The top 5 picks for the best Crompton exhaust fans will help you get rid of unwanted odours and stale smells

Crompton exhaust fans are some of the best-known exhaust fans for their quality and build. These fans are perfect for homes and offices and help keep the ventilation in check no matter how compact the space is. Breathe clean and fresh with Crompton exhaust fans.(Pexels )

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In bathrooms, exhaust fans help to eliminate moisture, odours from toilets, and lingering smells. This not only enhances comfort but also prevents the build-up of mould and mildew, which can cause health issues and damage to surfaces over time. Additionally, in kitchens, where cooking can generate strong odours and smoke, exhaust fans are essential for maintaining a clean and odour-free space. By quickly removing cooking odours, grease particles, and smoke, they help to create a more pleasant cooking environment and prevent the spread of odours throughout the home.

Crompton offers a range of exhaust fans, designed for efficient ventilation in various spaces. With sleek designs and powerful performance, Crompton exhaust fans effectively remove stale air, odours, and moisture, enhancing indoor air quality. These fans are built to be energy-efficient, ensuring optimal airflow while keeping electricity costs in check. Whether for kitchens, bathrooms, or other areas requiring ventilation, Crompton exhaust fans are a reliable choice for maintaining a fresh and comfortable environment.

The Crompton Brisk Air 250 mm (10 inches) Exhaust Fan, is an ideal solution for kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. This compact yet powerful fan features a lightweight and elegant design, blending seamlessly into any environment. With technical specifications including a 250 mm sweep, 1250 RPM speed, and an air delivery of 720 CMH, it ensures efficient ventilation whenever needed. Built for high performance, it offers rapid airflow to keep spaces fresh and comfortable. Its sturdy rust-proof plastic body and inbuilt safety grill provide durability and protection. You have to mount it on the wall using the provided kit and control it easily with the button control system. Its polished finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Use it in the kitchen to eliminate cooking odours, and in the bathroom to maintain freshness and reduce moisture to create a comfortable working environment.

Specifications of Crompton Brisk Air 250 mm (10 inches) Exhaust Fan:

Voltage: 220 Volts

Wattage: 50 Watts

Material: Plastic

Product dimension: ‎7.5L x 7.5W x 36H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance Relatively high noise level Compact design Plastic construction

The Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Exhaust/Ventilation Fan is a versatile solution for maintaining clean and odourless air in various spaces. This sleek fan, designed for kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and cabins, features a lightweight yet durable construction in white, blending seamlessly with any decor and interior scheme. With dimensions of 30.8D x 30.5W x 25H centimetres, it fits perfectly into most environments. The fan operates with a noise level of 54 dB, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere which many brands cannot deliver. Its sturdy front grill enhances safety, while the aerodynamic blade design ensures faster speed and powerful air suction for efficient ventilation. Additionally, it can be conveniently mounted on a wall or glass panel, offering installation flexibility. With a rust-proof body and five metal blades, this fan guarantees durability and long-lasting performance. Control it effortlessly with the button control system for optimal air circulation. This is one of the best exhaust fans for your home.

Specifications of Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic Exhaust/Ventilation Fan:

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 20 Watts

Material: Plastic

Product dimension: ‎‎30.8D x 30.5W x 25H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Relatively noisy operation Powerful suction Plastic construction

Also read:Stand fans: Top 8 portable and economic choices for improved air circulation for summers ahead

Crompton Brisk Air Neo 200 mm (8 inches) Exhaust Fan could be your complete solution for maintaining fresh indoor air in kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. With a sleek white design, these fans not only enhance your space but also ensure efficient ventilation. Technical specifications include a sweep size of 200 mm, a high-speed operation of 2370 RPM, and an impressive air delivery of 460 CMH, guaranteeing rapid air circulation. Experience powerful air suction for odourless and clean air, thanks to the superior design featuring aerodynamic blades for enhanced speed and air delivery. Crafted from durable plastic with a polished finish, these fans are designed for easy wall mounting making them one of the most value-for-money picks in the multiple options for Crompton fans.

