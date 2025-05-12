Bluetooth 6.1 is here: What’s new and why is it important- Explained

Bluetooth 6.1 explained: As we wait for Bluetooth 6-enabled devices to drop this year, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has announced Bluetooth 6.1 as part of the bi-annual release schedule. The Bluetooth 6, launched in September 2024, offers advanced features such as improved device tracking, distance tracking, power efficiency, and others. Whereas, the Bluetooth 6.1 version emphasises a new feature called “Randomised RPA (Resolvable Private Address)”, which is said to focus on enhanced privacy and power efficiency. This new feature restricts third-party members from tracking device activity, bringing more security to users. Know more about Bluetooth 6.1 and how RPA comes as a value addition. Bluetooth 6.1 has the power to restrict third-party device tracking, know how it works.(Grok AI generated)

Bluetooth 6.1: Everything you need to know

Bluetooth 6.1 was officially announced on May 6, 2025, bringing advanced privacy features to upcoming devices. One of its most important features includes Randomised RPA (resolvable private address), which is said to safeguard device privacy and restrict third-party tracking. But, how exactly does this privacy feature work?

Well, every Bluetooth-enabled device comes with a unique identifier which other devices use to recognise for easy connection. However, in set intervals, these identifiers are being changed for privacy reasons. But, due to the predictable intervals, it was easy for third parties to track devices over time. Now with Randomised RPA, Bluetooth 6.1 will randomly make address changes. For instance, inteased of every 15 minutes, the address will be changed in 8 to 15 minutes. Therefore, it does not have a fixed time, making it harder for third parties to keep track of devices.

Alongside enhanced privacy, this new feature will also result in power efficiency, as it will reduce the load of the address-changing operation on the device's CPU. This task will now be managed by the Bluetooth controller, bringing more battery life to Bluetooth 6.1-enabled devices.

Bluetooth 6.1-enabled devices

Reports suggest that we can see Bluetooth 6 incorporated with Bluetooth 6.1 can be seen with the upcoming iPhone 17 series and other wearable devices. Therefore, before 2026, some of the flagship smartphones are expected to introduce the new Bluetooth version for improved security and power efficiency. It is also reported that the Bluetooth SIG could introduce Bluetooth 6.2 in the fall of 2025 as part of its second yearly announcements.