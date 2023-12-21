Christmas Sale: Hurry! Up to 76% off on boAt earbuds

In just a few days from now, the world will celebrate Christmas, a festival known for carol-singing, family gatherings and gifting. While there is no end to options for gifting, one segment that is always popular is electronic items, and buying them during Christmas sale makes them even more attractive an idea. Among many options, gadgets like earbuds and soundbars make exceptional Christmas gifts, offering a blend of practicality and luxury. Earbuds, such as the latest wireless models, present a gateway to immersive audio experiences. Many big brands offer sleek designs coupled with advanced features like noise cancellation and exceptional sound quality. They cater to various lifestyles, ideal for fitness enthusiasts, commuters, or those simply looking to elevate their daily routines. Their wireless nature provides freedom, while their compact form ensures portability, making them a thoughtful and enduring gift. Christmas Sale: Get earbuds and soundbars at throwaway prices.

Soundbars, on the other hand, redefine home entertainment. Many mega brands offer soundbars that transform the living room into a cinematic experience. With immersive audio quality and sleek designs, they elevate TV sound systems, delivering theatre-like experiences within the comfort of home. Soundbars cater to tech-savvy individuals or families seeking better audio solutions for movies, music, and gaming. They offer convenience, often with wireless connectivity options and compact sizes suitable for various room layouts.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

What makes these gadgets stand out as Christmas gifts is their long-lasting utility. Earbuds become an everyday companion, enhancing experiences from mundane chores to intense workouts. Soundbars upgrade the home entertainment setup, providing a gift that gathers loved ones for shared movie nights or music sessions. Their versatility and utility extend beyond the holiday season, ensuring they remain integral parts of daily life for years to come. Additionally, their chic designs and innovative technology convey a thoughtful gesture, combining functionality with a touch of luxury, making them ideal for expressing appreciation and care during the festive season.

For this discussion, we have picked up some of the finest options in earbuds and soundbars with mega discount offers on them from boAt. Check them out here.

1) boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds redefine wireless convenience. With an impressive 42-hour playtime, they ensure extended usage without frequent recharging. Equipped with Low Latency Mode for gaming and ENx technology, they elevate the gaming experience. Their IPX4 water resistance safeguards against splashes, ideal for active lifestyles. The smooth touch controls add convenience to their bold black design. These earbuds prioritize both endurance and innovation, making them a standout choice for those seeking reliable performance, immersive gaming, and stylish functionality in their audio companions.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds:

Playtime: Impressive 42-hour playback time.

Low Latency Mode: Designed for gaming with minimized delay.

ENx Technology: Enhanced audio technology for immersive sound.

IPX4 Water Resistance: Protection against splashes and sweat.

Smooth Touch Controls: Intuitive touch controls for easy management.

Pros Cons Long 42-hour playtime ensures extended usage. IPX4 rating may not be suitable for heavy exposure to water. Low Latency Mode and ENx Technology offer an enhanced gaming experience. Some users might prefer more color options beyond bold black.

B09N3ZNHTY

2) boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Opal Black)

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds redefine endurance and innovation. With an astonishing 50-hour playtime, they ensure prolonged usage without frequent recharging. Featuring quad mics and ENx™ technology, they deliver enhanced audio quality for crystal-clear calls. Their 13mm drivers offer rich and immersive sound. Equipped with super low latency (50ms) and ASAP™ Charge, they cater to gamers and those seeking rapid recharging. Their opal black design adds a touch of sophistication. These earbuds prioritize both longevity and advanced technology, making them an ideal choice for those seeking prolonged use, immersive audio, and rapid charging in their wireless audio companions.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds:

Playtime: Remarkable 50-hour playback time.

Quad Mics ENx™ Tech: Enhanced audio quality for clear calls.

13mm Drivers: Deliver rich and immersive sound.

Super Low Latency (50ms): Ideal for gaming and minimized audio delay.

ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3: Rapid charging and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Pros Cons Exceptional 50-hour playtime for extended use. Some users might find the 13mm drivers unsuitable if they prefer a more balanced sound profile. Quad mics and enhanced audio technology ensure crystal-clear call quality. Limited colour options might not cater to diverse style preferences.

B0BKG5PQ6T

Also read: 8 best Christmas gift ideas: Choose from choicest headphones and Amazon Echo

3) boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds with 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, IWP™ Tech,Quad Mics with ENx™,ASAP™ Charge,USB Type-C Port & IPX5(Gunmetal Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds redefine immersive audio experiences. Offering an impressive 32 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), they cocoon users in sound isolation. With an extended 42-hour playback and Beast™ Mode for ultra-low latency (50ms), these earbuds cater to audiophiles and gamers alike. Equipped with Quad Mics featuring ENx™ technology, crystal-clear calls are a guarantee. Their ASAP™ Charge and USB Type-C port ensure rapid recharging. Finished in gunmetal black and boasting IPX5 water resistance, these earbuds embody durability and sophistication, making them an excellent choice for those craving top-notch sound, seamless connectivity, and resilient design.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Provides 32 dB of noise cancellation.

Playback Time: Offers an extended 42 hours of playback.

Beast™ Mode (50ms Low Latency): Ideal for gaming and minimal audio delay.

IWP™ Tech: Instant Wake N’ Pair technology for quick pairing.

Quad Mics with ENx™: Ensures enhanced call quality.

Pros Cons Impressive active noise cancellation for immersive sound experiences. Some users might find the design or colour less appealing. Extended 42-hour playback time caters to long hours of usage. Limited information available on connectivity or compatibility with certain devices.

B0C7QS9M38

4) boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds with 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, IWP™ Tech,Signature Sound,Quad Mics with ENx™,ASAP™ Charge,USB Type-C Port & IPX5(Green)

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds redefine audio excellence. With a remarkable 32 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and 42 hours of playback, they immerse users in uninterrupted sound. Featuring the Beast™ Mode for minimal latency (50ms) and IWP™ Tech for instant pairing, they cater to gaming and seamless connectivity needs. Their signature sound, coupled with Quad Mics employing ENx™ technology, ensures clear calls. With ASAP™ Charge, USB Type-C port, and IPX5 water resistance, these green-hued earbuds offer durability and innovation, making them an ideal choice for immersive audio experiences and versatile connectivity.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Offers 32 dB of noise cancellation.

Playback Time: Provides an impressive 42 hours of playback.

Beast™ Mode (50ms Low Latency): Ideal for reduced audio delay during gaming.

IWP™ Tech: Allows instant pairing for quick connectivity.

Quad Mics with ENx™: Ensures enhanced call quality.

Pros Cons Advanced ANC technology for immersive sound experiences. Limited colour options may not cater to diverse preferences. Extended 42-hour playback suits prolonged usage. Some users might prefer more detailed information on specific connectivity or compatibility features.

B0C7QH7L36

5) boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Pure White)

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds embody endurance and innovation. Offering an extensive 42-hour playtime, they ensure uninterrupted usage. With a Low Latency Mode tailored for gaming and ENx Tech, these earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience. Their IPX4 water resistance safeguards against splashes, while smooth touch controls enhance user convenience. Finished in a pure white hue, these earbuds combine style and functionality, catering to those seeking extended playtime, seamless connectivity, and a touch of elegance in their audio companions.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds:

Playtime: Impressive 42-hour playback time.

Low Latency Mode: Tailored for gaming with minimized delay.

ENx Tech: Enhanced audio technology for immersive sound.

IPX4 Water Resistance: Protection against splashes and sweat.

Smooth Touch Controls: Intuitive controls for easy management.

Pros Cons Extended 42-hour playtime suits prolonged usage. IPX4 rating might not be suitable for heavy exposure to water. Low Latency Mode enhances the gaming experience. Some users might prefer more colour options beyond pure white.

