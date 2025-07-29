Beyond Gemini, Samsung Galaxy S26 5G will likely let you pick its AI brain - Details

As Samsung prepares for next year's flagship launch, it is reported to expand its AI reach for its upcoming devices. While we are accumulating the Galaxy S26 5G series leaks and rumours, Samsung is reportedly in talks with several companies to expand its AI services apart from Google’s Gemini. Therefore, it is expected that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series could offer additional AI assistant options, instead of Bixby and Gemini. Samsung is expected to finalise a deal with Perplexity for integrating its AI chatbot. Here’s what we know so far.(Bloomberg)

Now, Samsung users will have greater chatbot support, as they will be able to decide with an AI assistant they want to use on a day-to-day basis. Samsung Mobile Division President and COO, Choi Won-Joon, has also confirmed the claims of the company “talking to multiple vendors” for AI integration. Therefore, know what AI upgrades we can expect from the Galaxy S26 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series likely to get a major AI upgrade

According to a Bloomberg report, Samsung is in talks with multiple AI companies to expand its AI capabilities for the upcoming Galaxy S26 5G series. It was highlighted that the upcoming flagship could see options for several AI assistants apart from Google’s Gemini. Regarding the expansion, Choi Won-Joon said, “As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there.”

Earlier, Samsung was also rumoured to be in talks with Perplexity for its AI chatbot expansion. Now, the recent report has stated that the companies are nearing finalisation. Samsung is also expected to invest in Perplexity while also bringing its AI capabilities to its smartphones. Now, users will not have to rely on any specific AI assistant for their AI interactions.

If the deal pans out, these new AI assistants will be preinstalled on the Galaxy S26 series, similar to how we access Gemini. However, Samsung is yet to finalise the deal, and may reach out to other vendors as well before the launch. With AI expansion, Samsung is not only expanding its AI reach but also reducing its dependence on Google. Additionally, if the deal went through, Samsung's flagship models would also compete with Apple iPhones, since they rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for AI tasks and search queries.

Apart from this AI upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a major camera and performance boost. Reportedly, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by a Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. We may also get an upgrade to 16GB of RAM next year.