speed Settings: 3

Motor Speed: 1350 RPM

Power Consumption: 55W

Oscillation: Yes

Tilt Adjustment: Yes

Height Adjustment: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Remote Control: Yes

Warranty: 2 years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the V-Guard Esfera STS N for its strong performance, convenient timer function, and modern design, making it a popular choice.

Why choose this product?

Choose the V-Guard Esfera STS N for its powerful performance, versatile features, and sleek design, perfect for any modern living space.

Pros and cons of tower fan and pedestal fan:

Both tower fans and pedestal fans come with a set of pros and cons. We have listed some of the reasons to buy and reasons to avoid for both tower fans and pedestal fans for you:

Pros of a tower fan:

Space-Saving Design: Tower fans have a slim, vertical design that takes up less floor space, making them ideal for smaller rooms or areas with limited space. Aesthetically Pleasing: Modern and sleek design that can blend well with various home or office décor styles. Quiet Operation: Tower fans are generally quieter than traditional fans, making them suitable for bedrooms, offices, and other quiet spaces. Wide Air Coverage: Many tower fans feature oscillation and multiple airflow settings, providing good air circulation throughout the room. Safety Features: Tower fans often have a bladeless design or are enclosed in a grill, making them safer for households with children and pets. Additional Features: Many models of tower fans come with additional features such as remote controls, timers, air purifiers, and ionizers. Energy Efficiency: Tower fans are designed to be energy-efficient, helping to reduce electricity bills. Portability: Tower fans are lightweight and easy to move from one room to another.

Cons of a tower fan:

Cooling Power: Tower fans might not be as powerful as traditional pedestal or box fans, especially in larger rooms. Noise at Higher Speeds: While generally quiet, some models can produce noticeable noise at higher speed settings. Maintenance: Dust can accumulate in the grill or air filter (if equipped), requiring regular cleaning to maintain efficiency and air quality. Airflow Direction: Limited adjustability in the vertical direction, as the airflow is usually directed in a fixed pattern from top to bottom. Durability: Some models may not be as durable as traditional fans, particularly if they have more complex internal mechanisms. Cost: Tower fans can be more expensive than traditional fans, particularly those with advanced features like air purification and remote control. Repairability: If a tower fan breaks down, it can be more challenging and expensive to repair compared to simpler fan designs.

Pros of a Pedestal Fan:

Portability: Pedestal fans are lightweight and easy to move from one room to another, providing flexible cooling solutions. Adjustable Height and Direction: The height and tilt can be adjusted, allowing you to direct airflow exactly where you need it. Wide Air Coverage: Oscillation feature helps distribute air over a large area, cooling more space effectively. Energy Efficient: Generally consume less electricity compared to air conditioners, making them a cost-effective cooling option. Easy to Use: Simple controls and sometimes remote control options make them user-friendly. Affordable: Typically less expensive than other cooling appliances like air conditioners. Quick Setup: Easy to assemble and set up without needing professional installation. Safety Features: Safety grills around the blades and stable bases ensure safe operation, especially around children and pets. Variety of Styles: Available in various designs and colours to match different interior decors. Quiet Operation: Many models are designed to operate quietly, suitable for use in bedrooms and offices.

Cons of a pedestal fan:

Limited Cooling: Unlike air conditioners, pedestal fans do not lower the temperature of the room, but simply circulate air. Space Occupation: They require floor space, which might be a disadvantage in smaller rooms or crowded spaces. Maintenance: Regular cleaning of the blades and grills is necessary to maintain performance and hygiene. Noise: Although many models are quiet, some can produce noticeable noise at higher speeds, which might be disturbing to some users. Design Aesthetics: While they come in various designs, they may not always blend seamlessly with all types of home décor. Power Dependency: They need a power source to operate, making them useless during power outages unless connected to a backup power supply. Durability: Plastic parts in some models may wear out over time, affecting longevity. Air Distribution: Airflow can be strong and direct, which might not be comfortable for everyone, especially at higher speeds.

Let’s compare the two to make a wise purchase:

Design and Aesthetics:

When talking about the design and aesthetics of both tower fans and pedestal fans, tower fan wins extra cookie points for being sleek and modern that would go with your bedroom or living room’s aesthetics. On the contrary, the pedestal fans though are sleek in design and are space savvy but can somewhat give a retro look to your space.

Noise:

Both Tower fans and pedestal fans operate quietly, however, tower fans can create some noise at a much higher speed. Pedestal fans on the other hand can create some noise with their blades when operated at a higher speed.

Space savvy:

Both tower fans and pedestal fans are considered to be space savvy, the fact is that since tower fans are compact, it is easy to fit, pedestal fans can even be placed behind the objects and can give you sufficient airflow.

Mobility:

Both the fans offer similar kind of mobility. The fact is, tower fans are easier to move from one place to another due to their design and wheels attached. Pedestal fans, though are easy to move, still take minimal effort in moving.

Overall, both tower fans and pedestal fans are a great option and offer effective cooling solution. The choice between the two depends on individual needs, lifestyle, and preferences. You must determine the size of the room you need any of the fans for. For a larger space, a pedestal fan would be a great choice, however, if you want a cooling solution for a compact space, you can choose the tower fan. For those seeking a stylish, space-saving, and quiet cooling solution, a tower fan can be an ideal pick, but they may not be suitable for all cooling needs, especially in larger spaces or extremely hot conditions. On the other hand, a pedestal fan, though is again sleek, is somewhat noisier than the tower fan but will be a great addition to a hotter climate.



