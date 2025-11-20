ChatGPT's AI browser Atlas gets major upgrade with new features on Mac

OpenAI’s new AI-powered browser, ChatGPT Atlas, is getting its first significant update since launching last month. The latest Mac release brings a wave of improvements aimed at making Atlas feel more like a full-fledged everyday browser rather than just an AI experiment, and many of the additions tackle long-requested basics. More features are expected in the coming weeks as Atlas expands beyond Mac.(REUTERS)

Atlas product lead Adam Fry announced the update on X, confirming that the browser now supports iCloud passkeys, letting users create and store passkeys directly in Apple’s secure ecosystem. This means websites that allow password-free login will work seamlessly inside Atlas, bringing it closer to Safari-level convenience.

The update also introduces vertical tabs, a favourite among power users who prefer a cleaner, sidebar-based layout instead of a long row of shrinking tabs. Users can now also select multiple tabs at once with Shift-click, making it easier to organise or close groups of tabs in one go.

Perhaps the most surprising change is that Atlas now allows users to set Google as the default search engine. For a browser built around ChatGPT, offering Google as the primary search option is an unusual but user-friendly move, especially for those who still rely on traditional web search for certain queries.

OpenAI has also added extensions import, making it simpler for people switching from Chrome or other browsers to bring over their existing tools. The update revamps the downloads interface, introduces a setting to use Control + Tab for cycling through the most recently used tabs, and includes several under-the-hood refinements to make the browser feel faster and more stable.

While ChatGPT integrations remain Atlas’s core strength, from rewriting and summarising pages to generating entire workflows through the sidebar, the new update signals that OpenAI wants Atlas to compete directly with mainstream browsers. By filling in missing essentials, the company seems intent on making Atlas a realistic default browser rather than a niche tool.

More features are expected in the coming weeks as Atlas expands beyond Mac and continues to position itself as the closest fusion yet between a browser and a personal AI assistant.