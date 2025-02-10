Pre Summer Offers are here! Enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans, table fans, air coolers and more

Winter is on its way out, and before you know it, the scorching summer heat will take over. The best way to stay cool? Be prepared in advance! Amazon’s Pre-Summer Sale is here with up to 60% off on a wide range of fans and air coolers from top brands like Crompton, Havells, Bajaj, Orient, and more. Whether you need a high-speed ceiling fan, an energy-efficient pedestal fan, or a powerful air cooler, now is the perfect time to grab the best deals before prices surge as summer sets in. These Pre Summer Offers on fans and air coolers are too good to be true!

Instead of waiting for the heat to peak, why not shop smart and get your cooling appliances at unbeatable prices? This sale brings you a variety of options, from silent operation fans for bedrooms to heavy-duty air coolers for large spaces, ensuring there’s something for every home. Plus, with easy EMI options, exchange offers, and fast delivery, upgrading your home with efficient cooling solutions has never been easier.

Don’t wait until summer arrives, shop now and enjoy huge discounts on top-rated fans and air coolers before the best deals run out!

Ceiling fans at up to 60% discount on Pre Summer Offers

Get ready for summer with Amazon Sale Pre-Summer Offers on the Polycab Aereo Plus 1200mm Ceiling Fan! With a 53% discount, this stylish fan ensures high-speed air delivery and energy efficiency, saving up to 33% electricity with its 1-star BEE rating. Its 100% copper motor guarantees durability, while the rust-proof aluminium blades provide long-lasting performance. Inspired by bird aerodynamics, this fan delivers smooth airflow, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining areas. Don't miss out on great deals on fans, order now and enjoy cooling comfort at unbeatable prices!

Specifications Size: 1200mm Motor: 100% Copper Winding Power Consumption: 52W Blades: Rust-proof Aluminium Warranty: 3 Years Click Here to Buy Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3 Years Warranty【Cool Grey Silver】

Grab the best Pre-Summer Offers with this ACTIVA ORNET High-Speed Ceiling Fan, now at a 62% discount during the Amazon Sale! Designed for powerful airflow, it features a high-speed 850 RPM motor and an aerodynamic 4-blade design for superior air circulation. The anti-dust coating and rust-proof powder-coated body ensure durability and easy maintenance. With just 50W power consumption, this fan is energy-efficient and perfect for your bedroom, kitchen, or living space. Don’t miss these deals on fans, stay cool with high-speed comfort.

Specifications Speed: 850 RPM Blade Sweep: 600mm Power Consumption: 50W Coating: Anti-dust & Rust-proof Warranty: 2 Years Click Here to Buy ACTIVA ORNET High Speed 850 RPM 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Silver Blue)

Table or wall mount fans at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Enjoy 66% off on the Amazon Basics High-Speed Table Fan during the Pre-Summer Offers on Amazon Sale! This powerful 2100 RPM fan delivers 145 CMM airflow, ensuring fast and efficient cooling. Designed for durability, it features a rust-resistant body and plastic blades for long-lasting performance. The oscillating function provides wide-area cooling, while three adjustable speeds let you control airflow as needed. With a stable base and user-friendly tilt adjustment, this fan is perfect for bedrooms, offices, and study rooms. Don't miss out on the best deals on fans, grab this discount on fans before the sale ends!

Specifications Sweep Length: 400mm Speed: 2100 RPM Airflow: 145 CMM Body Material: Rust-Resistant Polypropylene Wattage: 120W Click Here to Buy amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)

Get 58% off on the Gaiatop Small Table Fan in the Pre-Summer Offers during the Amazon Sale! This compact yet powerful fan features a 6.5-inch frame with a 5.5-inch blade, delivering a strong airflow of up to 5.3 m/s. Its three adjustable speeds let you customise cooling as per your needs, while the 90° tilt adjustment ensures airflow in the desired direction. Powered via USB, it’s compatible with laptops, power banks, and car chargers, making it perfect for home, office, or travel. Designed for whisper-quiet operation, this fan keeps you cool without disturbing your work or sleep. Don't miss the best deals on table and wall mount fans this sale season.

Specifications Blade Size: 5.5 inches Fan Speed: Up to 5.3 m/s Power Source: USB-powered Noise Level: Less than 50 dB Click Here to Buy Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)

Also read:Best high speed fans: Our top 10 picks will provide cooling beyond expectations during scorching summers

Pedestal fans at up to 40% off on Amazon Pre Summer Offers

Stay cool this summer with the IBELL CHROME10 Pedestal Fan, now at 45% off in the Amazon Sale! Featuring a high-speed motor and five durable blades, this pedestal fan delivers powerful airflow for efficient cooling. Its 90° wide sweep oscillation ensures even air circulation, while the built-in 2-hour timer provides convenience and energy savings. With height adjustment, tilt control, and noiseless operation, this floor fan is perfect for your home, office, or kitchen. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it’s a must-have for summer cooling solutions.

Specifications Motor: High-speed, self-lubricating Blades: 5 durable blades Oscillation: 90° wide sweep Speed Levels: 5-speed control Power Consumption: 55W Mounting Type: Free-standing Click Here to Buy IBELL CHROME10 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan with Timer. High Speed motor - Black

Upgrade your cooling experience with the Atomberg Renesa BLDC Pedestal Fan, available at 41% off on Amazon Sale! Powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, this stand fan delivers high-speed airflow at 1500 RPM while consuming only 35W, saving up to 65% on electricity bills. It features 6-speed settings, swing oscillation, and a timer mode, all controlled via a remote for added convenience. The silent operation and sleek ABS design with an LED speed display make it a stylish and practical choice for homes and offices. Get a 1+1 year warranty on registration.