Specifications of Crompton Brisk Air Neo 200 mm (8 inches) Exhaust Fan:

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 27 Watts

Material: Plastic

Product dimension: ‎‎‎30.8D x 30.5W x 25H Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation Limited color options Value for money Plastic construction

Also read:Best Crompton table fans: Top 8 picks to beat the summer heat with ease

The Crompton Greaves Trans Air 300 mm Exhaust Fan in Grey, is designed for efficient ventilation, this exhaust fan boasts convenient button control and wall mounting capabilities for easy installation. With customer ratings praising its impressive suction power, low noise level, and great value for money, it's a reliable choice for enhancing indoor air quality. The Crompton exhaust fan features a sturdy construction with four blades and ensures durability and consistent performance. Whether it's for your kitchen, bathroom, or any other space requiring ventilation, the Crompton Greaves Trans Air Exhaust Fan delivers reliable airflow to keep your environment fresh and comfortable.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Trans Air 300 mm Exhaust Fan:

Voltage: 240 Volts

Wattage: 5 Watts

Material: Metal

Product dimension: ‎‎‎49 x 45 x 26 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient button control Limited color options Reliable airflow Relatively low wattage

This powerful fan features a 450 mm sweep and operates at 1400 revolutions per minute, ensuring efficient ventilation in any space. Its vibration-free balanced impellers and dynamically balanced design guarantee smooth and quiet operation, enhancing comfort wherever it's installed. Equipped with pre-lubricated double ball bearings, this exhaust fan offers maintenance-free running for added convenience. Crafted from durable metal with a powder-coated finish, it's designed for window mounting, making it suitable for a variety of applications. Upgrade your ventilation system with the Crompton Greaves 450mm Exhaust Fan for reliable performance and improved air circulation. The perfect exhaust fan for your home.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 450mm Exhaust Fan:

Voltage: 240 Volts

Wattage: 450 Watts

Material: Metal

Product dimension: ‎‎‎53.3 x 53.3 x 53.3 Centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance High power consumption Durable construction Large size

Also read:Best kitchen exhaust fan: 7 picks to reduce accumulation of grease and moisture

Top 3 features of the best Crompton exhaust fan:

Best Crompton exhaust fan Size(mm) Blade material Special features Crompton Brisk Air 250 mm (10 inches) 250 Plastic Lightweight design, Button control system, Rust-proof body Crompton Axial Air High-Speed Plastic 305 x 308 x 25 Plastic Noise level: 54 dB, Aerodynamic blade design, Wall-mountable Crompton Brisk Air Neo 200 mm (8 inches) 200 Plastic High-speed operation: 2370 RPM, Polished finish, Aerodynamic blades Crompton Greaves Trans Air 300 mm 490 x 450 x 260 Metal Button control, Four blades, Wall mounting capabilities Crompton Greaves 450mm 533 x 533 x 533 Metal Powerful performance: 1400 RPM, Vibration-free operation, Pre-lubricated double ball bearings, Window mounting capabilities

Best value for money Crompton exhaust fan:

Crompton Brisk Air Neo 200 mm (8 inches) Exhaust Fan

The Crompton Brisk Air Neo 200 mm (8 inches) Exhaust Fan stands out as the best value-for-money pick among the options for Crompton exhaust fans. With its efficient ventilation capabilities and sleek design, it offers great performance at a reasonable price point.

Best overall Crompton exhaust fan:

Crompton Brisk Air 250 mm (10 inches) Exhaust Fan

The Crompton Brisk Air 250 mm (10 inches) Exhaust Fan is the best overall product. With its high performance, compact design, and durable construction, it offers efficient ventilation for various spaces while maintaining a sleek and elegant appearance.

How to pick the best Crompton exhaust fan:

Room Size: Determine the size of the room where the exhaust fan will be installed. Larger rooms may require fans with higher air delivery rates to effectively ventilate the space.

Purpose: Identify the primary purpose of the exhaust fan. Whether it's for a kitchen, bathroom, office, or other space, Crompton offers a range of exhaust fans designed for specific applications.

Performance: Look for exhaust fans with high air delivery rates and efficient ventilation capabilities. Consider factors such as sweep size, RPM (revolutions per minute), and CMH (cubic meters per hour) to gauge performance.

Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the exhaust fan, especially if it will be installed in a quiet environment like a bedroom or office. Opt for models with lower noise levels for enhanced comfort.

Construction and Durability: Check the build quality and materials used in the construction of the exhaust fan. Look for features like rust-proof bodies, sturdy blades, and durable components for long-lasting performance.

Energy Efficiency: Choose energy-efficient exhaust fans to minimize electricity costs and environmental impact. Look for models with lower wattage ratings that still offer effective ventilation.

Design and Aesthetics: Consider the design and aesthetics of the exhaust fan to ensure it complements the decor and interior style of the space where it will be installed.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.