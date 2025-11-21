ChatGPT Group Chats feature is now open to everyone around the world

Last week, OpenAI announced the Group Chats feature in ChatGPT. However, the feature was accessible to only a few regions and a small number of people. Now, the company has announced a worldwide release, bringing the collaborative feature to all ChatGPT users. With the Group Chat feature, users can invite up to 20 people to join a conversation for travels, projects, work, and others, with ChatGPT being on board. Here’s everything you need to know about ChatGPT’s new Group Chats feature. ChatGPT Group Chats feature is now accessible to all users. Here’s what it can do.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

ChatGPT Group Chats feature is now available worldwide

ChatGPT’s latest Group Chats feature is now available to everyone across the world. OpenAI earlier introduced this feature in polit mode to test with a limited number of people. Now, it's available to all ChatGPT as a means to effectively collaborate with friends, family members, or coworkers. With Group Chats, users can have a shared conversation space with ChatGPT on board. A group can have up to 20 people, and it enables everyone to create an invite link for people to join the collaborative space.

Similar to how we use Group Chats on WhatsApp, the ChatGPT version will function the same, where users can make travel plans, work on projects, brainstorm ideas, make meet-up plans, and much more. However, within the group, they can activate ChatGPT for recommendations, plans and ideas, making it a shared AI-powered space for everyone.

To start a Group Chat on ChatGPT, click on the “people” icon in the top-right, and from there, create a group invite URL, which can be shared with people you want to be added to the group. However, to create or join a group, you must be signed in to ChatGPT with your email. Now, try out this new feature with your friends and family, and see how beneficial it turns out for you.