Specifications Motor: Energy-efficient BLDC with 1500 RPM Speed Levels: 6-speed control Oscillation: Swing functionality for wide airflow Remote Control: 20 ft range with timer mode Power Consumption: 35W Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)

Also read: Best window air coolers: Top 5 reliable options to keep your home cool and fresh all summer

Air coolers at up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale

Get ready for summer with Pre-Summer Offers on the Livpure Koolbliss Desert Cooler! With a massive 56% discount in the Amazon Sale, this 65L air cooler delivers powerful cooling with its 16” fan blade and 5000 CFM airflow. The 3 antibacterial honeycomb pads ensure fresh and hygienic air, while the ice chamber enhances cooling efficiency. Designed for convenience, it features multidirectional wheels for easy movement, louvres for even air distribution, and a low water level indicator. This energy-efficient 190W motor with TOP (Temperature Overload Protection) works on inverters, ensuring uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications Capacity: 65L water tank Motor Power: 190W with TOP Cooling Pads: 3 anti-bacterial honeycomb pads Airflow: 5000 CFM Special Feature: Ice chamber for enhanced cooling Click Here to Buy Livpure Koolbliss Desert Cooler | Air Cooler for Home| 65L| Desert Cooler |16” fan Blade | Louvers for Even air distribution | 190W Motor with TOP |3 Honeycomb Pads | 2 Year Warranty on Motor

Enjoy refreshing air with Pre-Summer Offers on the Crompton Ozone Royale 75L Desert Air Cooler. Available at a massive 43% discount in the Amazon Sale, this high-performance air cooler features a large 75L tank for extended cooling and autofill & drain functions for hassle-free maintenance. The Everlast Pump ensures durability, while high-density honeycomb pads provide efficient cooling. The 4-way air delivery system with 4200 CFM airflow covers up to 490 sq. ft., making it ideal for homes. Plus, the ice chamber boosts cooling instantly. This deal on air coolers won’t last long, grab this discount on air coolers today!

Specifications Capacity: 75L water tank Airflow: 4200 CFM Power Consumption: 190W, inverter-compatible Cooling Pads: High-density honeycomb pads Special Feature: Auto-fill & auto-drain function Click Here to Buy Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

Exhaust fans at more than 70% discount on Amazon

Enjoy a 62% discount on the ACTIVA ORNET Ceiling Fan during the Pre-Summer Offers on Amazon Sale! Designed for powerful airflow, this fan operates at 850 RPM, ensuring maximum cooling. The 600mm aerodynamic blades deliver a wide air throw, while the anti-dust coating keeps it clean with minimal effort. Its rust-proof body enhances durability, and the 50W energy-efficient motor reduces electricity costs. Don’t miss out on deals on fans, grab this discount on fans before the sale ends.

Specifications Blade Sweep: 600mm Speed: 850 RPM Power Consumption: 50W Special Feature: Anti-dust coating Warranty: 2 Years Click Here to Buy Unleash Storm 6 inch(150MM) Cut Out Size 100% Copper Motor Exhaust Fan For Kitchen,Bathroom Ventilation Axial Fan, 2 years Warranty (Black)

Get 61% off on the Polycab Freshner Axial Exhaust Fan during the Pre-Summer Offers on Amazon Sale! This high-speed, noiseless ventilation fan ensures fresh air in your kitchen and bathroom. Equipped with a 100% copper winding motor, it delivers 1050 CMPH airflow, efficiently removing smoke, odors, and moisture. The sleek, easy-to-clean design adds a modern touch, while the wall-mounted build ensures hassle-free installation. This is an unmissable deal on exhaust fans this season, hurry grab it today!

Specifications Blade Sweep: 150mm Airflow Capacity: 1050 CMPH Motor Type: 100% Copper Winding Mounting Type: Wall Mount Warranty: 2 Years Click Here to Buy Polycab Freshner Axial 150mm Air Exhaust fan/Ventilation fan for Kitchen, Bathroom| High Speed,Noiseless| Sleek Design Easy to Clean, Powerful Motor, 100% Copper Winding|2 Year Warranty【Black】

Factors to consider while buying fans and air coolers

Room Size & Airflow: Choose a fan or air cooler based on room size. Air coolers with higher air delivery (CFM) are ideal for larger spaces, while ceiling fans work well for general air circulation.

Cooling Efficiency: Air coolers with high-density honeycomb pads and ice chambers provide better cooling. For fans, consider blade size and speed settings for effective airflow.

Power Consumption: Check the wattage before buying. Energy-efficient fans and inverter-compatible air coolers help reduce electricity bills.

Noise Levels: Opt for low-noise fans or air coolers, especially for bedrooms or offices, to ensure a peaceful environment.

Portability & Features: Air coolers with wheels, remote control, and auto-fill tanks offer convenience, while fans with adjustable speed settings enhance usability.

Climate Suitability: Air coolers are best for dry regions, while fans work well in all weather conditions. For humid areas, consider a cooler with a humidity control feature.

FAQs on fans and air coolers Which is better for cooling - an air cooler or a fan? A fan circulates air but does not cool it, while an air cooler lowers the temperature by evaporating water, making it more effective in dry and hot climates.

Do air coolers work in humid areas? Air coolers are less effective in humid areas as they rely on evaporation to cool the air. In high humidity, their cooling efficiency decreases.

How much electricity do air coolers consume? Air coolers consume significantly less electricity than air conditioners, usually between 100W to 250W, making them an energy-efficient cooling option.

Can air coolers run on inverters? Yes, most modern air coolers are inverter-compatible, allowing them to function even during power cuts with minimal energy consumption.

How often should I clean my air cooler? To maintain efficiency, clean the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades every two weeks, especially during regular use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.