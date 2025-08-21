ChatGPT isn't too happy with Google Pixel 10 5G mobile pricing: It may still lag behind Apple

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 series, positioning it as a major leap forward in AI-powered smartphones. While the lineup boasts meaningful upgrades in cameras, hardware, and artificial intelligence features, questions remain about its pricing and whether it can genuinely challenge Apple’s dominance in the premium smartphone market. Google Pixel 10 series is powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, designed to unlock a wave of on-device AI capabilities.(Google)

Google doubles down on AI with Tensor G5

The Pixel 10 series is powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, designed to unlock a wave of on-device AI capabilities. Features like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, and real-time translation are baked directly into the device, with Google promising smoother productivity, smarter calls, and more intuitive photography assistance.

According to ChatGPT, this feels like a more refined approach than past gimmicky features. “Unlike earlier gimmicky AI tools, these additions seem more practical, helping with productivity, calls and even everyday photography.”

Camera upgrades take centre stage

Cameras remain the standout feature for Google’s Pixel range. For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 comes with a telephoto lens offering 5× optical zoom, while the Pixel 10 Pro pushes this further with 100× zoom, 8K video support, and upgraded Night Sight for video recording. These improvements, paired with Google’s AI-driven processing, keep the Pixel competitive against the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Long-term support, but performance questions remain

One of the strongest commitments Google has made is seven years of software and security updates, surpassing most Android competitors and nearly matching Apple’s track record. This makes the Pixel 10 particularly appealing to long-term buyers.

However, concerns remain about raw power. As ChatGPT noted, “the Tensor G5 may still lag behind Apple and Qualcomm in raw performance, and some AI tricks could feel unnecessary depending on how you use your phone.”

The sticking point: pricing in India

The Pixel 10 series starts at ₹79,999 in India, placing it squarely in the premium flagship category. But as ChatGPT pointed out: “Pricing, starting at ₹79,999 in India, isn’t cheap either.”

This has raised the big question, can Google truly compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 series at a similar price point? While the AI-first approach and camera advancements give Pixel 10 a unique identity, many Indian consumers may still see Apple as the safer long-term bet.