    boAt unveils Nirvana Luxe 100W speaker with spatial audio and LED effects

    boAt has launched the Nirvana Luxe, a portable 100W Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree spatial audio, LED effects, and multiple connectivity options.

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    boAt has launched the Nirvana Luxe, a portable Bluetooth speaker built for group listening and events. The speaker features an ergonomic design and carries an IPX6 rating for splash resistance. It also includes LED lighting with three modes that respond to the music being played.

    boAt has launched the Nirvana Luxe speaker and Nirvana Crown earbuds with advanced audio and connectivity features. (boAt)
    boAt has launched the Nirvana Luxe speaker and Nirvana Crown earbuds with advanced audio and connectivity features. (boAt)

    boAt Nirvana Luxe 100W Portable Speaker: Key Features

    The Nirvana Luxe produces 100W of boAt Signature Sound, powered by two 1.25-inch tweeters and two 3-inch subwoofers. It incorporates 360-degree Spatial Audio to offer surround sound for a more immersive experience. The speaker also offers a Broadcast Mode, which allows users to link multiple Nirvana Luxe units wirelessly to expand audio coverage in a room. It supports LDAC for high-resolution audio streaming.

    Also read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

    Users can play music for up to 15 hours on a full charge. Audio settings and LED effects are adjustable through the boAt Hearables app. The device includes a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and multiple connectivity options. These include Bluetooth v5.3 with a 10-meter range, AUX input, USB Type-C, and NFC pairing for Android devices.

    boAt Nirvana Luxe 100W Portable Speaker: Price and availability

    The boAt Nirvana Luxe is priced at Rs. 9,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 24,990. The speaker comes in two colour options: Ivory White and Charcoal Black. It is now available on Amazon and the boAt official website.

    Earlier this week, boAt also introduced the Nirvana Crown TWS earbuds. The earbuds come with a charging case featuring Sonic A.R.C (Advanced Rotational Crown) technology, which combines a rotatable control dial with haptic feedback, a multifunctional button, and RGB LEDs. The design allows users to adjust volume through a smooth rotational dial on the case.

    Also read: Retired cop duped 2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update

    The Nirvana Crown earbuds include Hybrid Noise Cancellation up to 50dB and ENx technology to isolate the voice and minimise background noise. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between two devices, and in-ear detection pauses or resumes playback automatically when the earbuds are removed or worn.

    The earbuds are available in Blazing Red, Gunmetal Grey, and Sapphire Blue. They launch at Rs. 2,499 and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s website, and selected retail stores.

