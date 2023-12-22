Christmas Sale: Celebrate Xmas by gifting camera smartphones, up to 50% off

Christmas is synonymous with gifting, and around this time, markets brim with the festive cheer of Christmas Sales. Amidst the twinkling lights and joyful melodies, these sales become a treasure trove of goodies waiting to be discovered. It's the season where shopping for one's favourite gadgets becomes not just a desire but a smart move. Among the most sought-after items are high-end smartphones, often available at significantly slashed prices during these festive sales. Christmas Sale: Pick camera smartphones at throwaway prices.

These sales present a golden opportunity to snag the latest flagship smartphones at more affordable rates. Retailers and online platforms alike roll out irresistible discounts, exclusive offers, and bundled deals on these tech marvels. From top-tier brands to the latest models, the Christmas Sale buzz sees prices dropping, making it an opportune time to invest in that dream smartphone.

For tech enthusiasts eyeing premium devices, the slashed prices on high-end smartphones are a boon. Features that might have seemed out of reach suddenly become attainable during these sales. It's not just about saving money but also getting the best value for one's purchase. The slashed prices often come with additional perks like bundled accessories, extended warranties, or complementary services, making the deal even more enticing.

The Christmas season, with its festive spirit and sales galore, encourages savvy shoppers to make their wishlist a reality. Amidst the joyous decorations and seasonal cheer, the hunt for the perfect smartphone at a reduced price becomes an exciting endeavour. These sales not only cater to the spirit of giving but also present an opportune moment to treat oneself to the latest technology without breaking the bank.

1) realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

The realme narzo 60X 5G, in Nebula Purple with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offers expansive memory expandability up to 2TB. Its standout feature is the 50MP AI Primary Camera, delivering detailed and vibrant shots. With the exclusive 33W Supervooc Charge, it ensures rapid power refills, keeping you connected without prolonged downtimes. This smartphone not only provides ample storage and high-resolution camera capabilities but also prioritizes swift charging for uninterrupted usage, making it a practical and feature-rich choice for users seeking performance and convenience.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G, in Nebula Purple:

Model: realme narzo 60X 5G (Nebula Purple)

Storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (Expandable up to 2TB via external memory)

Camera: 50 MP AI Primary Camera

Charging: 33W Supervooc Charge

Connectivity: 5G compatibility

Pros Cons Impressive 50MP AI Primary Camera for detailed and vibrant photos. Limited information available about other camera lenses or features. Efficient 33W Supervooc Charge ensuring rapid charging for sustained usage. May lack some advanced camera functionalities compared to higher-end models.

2) iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo (Norway Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Ultra Bright AMOLED Display | Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor | 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | 44WFlashCharge



The iQOO Z7s 5G in Norway Blue boasts 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, complemented by an Ultra Bright AMOLED Display for vivid visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor, it ensures seamless performance. The standout feature is the 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, promising crisp and steady shots. Equipped with 44W FlashCharge, it prioritizes rapid recharging. This smartphone not only offers a stunning display and powerful processor but also focuses on an impressive camera setup and swift charging, ensuring a complete and efficient user experience.

Specifications of iQOO Z7s 5G in Norway Blue:

Model: iQOO Z7s 5G (Norway Blue)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB internal storage

Display: Ultra Bright AMOLED Display

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor

Camera: 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera

Charging: 44W FlashCharge

Pros Cons Powerful 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera for sharp and steady photos. RAM and storage might be lower compared to some higher-tier models. Swift 44W FlashCharge ensuring quick battery replenishment. The availability of higher RAM or storage variants could enhance user options.

3) Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers



The Oppo A78 5G in Glowing Blue features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, powered by a robust 5000mAh battery complemented by a swift 33W SUPERVOOC Charger for efficient charging. Its 50MP AI Camera promises detailed captures, while the 90Hz Refresh Rate enhances display fluidity. Additionally, it offers convenient purchase options like No Cost EMI and additional exchange offers. This smartphone not only ensures ample power and swift charging but also prioritizes camera performance and display smoothness, providing a comprehensive and user-friendly experience.

Specifications of Oppo A78 5G in Glowing Blue:

Model: Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Blue)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Camera: 50MP AI Camera

Display: 90Hz Refresh Rate

Pros Cons High 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for smoother multitasking. The camera specifications might lack some advanced features found in higher-tier models. A powerful 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger for quick recharging. Other display enhancements or resolutions could further enhance the viewing experience.

4) TECNO Phantom X2 5G Moonlight Silver (8GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor | Dual Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP RGBW Camera

The TECNO Phantom X2 5G in Moonlight Silver offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, propelled by the world's first 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor for exceptional performance. Its Dual Curved AMOLED Display ensures immersive visuals, while the 64MP RGBW Camera promises detailed and vibrant photography. This smartphone not only provides ample memory and storage but also introduces cutting-edge processor technology and a high-resolution camera, delivering a complete and top-tier experience for users seeking power, innovation, and excellent photography capabilities in their device.

Specifications of TECNO Phantom X2 5G in Moonlight Silver:

Model: TECNO Phantom X2 5G Moonlight Silver

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB internal storage

Processor: World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

Display: Dual Curved AMOLED Display

Camera: 64MP RGBW Camera

Pros Cons Cutting-edge 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor for powerful performance. Specifics about additional camera features or lenses are not specified. Dual Curved AMOLED Display for immersive and vibrant visuals. May lack certain advanced camera functionalities compared to higher-tier models.

5) Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery



The Redmi 12C in Lavender Purple offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, powered by the high-performance Mediatek Helio G85 processor. Its 17cm (6.71-inch) HD+ Display ensures an immersive visual experience, while the substantial 5000mAh(typ) battery delivers lasting power. This smartphone not only provides a balance of memory and storage but also emphasizes a powerful processor and a generous display, coupled with an ample battery capacity, ensuring a reliable and engaging user experience for those seeking efficiency and entertainment in their device.

Specifications of Redmi 12C in Lavender Purple:

Model: Redmi 12C (Lavender Purple)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB internal storage

Processor: Mediatek Helio G85

Display: 17cm (6.71-inch) HD+ Display

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G85 for reliable performance and efficiency. The RAM and storage capacity might be limited for some users' needs. Large 17cm HD+ Display combined with a substantial 5000mAh(typ) battery for an engaging and enduring user experience. Display resolution specifics or additional display features are not detailed.

6) Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Berry Blue,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger



The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Berry Blue offers a robust 5nm Processor with a unique 6000mAh 5G SP, ensuring extended connectivity without compromising on power. Boasting a 50MP Triple Camera setup, it promises detailed captures. Its future-proofing includes a 2nd Gen OS Upgrade & 4-year Security Update, enhancing longevity. With the optional 12GB RAM via RAM Plus and the latest Android 13, this smartphone delivers performance and future-ready features, though it's notable that it's sold without a charger, offering a comprehensive and forward-looking smartphone experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Berry Blue:

Model: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Berry Blue)

RAM: 4GB (Optional 12GB RAM with RAM Plus)

Storage: 128GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP Triple Camera setup

Battery: 6000mAh 5G SP

Pros Cons Powerful 6000mAh 5G SP battery for prolonged usage. The base 4GB RAM might be limiting for some users' multitasking needs. Future-ready with 5nm Processor, 2nd Gen OS Upgrade & 4-year Security Update. Sold without a charger, requiring additional purchase or use of an existing one.

7) OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers

The OPPO F23 5G in Bold Gold delivers a potent combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by a robust 5000mAh Battery and 67W SUPERVOOC Charger for rapid recharging. Its standout feature is the 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with a Microlens, ensuring versatile and detailed photography. Coupled with a 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display, it promises a captivating visual experience. Additionally, it offers enticing offers, adding value to its impressive specifications, making it an enticing option for users seeking high performance and innovative features.

Specifications of OPPO F23 5G in Bold Gold:

Model: OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger

Camera: 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens

Display: 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display

Pros Cons High-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for seamless multitasking. Specific details about other camera lenses or functionalities are not detailed. Impressive 67W SUPERVOOC Charger ensuring swift battery replenishment. Despite powerful specs, the device's weight or bulkiness might be a concern for some users.

8) iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform | 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip



The iQOO 11 5G in Legend edition boasts a robust configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, ensuring top-tier performance. Its 2K E6 AMOLED Display delivers vibrant visuals, further enhanced by the V2 Intelligent Display Chip for optimized viewing. This smartphone not only provides ample memory and storage but also focuses on a powerful processor and cutting-edge display technology, promising an immersive and high-performance user experience for those seeking excellence in their device.

Specifications of iQOO 11 5G in Legend Edition:

Model: iQOO 11 5G (Legend)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB internal storage

Processor: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Display: 2K E6 AMOLED Display

Display Enhancement: V2 Intelligent Display Chip

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for top-tier performance. May be priced higher compared to other models with similar specifications. Enhanced visual experience with a 2K E6 AMOLED Display and the V2 Intelligent Display Chip. Larger storage variants or expandable storage options could offer more versatility for users.

9) TECNO Spark 10 Pro (Pearl White, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|16GB Expandable RAM | 32 MP Selfie Camera| Glass Back and Flagship Triple Matrix Design

The TECNO Spark 10 Pro in Pearl White impresses with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 16GB for enhanced performance. Its 32MP Selfie Camera ensures stunning self-portraits. The device features a sleek glass back and a flagship Triple Matrix Design, elevating its aesthetics. Combining ample memory, expandable options, an impressive selfie camera, and an appealing design, this smartphone offers a blend of style and functionality, catering to users seeking a reliable and visually appealing device for their daily use.

Specifications of TECNO Spark 10 Pro in Pearl White:

Model: TECNO Spark 10 Pro (Pearl White)

RAM: 8GB (Expandable up to 16GB)

Storage: 128GB internal storage

Front Camera: 32MP Selfie Camera

Design: Glass Back with Flagship Triple Matrix Design

Pros Cons Generous 8GB RAM with expandable options for enhanced multitasking. Detailed specifics about the expandable RAM functionality might not be readily available. High-resolution 32MP Selfie Camera for detailed and vibrant selfies. Other camera features or enhancements are not elaborated upon, potentially lacking advanced functionalities.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme narzo 60X 5G 50 MP AI Primary Camera Up to 2TB External Memory 33W Supervooc Charge iQOO Z7s 5G by vivo 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera Ultra Bright AMOLED Display Snapdragon 695 5G 6nm Processor Oppo A78 5G 50MP AI Camera 90Hz Refresh Rate 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger TECNO Phantom X2 5G 64MP RGBW Camera Dual Curved AMOLED Display World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor Redmi 12C High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh Battery - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 50MP Triple Camera 6000 mAh 5G SP 5nm Processor, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus OPPO F23 5G 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger iQOO 11 5G Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform 2K E6 AMOLED Display V2 Intelligent Display Chip TECNO Spark 10 Pro 32 MP Selfie Camera 16GB Expandable RAM Glass Back and Flagship Triple Matrix Design

Best value for money



The Redmi 12C stands out as the best value for money among these options. Featuring the robust Mediatek Helio G85 for high performance, coupled with a spacious 6.71-inch HD+ display and a substantial 5000mAh(typ) battery, it offers great features at an accessible price point. Its combination of capable hardware and a large battery ensures a smooth user experience for daily tasks and entertainment, making it a practical and budget-friendly choice for those seeking a reliable smartphone without compromising on essential features.



Best overall product

The iQOO 11 5G emerges as the best overall product among these options. Boasting the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, it delivers exceptional performance. Its 2K E6 AMOLED Display coupled with the V2 Intelligent Display Chip offers a stunning visual experience. With 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, it ensures ample space and smooth multitasking. This smartphone stands out for its powerful hardware, cutting-edge display technology, and robust design, making it a comprehensive choice for users seeking top-tier performance and an immersive display in their smartphone experience.

How to buy the best camera smartphone in India

To choose the best camera smartphone in India, consider several factors. Look for higher megapixel counts for sharper images, along with optical image stabilization (OIS) for stability. Check reviews for camera performance in various lighting conditions and assess additional features like night mode or AI enhancements. Consider the processor's capability in image processing. Evaluate the camera's versatility, including wide-angle or macro lenses. Lastly, compare prices, ensuring the camera quality aligns with your budget and usage requirements for the ideal purchase.

