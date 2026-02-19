Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Big savings on fitness bands: Get huge discounts on WHOOP, Galaxy Fit3, and more

    If you're planning to buy a fitness band, this could be the right time, as major brands have announced huge discounts on top fitness bands.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    WHOOP One – 12-Month Membership – 5.0 Health and Fitness Wearable – 24/7 Activity Tracker with VO2 Max, Sleep Tracking, Personalized Coaching, Menstrual Cycle Insights – 14+ Days Battery LifeView Details...

    ₹21,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Pebble Newly Launched Qore Fitness Band with 45 Days Battery Life| 100+ Sports Modes| Advanced Health Tracking HR| SpO2| Stress| Sleep| OneKey Measurement| Smart Notifications - Black (Blue)View Details...

    ₹2,899

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details...

    ₹8,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Light and Sleek Fitness Band, 13 Days Battery, 100+ Exercises and Sleep Tracking, Dark Gray (Black)View Details...

    ₹4,341

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Huawei Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Blue)View Details...

    ₹4,299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Fitness bands have become part of daily routines for many users who want to track heart rate, sleep cycles and workout sessions. Now, several popular models have received price cuts across online platforms, giving buyers a chance to upgrade or switch devices at lower prices. From screen-free performance trackers to AMOLED display bands with long battery life, brands are rolling out discounts across segments.

    Check out these fitness band deals as major brands announce fresh price cuts.
    Check out these fitness band deals as major brands announce fresh price cuts.

    Here is a detailed look at the available deals, prices and key features.

    WHOOP One is now priced at Rs. 21,990 after a 27% price drop. The WHOOP One fitness band includes the 4.0 sensor, an Onyx SuperKnit band and a waterproof battery pack, along with a 12-month membership.

    The wearable does not feature a display. It tracks heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels and skin temperature. The system calculates daily recovery and strain scores based on collected data. Users can review insights and performance reports through the companion app.

    Specifications

    Display
    Screen-free
    Battery Life
    Up to 5 days
    IP Ratings
    IP68
    Body Material
    Sensor + Fabric
    Connectivity
    BT Low Energy

    2. Pebble Newly Launched Qore Fitness Band

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    Pebble Qore is currently available at Rs. 2,899 following a 42% price cut. The device supports one-key measurement for heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels. It offers more than 100 sports modes and sends call and app notifications.

    The company claims up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. The tracker does not require a subscription. It also records sleep patterns and daily activity data through its mobile app.

    Specifications

    Display
    Screen-free
    Battery Life
    Up to 45 Days
    IP Ratings
    1ATM
    Body Material
    High-grade Plastic
    Connectivity
    BT 5.2

    The Fitbit Inspire 3 is listed at Rs. 8,599 with a 4% discount. The purchase includes a six-month Premium membership. The band features an AMOLED display with an always-on option and delivers up to 10 days of battery life.

    It supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature variation tracking and stress management scores. Users can access daily readiness insights and detailed health reports within the app.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.46-inch AMOLED
    Battery Life
    Up to 10 days
    IP Ratings
    5ATM
    Body Material
    Plastic
    Connectivity
    BT LE

    Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is available at Rs. 4,499 after a 55% reduction. The tracker features a 4cm AMOLED display housed in an aluminium body. It offers up to 13 days of battery life and carries 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.

    The device includes fall detection and emergency alerts. It tracks more than 100 workout modes and syncs data with the Samsung Health app for sleep and activity reports.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.6-inch AMOLED
    Battery Life
    Up to 13 days
    IP Ratings
    5ATM & IP68
    Body Material
    Aluminum
    Connectivity
    BT 5.3

    5. Huawei Band 10

    Loading Suggestions...

    Huawei Band 9 is currently selling at Rs. 3,999 with an 11% discount on Amazon India. The tracker features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness control. It delivers up to 14 days of battery life and supports 5ATM water resistance.

    The band includes a 9-axis sensor for swim tracking and offers sleep monitoring, stress tracking and pulse wave arrhythmia analysis. It works with both Android and iOS devices through the Huawei Health app.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.47-inch AMOLED
    Battery Life
    Up to 14 days
    IP Ratings
    5ATM
    Body Material
    Polymer
    Connectivity
    BT 5.0 & BLE
    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Big Savings On Fitness Bands: Get Huge Discounts On WHOOP, Galaxy Fit3, And More
    News/Technology/Big Savings On Fitness Bands: Get Huge Discounts On WHOOP, Galaxy Fit3, And More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes