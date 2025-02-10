Pre Summer Offers are here! Enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans, table fans, air coolers and more
Winter is fading, and summer is near! Get up to 60% off on a range of fans and air coolers from Crompton, Havells, and more with Amazon’s Pre Summer Offers.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Polycab Aereo Plus Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | 100% Copper, High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 3 Years Warranty【Cool Grey Silver】
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
ACTIVA ORNET High Speed 850 RPM 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan 2 Year Warranty (Silver Blue)
|
₹1,139
|
|
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Lustre Brown), Pack of 1
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC,Remote Ceiling fan for home| Free Installation| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer| 4-yr Warranty【Brown Copper】
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 600 mm/24 inch Ultra High Speed 4 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)
|
₹989
|
|
|
amazon basics High-Speed Table Fan I 3 Adjustable Fan Speeds | Rust Resistant Body | RPM 2100 | 400mm Sweep Length (White)
|
₹1,461.14
|
|
|
Gaiatop Small Table Fan, 6.5 Inch Ultra-quiet, 90° Adjustment for Better Cooling, 3 Speeds Portable Mini Powerful Desktop Table Fan, Small Personal Cooling Fan for Home Office (Black leaf)
|
₹796
|
|
|
V-Guard Multi Purpose Spinny Pro Personal Fan | Table Cum Wall Fan | 353 m³/min Air Delivery | 2100 RPM | Compact and Powerful | Orange Black
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Bajaj Pygmy Go 178 mm Mini Fan with LED Lighting| Rechargeable Fan| USB Charging Fan| 4-hours Battery Backup| 3 Fan Speed| 2-Light Brightness Setting| High Speed Table Fan| Blue Portable Fan
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery| Smooth Oscillation |2 Year Warranty | Cool Grey
|
₹1,859
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Wall Mounted Fan | High-Performance, Wall Fan for Kitchen & Home, Smooth Oscillation, 100% Copper Motor | 3-Speed Control, 2-Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, White Blue)
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white
|
₹2,219
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan (Black)
|
₹2,479
|
|
|
IBELL CHROME10 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan with Timer. High Speed motor - Black
|
₹2,262
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm)
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black)
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm)
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Pedestal Fan (Aqua Blue)
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue
|
₹2,939
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Cooler | Air Cooler for Home| 65L| Desert Cooler |16" fan Blade | Louvers for Even air distribution | 190W Motor with TOP |3 Honeycomb Pads | 2 Year Warranty on Motor
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
Bepure CoolX 40L Air Cooler | Air Delivery upto 2400 M3/H | Low Noise Operation | Low Power Consumption | 3 Side Honeycomb Cooling Pad | Large Ice Box
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey
|
₹5,790
|
|
|
Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb Pads, Grey, (ACGC-ZELUSDAC43)
|
₹7,200
|
|
|
Crompton Ozone 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room|Honeycomb Cooling Pads|Turbofan|9M Powerful Air Throw|3-Speed Control|Portable Cooler For Home| 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor 1-Yr Product Warranty|White
|
₹6,099
|
|
|
Unleash Storm 6 inch(150MM) Cut Out Size 100% Copper Motor Exhaust Fan For Kitchen,Bathroom Ventilation Axial Fan, 2 years Warranty (Black)
|
₹646
|
|
|
Polycab Freshner Axial 150mm Air Exhaust fan/Ventilation fan for Kitchen, Bathroom| High Speed,Noiseless| Sleek Design Easy to Clean, Powerful Motor, 100% Copper Winding|2 Year Warranty【Black】
|
₹899
|
|
|
HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm Ventilation Exhaust Fan 2 year warranty (Ivory)
|
₹517
|
|
|
atomberg Studio Exhaust 150mm | Suitable for Bathroom, Kitchen | BLDC Motor | Easy to Clean | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
RR Signature Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan For Kitchen, Bathroom with Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof, Anti-Dust Shutters (White) I 3 Year Warranty
|
₹949
|
|
|
Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Exhaust/Ventilation Fan (150 mm/6 Inches, White, Pack of 1)
|
₹979
|
|
|
Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan | Strong Air Suction, Rust Proof Body |Suitable for Bathroom, Kitchen, and Office| Warranty: 2 Years | (Pack of 1, Choco Brown)
|
₹1,349
|
|
