Big savings on fitness bands: Get huge discounts on WHOOP, Galaxy Fit3, and more

Fitness bands have become part of daily routines for many users who want to track heart rate, sleep cycles and workout sessions. Now, several popular models have received price cuts across online platforms, giving buyers a chance to upgrade or switch devices at lower prices. From screen-free performance trackers to AMOLED display bands with long battery life, brands are rolling out discounts across segments. Check out these fitness band deals as major brands announce fresh price cuts. Here is a detailed look at the available deals, prices and key features.

WHOOP One is now priced at Rs. 21,990 after a 27% price drop. The WHOOP One fitness band includes the 4.0 sensor, an Onyx SuperKnit band and a waterproof battery pack, along with a 12-month membership. The wearable does not feature a display. It tracks heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels and skin temperature. The system calculates daily recovery and strain scores based on collected data. Users can review insights and performance reports through the companion app.

Specifications Display Screen-free Battery Life Up to 5 days IP Ratings IP68 Body Material Sensor + Fabric Connectivity BT Low Energy

Pebble Qore is currently available at Rs. 2,899 following a 42% price cut. The device supports one-key measurement for heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels. It offers more than 100 sports modes and sends call and app notifications. The company claims up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The tracker does not require a subscription. It also records sleep patterns and daily activity data through its mobile app.

Specifications Display Screen-free Battery Life Up to 45 Days IP Ratings 1ATM Body Material High-grade Plastic Connectivity BT 5.2

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is listed at Rs. 8,599 with a 4% discount. The purchase includes a six-month Premium membership. The band features an AMOLED display with an always-on option and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature variation tracking and stress management scores. Users can access daily readiness insights and detailed health reports within the app.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED Battery Life Up to 10 days IP Ratings 5ATM Body Material Plastic Connectivity BT LE

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is available at Rs. 4,499 after a 55% reduction. The tracker features a 4cm AMOLED display housed in an aluminium body. It offers up to 13 days of battery life and carries 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. The device includes fall detection and emergency alerts. It tracks more than 100 workout modes and syncs data with the Samsung Health app for sleep and activity reports.

Specifications Display 1.6-inch AMOLED Battery Life Up to 13 days IP Ratings 5ATM & IP68 Body Material Aluminum Connectivity BT 5.3

Huawei Band 9 is currently selling at Rs. 3,999 with an 11% discount on Amazon India. The tracker features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness control. It delivers up to 14 days of battery life and supports 5ATM water resistance. The band includes a 9-axis sensor for swim tracking and offers sleep monitoring, stress tracking and pulse wave arrhythmia analysis. It works with both Android and iOS devices through the Huawei Health app.