B09N3ZLB3T

6) boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode, 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3(Classic Black)

The boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds redefine endurance and innovation. With an astonishing 50-hour playtime, they ensure uninterrupted usage. Featuring Quad Mics using ENx™ technology, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear calls. Their Low Latency Mode and 13mm drivers elevate the audio experience, perfect for gamers and audiophiles alike. Equipped with ASAP™ Charge, IPX4 water resistance, and IWP™ technology for quick pairing, they cater to seamless connectivity needs. Finished in classic black and boasting touch controls, these earbuds blend functionality and sophistication, ideal for those seeking extended playtime and advanced features in their wireless audio gear.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds:

Playtime: Remarkable 50-hour playback time.

Quad Mics ENx™ Tech: Ensures crystal-clear call quality.

Low Latency Mode: Reduces audio delay, ideal for gaming.

13mm Drivers: Delivers enhanced and immersive sound.

ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™: Fast charging, water resistance, and quick pairing features.

Pros Cons Exceptional 50-hour playtime for extended use. IPX4 rating might not suffice for heavy water exposure. Quad Mics and Low Latency Mode enhance call quality and gaming experience. Some users might seek more colour options beyond classic black.

B0BSGQTVP1

Also read: 8 best Christmas gifts: Here are top options among speakers just for you

7) boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes and Type-C Charging(Raging Black)

The boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker embodies power and durability. Delivering 10W RMS stereo sound, it offers immersive audio experiences. Its IPX7 water resistance ensures it thrives in outdoor settings. With a total playtime of up to 12 hours, this speaker is a long-lasting companion for any occasion. Its TWS feature enables pairing with another speaker for amplified sound. Supporting multi-compatibility modes and Type-C charging, it offers versatile connectivity and rapid recharging. Finished in raging black, this speaker merges robust performance with sleek design, catering to those seeking resilient sound and portability.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker:

Sound Output: 10W RMS stereo sound.

Water Resistance: IPX7-rated for water resistance.

Playtime: Up to 12 hours of total playtime.

Features: TWS feature for pairing, multi-compatibility modes.

Charging: Type-C charging for convenience.

Pros Cons Impressive 10W RMS stereo sound for immersive audio experiences. Some users might prefer longer playtime for extended use. IPX7 water resistance makes it ideal for outdoor use without worry. Limited information available on specific compatibility with certain devices.

B0BYZ26QGB

8) boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds with 120 HRS Playback(24hrs/Charge), Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes, Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, Low Latency(60ms), in Ear Detection(Ivory White)



The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds redefine endurance and audio precision. Offering an astounding 120 hours of playback (24 hours per charge), they ensure uninterrupted music for days. Featuring Crystal Bionic Sound and dual EQ modes, these earbuds deliver personalized sound profiles. Quad Mics utilizing ENx™ Technology ensure clear communication. With a low latency of 60ms and in-ear detection, these earbuds enhance gaming and user convenience. Their ivory white finish complements their advanced features, making them an ideal choice for those seeking extended playtime, personalized sound, and seamless functionality in their audio companions.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds:

Playback: Astounding 120 hours of playback (24 hours per charge).

Sound: Crystal Bionic Sound with dual EQ modes for personalized audio.

Quad Mics ENx™ Technology: Ensures enhanced call quality.

Low Latency: 60ms latency for improved gaming experiences.

In-Ear Detection: Enhances user convenience.

Pros Cons Exceptional 120-hour playback suits extended usage. Some users might prefer more colour options. Dual EQ modes and in-ear detection add versatility and convenience. Limited information available on specific device compatibility.

