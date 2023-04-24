Bruce Campbell shoots down possibility of Ash Williams appearing in Mortal Kombat 12

Fans of the Evil Dead franchise hoping to see Ash Williams as a playable character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 are in for some bad news. In an interview with AV Club, Bruce Campbell, who played the iconic horror protagonist in the original live-action movies, shot down the idea of Ash appearing in the game. Instead, he suggested that guest monsters like Freddy Kruger and Jason Voorhees should appear in The Evil Dead video game, allowing gamers to play as those characters and Ash fight them.

Mortal Kobat 12 is yet to get a release date (Image Credit: Instant Gaming)

Bruce Campbell from original Evil Dead live-action

“You should be able to play as Freddy. You should be able to play as Jason and then have Ash fight those guys,” says Campbell.

Despite several rumors and leaks in 2020 suggesting that Ash Williams could make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, he was never added to the roster. Fans are hoping that he would be included in the next installment of the game, but based on Campbell’s recent comments, it seems very unlikely. Campbell sits far away from the highly anticipated MK12 roster.

Campbell’s mindset appears to be that crossovers with Ash Williams should only be possible when they are crossing over The Evil Dead itself. This could explain why the character was a skin for Fortnite (Fortnite x Evil Dead) and appeared in Dead by Daylight, but never made it into Mortal Kombat 11. It’s clear that Campbell is not interested in loaning out the character to any production and if anyone wants to include him in their game they’ll need to “come to our house.”

This news is likely to disappoint several fans who were hoping to see Ash Williams as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 12. Co-creator Ed Boon once discussed the difficulties in trying to get Ash Williams into the game, and with Campbell’s recent comments, it seems that any possibility of Evil Dead guest fighters in Mortal Kombat 12 is now off the table.

While there are still plenty of iconic characters from various franchises that could make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 12, it seems that the Evil Dead franchise won’t be one of them. Fans will have to wait and see which characters will make it into the game and hope that their favorites are included.

As of now, there is no official update on Mortal Kombat 12. But Warner Bros. has been working on the project around the clock ever since July 2021.

