Thursday, May 22, 2025
Breathe new life into your old Android phone with these 6 tweaks

ByShaurya Sharma
May 22, 2025 01:30 PM IST

From tweaks that save battery to those that add new features, here are 6 tips to improve your Android experience.

Got an older Android phone? You can optimize it in several ways to boost performance, extend battery life, and generally improve your experience. This involves adjusting some settings, adding new apps, and managing existing ones. Read on for the details.

A few tweaks here and there can greatly improve your Android experience(Representational/Unsplash)
A few tweaks here and there can greatly improve your Android experience(Representational/Unsplash)

Turn On Dark Mode

Most phones nowadays have a Dark Mode, and considering most also have OLED panels, this combination helps to get better battery life. This isn't just our opinion, Google has also confirmed this previously. So, if you have an older Android phone, especially one with an older display, turn on Dark Mode to save the maximum possible battery life.

Switch To 60Hz

Even if you have an older phone, chances are it has a 120Hz refresh rate, or at least 90Hz. In this case, make sure to switch it to 60Hz so that you can conserve the maximum possible battery life. Yes, the 60Hz experience is not the smoothest, but it could still be a priority if you're out and about and want the maximum battery life from your phone.

Use Google Cloud Storage To Free Space Locally

You might be running out of storage. The major chunk of storage is usually occupied by photos and videos. In this case, you can buy additional Google Cloud Storage and then go to the Google Photos app. Make a backup and then choose the 'Free up space on this device' option. What this does is clear the local files, but of course, they will be available in the Google Photos app, having been safely backed up in your chosen quality.

Update Now To Boost Security And Get Rid Of Bugs

It goes without saying but update to the latest available software version from the manufacturer. Even if your phone is old, it doesn't mean that the manufacturer may have stopped rolling out software updates for your phone, especially when it comes to security patches. So, if you haven't updated your phone for a while, make sure you update it to the latest available security version. This will free you from bugs and potential security breaches that could result from any loopholes or bugs in Android.

Uninstall Unused Apps And Clutter

If you've had your phone for a long time, chances are you have a slew of apps installed, and some you might not even be using. In this case, you can find such apps from the 'Unused apps' section in the app settings. This setting will show you the apps which you haven't used for three months or even some that you haven't opened for more than six months. Based on this, you can uninstall those apps to save space and reduce clutter on your phone. You can also do this manually by going through your app list and then uninstalling apps one by one.

Download Google Gemini App To Freshen Things Up

If you have an old phone, chances are you might not yet have the Gemini app installed. For some reason, the Google Assistant may not have been updated to the Gemini version. In this case, manually download the Google Gemini app (Android 10+) by opening the Play Store and searching for Gemini. Having access to Gemini gives you access to Google's latest AI models and other AI tricks that can certainly breathe fresh life into your phone

News / Technology / Breathe new life into your old Android phone with these 6 tweaks
Thursday, May 22, 2025
