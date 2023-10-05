Best water heater geyser in India: 10 models making a splash in October 2023

A water heater geyser for bathrooms, commonly known as a water heater or hot water geyser, is a household appliance designed to provide a continuous supply of hot water for various domestic purposes, primarily for bathing and washing. It operates on the principle of heating and storing a quantity of water, ensuring it's readily available at a desired temperature whenever needed. Inside a typical best water heater geyser in India, there is a heating element (often electric or gas-powered) or a heat exchange system. Cold water from the home's plumbing enters the geyser and is heated by the heating element or heat exchanger, raising its temperature to the preset level. The heated water is then stored in an insulated tank to maintain its temperature until someone turns on a hot water faucet.

Find some of the best water heater geysers available in India in October 2023.

When a faucet is opened for hot water in a bathroom, the preheated water from the geyser is delivered to the tap. The geyser's thermostat ensures that the water remains at the desired temperature, providing a consistent and comfortable supply for bathing, handwashing, and other bathroom needs. Water heater geysers are essential in modern homes, offering convenience and comfort by ensuring a reliable source of hot water. Proper maintenance and insulation are crucial to their efficient operation and energy conservation, making them a vital component of daily life in many households.

In this blog, we'll take a deep dive into the world of 10 best water heater geysers in India for bathrooms, exploring how they work, their types, maintenance tips, and their importance in our daily lives.

1. Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Extra Durability with Titanium Enamelled Coating |Smart bath Logic |3 Levels of Safety

The Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater is an advanced geyser offering efficient hot water solutions. It comes with free standard installation and pipes, ensuring hassle-free setup. Its key features include extra durability thanks to a Titanium Enamelled Coating, which prevents corrosion and extends the product's lifespan. The Smart Bath Logic function optimizes water heating based on your usage patterns, saving energy. Moreover, it boasts three levels of safety, providing protection against overheating, pressure buildup, and electrical hazards. This geyser offers not only convenience and efficiency but also prioritizes user safety, making it an excellent choice for hot water needs.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater:

Brand: Racold

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31 x 31 x 56.5 Centimeters

Special Feature: Rustproof,Low power consumption

Color: White and Metallic Violet

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 8000 grams

Pros Cons Superior durability and withstanding capacity Heating quality can be improved

2. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting

The Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) is a compact and efficient water heating solution designed for quick hot water needs. With a 5-litre capacity, it delivers instant hot water on demand. Its wall-mounting feature saves space, making it ideal for smaller bathrooms or kitchens. The heater is equipped with a powerful heating element that rapidly heats water, ensuring a constant supply. It also incorporates multiple safety features, such as a thermostat and thermal cutoff, to prevent overheating and electrical accidents. The Gracee offers convenience, energy efficiency, and space-saving benefits, making it a reliable choice for hot water requirements.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater:

Brand: Crompton

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 21.5 x 25 x 43.5 Centimeters

Special Feature: Rust, Fast Heating, Pressure Release Valve

Colour: Black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 5 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic, Rust Free Body

Item Weight: 3460 Grams

Pros Cons Durable Rust Proof Body

3. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White

The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser) in White is a compact and powerful water heating appliance. With a 3-liter capacity and a 3KW heating element, it provides instant access to hot water for various household needs. Its sleek white design blends seamlessly with modern interiors. This instant water heater is energy-efficient, heating water quickly, which helps in reducing electricity consumption. It includes safety features like a thermostat and thermal cutout to prevent overheating, ensuring user safety. The Bajaj Splendora offers a convenient and reliable solution for small to medium hot water requirements, making it a practical choice for homes.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser):

Brand: Bajaj

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 23.3 x 20.8 x 38.8 Centimeters

Colour: White

Wattage: 3 KW

Heat Output: 3 Kilowatts

Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Item Weight: 2200 Grams

Pros Cons Copper heating element with efficient longer life Inconsistent water temperature and flow rate

4. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser)Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating

The AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS is a horizontal storage water heater (geyser) designed for convenience and durability. With a 15-liter capacity, it provides ample hot water for various household applications. Its rust-proof outer body ensures long-lasting performance, even in humid environments. The compact size and the ability to fit under false ceilings make it a space-efficient choice for homes with limited space. It's particularly suitable for high-rise buildings, thanks to its 8-bar high-pressure rating, ensuring consistent water flow even in areas with high water pressure. This water heater combines functionality, compactness, and resilience, making it an ideal choice for modern living.

