ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is paying 3.4 crore salary for this non-tech job because…

With increasing reliance on AI, many companies have started using tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to generate written content, fueling worries about writing jobs being replaced by AI. However, OpenAI has announced a job posting for a content strategist with a salary up to $39300, which is approximately ₹3.4 crore in INR. This showcases how an AI company recognises that human writers and strategists still play a crucial role in creating impactful content. The job posting highlights crucial tasks such as building content that spreads awareness about the product, bringing traffic to their tools, SEO-based knowledge, and more OpenAI announces a new job posting for a content strategist. (Pexels)

OpenAI job posting for content strategist

ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI, is looking for a content strategist for Chatgpt.com. The position will require applicants to have about 6 to 10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing to secure up to $393000 or Rs. 3.4 crore annual salary.

OpenAI highlight that it is a very “critical” and “high-impact” role that will help the company “shape how the brand sounds to the world, set the voice and tone guidelines, and roll up your sleeves to write, edit, and publish content that resonates with a global audience of both businesses and consumers.” The job description further highlights the experience in SEO and setting an editorial voice to optimise the content and generate traffic.

This crucial role emphasises that a brand that promotes going digital still needs human intervention to drive awareness about its products and build a unique tone amongst the crowd of AI companies. This also highlights that humans are needed to build brand identities, and AI is still not advanced enough to replace writers as of now.

To apply for the job, people with relevant experience and expertise can apply at OpenAI careers. The job is based in San Francisco, since the strategist will be collaborating with several engineers and designers to bring the content to life.

