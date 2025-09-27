Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Bought iPhone online? Here’s how to verify it’s genuine beyond the open-box delivery

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Here are three ways to check if the iPhone you bought online is genuine and brand new.

The festive sale season is in full swing, with Flipkart's Big Billion Day still running and Amazon's Great Indian Festival still going on as well. During the sales, many of you might have already ordered iPhones, and some of you might be planning to order them soon.

There are multiple ways to check an iPhone's authenticity online.(Ayushmann Chawla)
But when buying phones that cost upwards of 50,000, and in this case upwards of 80,000 for the iPhone 16 Pro that was offered in a deal, everyone will have reservations, and you might feel a little sceptical about ordering these pricey phones online. Luckily, when buying a phone with open-box delivery, you are protected. The delivery person ensures that the phone is in ideal condition before you hand over the OTP to them so that the delivery is successful.

However, there are still other ways by which you can assure yourself that you have received a genuine product. Here we will tell you just that. Read on.

Steps to confirm that you have received a genuine, brand new iPhone

Check the Serial Number: Once you receive your phone in an open box and the delivery person asks you to check it, you should first check the serial number of the device. On your iPhone box, look for the serial number and then head to Apple’s official serial number checker to see if the phone is activated or not. If the phone has been activated previously and the seller has sold you a pre-activated phone, you will know right there. If the phone is brand new and not activated, you will see that the phone has not been activated. Apple’s website will say “device not activated.”

Match IMEI number with the phone: The next thing you should do is match the serial number and IMEI number mentioned on the phone box with the phone itself. Quickly activate your phone, sign in, and then cross-check if the IMEI number and serial number on the phone, which you can find in Settings, match with the ones on the box.

Check model number: Lastly, what you can do further is check the model number of the phone. If the model number of the phone starts with M, you likely have a brand-new phone. If it starts with F, it means it is a refurbished device. N means it is a replacement device, and P means it is a personalised device. The model number should end with H/NA, which means it is intended to be sold in India.