Specifications of AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS:

Brand: AO Smith

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 60.4 x 10 x 32 Centimeters

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 250

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Metal

Item Weight: 12 Kilograms

Pros Cons 23% stronger than standard stainless steel or copper tanks

5. Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

The Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater is a highly efficient geyser designed for wall mounting, offering both functionality and aesthetics. With its 15-liter capacity, it ensures an ample supply of hot water for various household needs. The 5-star energy rating signifies exceptional energy efficiency, resulting in cost savings. Its unique spiral-shaped heating element heats water quickly, reducing waiting time. The white and blue color scheme adds a touch of style to your bathroom decor. Wall mounting optimizes space utilization, making it ideal for homes with limited floor space. This geyser combines energy efficiency, stylish design, and space-saving convenience.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Brand: Havells

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.5 x 44 x 43 Centimeters

Colour: White Blue

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 9600 Grams

Pros Cons Waterproof High Energy Consumption Anti-rust property resulting in longer life

6. ALSTORM INDIGO GEYSER 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White)

The ALSTORM INDIGO GEYSER is a 25-litre storage water heater known for its exceptional energy efficiency with a 5-star rating. It ensures hot water availability while conserving energy. Equipped with advanced 4-level safety features, it offers protection against overheating, pressure build-up, and electrical faults. The geyser's white design complements various bathroom decors. Its sizable capacity is ideal for households requiring ample hot water supply. Overall, this water heater combines energy efficiency and safety, making it a reliable and convenient choice for ensuring a steady hot water supply while prioritizing user safety.

Specifications of ALSTORM INDIGO GEYSER:

Brand: ALSTORM

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 38 x 58 Centimeters

Special Feature: Indicator Light

Colour: White and Grey

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 25 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Stainless Steel

Item Weight: 12 Kilograms

Pros Cons Energy Efficient

7. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)

The V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater is a top-notch choice for hot water needs. It boasts a 5-star BEE rating, ensuring excellent energy efficiency. This heater includes free installation and connection pipes, simplifying setup. With a 15-litre capacity, it's suitable for medium-sized households. The white design adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom. V-Guard's water heater is equipped with safety features to prevent overheating and pressure buildup. It efficiently provides hot water, all while minimizing energy consumption, making it a cost-effective and convenient solution for a constant supply of hot water in your home.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater:

Brand: V-Guard

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

Special Feature: Overheat Protection

Colour: White

Wattage: 2 KW

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: PPGI

Item Weight: 9.8 Kilogram

Pros Cons Maximum Heat Retention Not suitable for small bathrooms

8. BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser | Water Heater | BEE 5 Star Rating | ABS Body | Anti Rust Glass Line Tank | Auto CUT-OFF 2000 Watt | Warranty - 5 Yrs on Storage Tank | 2 Yrs on Heating Element

The BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser is a high-performance water heater with impressive features. It boasts a BEE 5-star rating, indicating exceptional energy efficiency. The geyser's ABS body ensures durability, while the anti-rust glass line tank prolongs its lifespan. Equipped with an auto cut-off feature and a powerful 2000-watt heating element, it provides both safety and quick heating. The geyser offers peace of mind with a 5-year warranty on the storage tank and a 2-year warranty on the heating element. This reliable and efficient water heater is an excellent choice for ensuring a steady and hot water supply while minimizing energy consumption and maintenance concerns.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser:

Brand: BLOWHOT

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 36 x 29 Centimeters

Colour: Without Installation

Wattage: 2000.00

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Style: Mercure Geyser 15 Liters

Pros Cons Long-lasting heating element. Protection against hard water Consumes high electricity

9. Haier (ES15V-SD WIFI) 15 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Shock Proof Smart Wi-Fi Water Heater (Geyser) with Intelligent Bacteria Proof System Technology, backed with 7-year warranty by Haier, (Gold)

The Haier (ES15V-SD WIFI) 15 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater is an advanced and reliable smart water heater. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures energy efficiency. The added convenience of smart Wi-Fi functionality allows remote control and monitoring. Its Intelligent Bacteria Proof System Technology ensures clean and safe water. The shock-proof design enhances safety. Haier backs this product with a remarkable 7-year warranty, providing long-term peace of mind. The elegant gold finish adds a touch of style to your bathroom. Overall, this water heater combines cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, safety features, and a generous warranty, making it an excellent choice for modern households.

