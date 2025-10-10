ChatGPT may soon make your UPI payments, you just need to…

OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently made headlines for bringing popular apps like Spotify to the AI chatbot. Now, the company has partnered with RazorPay and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch Agentic Payments on ChatGPT. This is a new pilot feature of ChatGPT that will allow users to make UPI payments with just a single prompt. In addition, it can order groceries from Big Basket from your prompted list, and provide you with a detailed list of pricing for all products, before ordering. Therefore, within ChatGPT’s AI interface, users can conduct two tasks seamlessly, without the hassle. ChatGPT will soon be able to order groceries from Bigbasket and make UPI payments.(Pexels)

What is ChatGPT’s Agentic Payments feature?

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI have joined hands to bring the Agentic Payments feature to ChatGPT with an aim to step towards AI-powered, conversational commerce in India. This feature will streamline the process of automating shopping and UPI transactions. As of now, the feature is in the pilot phase and is being tested by a small group before making a public release.

But how will Agentic Payments work in ChatGPT? Well, the feature is backed by Razorpay, which gives the AI chatbot access to Axis Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay to make online payments on the user’s behalf. Initially, Bigbasket is the first quick-commerce platform to be integrated into ChatGPT for ordering groceries directly via ChatGPT. This brings a complete AI-powered shopping experience, where the AI chatbot will help users in product discovery to make payments, all within the chat interface.

Users can provide ChatGPT prompts like “Help me order ingredients for a Thai-style vegetable curry for 4 people from BigBasket.” and it will provide users with the ingredients and pricing, and will also ask for permission to approve the payments via Razorpay.

While the feature is currently in testing, it also raises concerns over users’ privacy as ChatGPT will be able to get users’ sensitive financial information, and if not handled properly, it could lead to risk of data breaches. It may also confuse users about who will be accountable if any mishappening occurs, ChatGPT, Razorpay, or the vendor, like BigBasket. Therefore, users may need greater transparency over how the Agentic Payment feature will offer powerful AI-commerce experiences.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price