B0BW8RVQ3V

9) boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar 10W RMS Signature Sound,2.0 Channel,BTv5.1,Dual Full-Range Drivers, AUX, TF Card, USB, Upto 7 Hrs Playback,Built-in Mic,TWS Feature(Classic Black)

The boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar delivers a dynamic audio experience. With 10W RMS signature sound and a 2.0 channel setup, it immerses users in captivating audio. Equipped with BT v5.1, dual full-range drivers, and multiple connectivity options like AUX, TF Card, and USB, it ensures versatile playback. Offering up to 7 hours of playback, a built-in mic, and a TWS feature, this soundbar is both functional and adaptable. In classic black, it combines style with powerful audio, catering to those seeking a convenient, feature-rich sound solution for their entertainment needs.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 490 Bluetooth Soundbar:

Sound Output: 10W RMS signature sound with a 2.0 channel setup.

Connectivity: BT v5.1, AUX, TF Card, USB for versatile playback.

Drivers: Dual full-range drivers for immersive audio.

Playback: Up to 7 hours of playback time.

Features: Built-in mic and TWS feature for added functionality.

Pros Cons Versatile connectivity options allow various playback modes. Playback time might be shorter for extended usage. Built-in mic and TWS feature enhance functionality for calls and audio streaming. Limited information available on specific device compatibility.

B0CH3G9VR2

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Airdopes 141 42H Playtime Low Latency Mode for Gaming ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls Airdopes Atom 81 Up to 50H Playtime Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3 Airdopes 141 ANC 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode IWP™ Tech, Quad Mics with ENx™, ASAP™ Charge, USB Type-C Port, IPX5 Airdopes 141 ANC (Green) 32 dB ANC, 42 HRS Playback, Signature Sound 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode IWP™ Tech, Quad Mics with ENx™, ASAP™ Charge, USB Type-C Port, IPX5 Airdopes 141 (Pure White) 42H Playtime Low Latency Mode for Gaming ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls Airdopes 170 50H Playtime Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, Low Latency Mode 13mm Drivers, ASAP™ Charge, IPX4, IWP™, Touch Controls & BT v5.3 Stone 352 10W RMS Stereo Sound IPX7 Water Resistance TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes, Type-C Charging Nirvana Ion 120 HRS Playback (24hrs/Charge) Crystal Bionic Sound, Dual EQ Modes Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, Low Latency (60ms), In-Ear Detection Aavante Bar 490 10W RMS Signature Sound, 2.0 Channel BTv5.1, Dual Full-Range Drivers AUX, TF Card, USB, Up to 7 Hrs Playback, Built-in Mic, TWS Feature

Best value for money



The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds in Gunmetal Black stand out as a value-packed option. With a powerful 32 dB ANC, 42 hours of playback, and a 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode, they ensure immersive sound and minimal lag. The IWP™ Tech and Quad Mics with ENx™ Technology promise seamless connectivity and enhanced call quality. Alongside the USB Type-C Port and IPX5 rating, these earbuds deliver a comprehensive set of features, offering high value for an enriched audio experience without compromising on durability and functionality.





Best overall product

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds in Ivory White emerge as the standout product among these options. Offering an incredible 120 hours of playback (24 hours per charge), they ensure uninterrupted music for days. With Crystal Bionic Sound, dual EQ modes, and Quad Mics ENx™ Technology, these earbuds deliver personalized sound profiles and impeccable call quality. The low latency of 60ms and in-ear detection further enhance gaming experiences and user convenience. Featuring a harmonious blend of extended playtime, customized audio, and seamless functionality, they represent the pinnacle of versatility and performance.







How to buy the best earbuds and soundbars in India





When buying the best earbuds or soundbars in India, start by considering your needs. For earbuds, prioritize factors like battery life, sound quality, and connectivity options. Soundbars require assessment based on sound output, connectivity, and compatibility with your TV or devices.

Research brands known for quality and read user reviews for insights. Compare features across various models to match your preferences and budget. Look for certifications like IPX ratings for earbuds or RMS power for soundbars. Finally, purchase from reliable retailers or authorized sellers to ensure warranty and authenticity, ensuring a satisfying purchase that meets your audio needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.