Specifications of Haier (ES15V-SD WIFI) 15 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater:

Brand: Haier

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 35.5 x 39 x 40.9 Centimeters

Special Feature: Overheat Protection, Pressure Release Valve

Colour: Gold

Wattage: 2000 KW

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Item Weight: 10 Kilograms

Pros Cons Shock-Proof Design High Price

10. Lifelong Llwh106 Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater For Home Use, 8 Bar Pressure,Power On/Off Indicator And Advanced Safety, (3000W, Isi Certified, 2 Years Warranty), Wall Mounting

The Lifelong LLWH106 Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient solution for home use. With a powerful 3000W heating element, it quickly provides hot water whenever needed. This ISI certified unit can withstand high water pressure of up to 8 bars, ensuring durability and reliability. It features a power on/off indicator for user convenience. Advanced safety features protect against overheating and electrical faults, prioritizing user safety. Designed for easy wall mounting, it saves space in your bathroom. Lifelong offers a reassuring 2-year warranty, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind, making it an excellent choice for on-demand hot water in your home.

Specifications of Lifelong LLWH106 Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater:

Brand: Lifelong

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 37 x 21.7 x 18.5 Centimeters

Special Feature: Auto Restart

Colour: Ivory

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 3250 Grams

Pros Cons Compact Design No Temperature Control

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Standard Installation & Pipes |Extra Durability with Titanium Enamelled Coating |Smart bath Logic |3 Levels of Safety High Pressure Resistance Rustproof Low power consumption Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting Rustproof Fast Heating Pressure Release Valve Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White ABS OUTER BODY ALLURING DESIGN FIRE RETARDANT CABLE AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser)Rust-proof outer Body|Compact Size|Fits under false ceilings|Suitable- High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating Glass-Coated Heating Element Advanced PUF Technology Double Protection with Thermal Cut-Out and Multi-function Safety Valve Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting Shock Safe Plug Temperature Sensing Color changing LED Ring Knob Whirl Flow Technology ALSTORM INDIGO GEYSER 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White) SWIRL FLOW TECHNOLOGY PUF INSULATION Rustproof V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre) Overheat Protection Extra Thick PUF Insulation Extra Thick Sacrificial Magnesium Anode BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser | Water Heater | BEE 5 Star Rating | ABS Body | Anti Rust Glass Line Tank | Auto CUT-OFF 2000 Watt | Warranty - 5 Yrs on Storage Tank | 2 Yrs on Heating Element Temperature Adjust Knob Auto Cut-Off Function Fast Heating Haier (ES15V-SD WIFI) 15 Litres Vertical 5 Star Storage Shock Proof Smart Wi-Fi Water Heater (Geyser) with Intelligent Bacteria Proof System Technology, backed with 7-year warranty by Haier, (Gold) Overheat Protection Voltage Fluctuation Protection Pressure Release Valve Lifelong Llwh106 Flash 3 Litres Instant Water Heater For Home Use, 8 Bar Pressure,Power On/Off Indicator And Advanced Safety, (3000W, Isi Certified, 2 Years Warranty), Wall Mounting Auto Restart Durable Rust Proof Body Longer Life Stainless Steel Tank

Best overall product

The Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting stands out as a top-quality product due to its exceptional features and performance. With its instant heating capability, it provides hot water quickly, ensuring convenience and energy efficiency. Its compact design and wall-mounting option save valuable space in bathrooms. The 5-liter capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized households, ensuring an adequate supply of hot water. Crompton, a trusted brand, offers durability and reliability. Safety features like a thermal cut-off and a high-precision thermostat make it a safe choice. Overall, the Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater combines efficiency, convenience, and safety, making it the best choice for your water heating needs.

Best value for money

The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White is a superb value for money option. It boasts a powerful 3KW heating element and a 3-liter capacity, ensuring quick and ample hot water supply. This geyser is not only budget-friendly but also energy-efficient, helping you save on electricity bills. Its sleek white design complements any bathroom decor. Bajaj, a renowned brand, offers reliability and durability. Safety features such as a thermostat and multifunctional valve provide peace of mind. With its affordable price, efficient performance, and trusted brand reputation, the Splendora 3 Litre Instant Water Heater is an excellent value proposition for homeowners.

How to find the perfect water heater geyser?

Finding the perfect water heater geyser involves several key considerations. Firstly, determine your hot water needs based on household size and usage patterns. Choose an appropriate capacity (liters) to ensure a sufficient supply. Energy efficiency is crucial for cost savings, so look for a BEE star rating. Consider the heating technology (instant or storage) that suits your lifestyle. Safety features like thermal cut-offs and pressure valves are vital. Quality brands with a track record of durability and reliable customer support should be preferred. Lastly, compare prices, warranties, and user reviews to make an informed decision that aligns with your budget and requirements.

