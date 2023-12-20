8 best Christmas gifts: Here are top options among speakers just for you

Soundbars and speakers make fantastic Christmas gifts, offering an immersive audio experience that elevates entertainment at home. In recent years, gadgets have become a favoured gifting choice due to their practicality and multifunctional appeal. Soundbars, in particular, offer a sleek and space-saving design, perfect for enhancing TV audio without the bulk of a traditional speaker setup. They're a versatile addition to any home entertainment system, catering to movie lovers and music enthusiasts alike. Christmas gifts: Speakers and soundbars make for a good gifting option.

Speakers, on the other hand, provide a broader range of options, from compact Bluetooth models to high-fidelity setups. These devices not only offer superior sound quality but also serve as statement pieces, reflecting both style and status. The evolving technology in speakers ensures compatibility with various devices, making them a versatile gift for anyone keen on music or seeking an audio upgrade for their living space.

Gadgets, including sound systems, have gained popularity as gifts due to their utility value. Whether it's setting up a home theatre or enhancing music experiences, these devices offer long-term enjoyment and functionality. As people spend more time indoors, having quality sound becomes integral for entertainment and relaxation, amplifying the appeal of soundbars and speakers as thoughtful and enduring gifts.

Moreover, gadgets have transitioned into status symbols, showcasing an individual's taste and appreciation for quality tech. Sleek designs, cutting-edge features, and seamless connectivity contribute to their allure. As technology continues to advance, the desire for innovative audio solutions grows, making soundbars and speakers not just gifts but statements of modern living, blending utility, sophistication, and luxury in one impressive package. This holiday season, gifting a soundbar or speaker aligns perfectly with the trend of practical, stylish, and sought-after gadgets, making it a memorable and appreciated present for friends, family, or oneself.

1) JBL Xtreme 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, 10000mAh Built-in Powerbank, Rugged Fabric Design, Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)

The JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker delivers signature JBL sound accompanied by powerful bass radiators. Its rugged fabric design and IPX7 waterproof rating ensure durability in various environments. With Connect+ technology, multiple speakers can sync for a seamless party experience. Beyond audio, its 10,000mAh built-in power bank allows charging devices on-the-go. The inclusion of an AUX input adds versatility to connectivity options. Combining portability, durability, and powerful sound, the JBL Xtreme 2 in Blue offers an impressive audio solution for outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Specifications of JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker:

Signature Sound: Delivers JBL's renowned audio quality.

Powerful Bass Radiator: Enhances low-frequency audio.

10,000mAh Powerbank: Built-in for charging devices.

IPX7 Waterproof: Withstands water immersion.

Connect+ Technology: Links multiple speakers for synchronized sound.

Pros Cons Robust Battery: Impressive 10,000mAh power bank for extended use. Size and Weight: Relatively large and heavy for some users. Connect+ Feature: Allows linking multiple speakers for a bigger audio experience. Price: Higher cost compared to some competitors.

2) ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 900 360 Watts Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Display, Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI (ARC), Optical in, USB, AUX, RGB LED Light, Wall Mount Bracket & Fasteners

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 900 Soundbar redefines home entertainment with its 360 Watts output and Dolby Audio technology, offering immersive sound. Paired with a wireless subwoofer, it delivers a rich, deep audio experience. This feature-packed soundbar includes Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI (ARC), optical input, USB, and AUX connectivity, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Its RGB LED lights complement the sleek design, and the package includes a wall mount bracket and fasteners for easy setup, making it a comprehensive audio solution for home theatres or entertainment setups.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 900 Soundbar:

360 Watts Output: Delivers powerful audio for an immersive experience.

Dolby Audio Technology: Enhances sound quality and depth.

Multiple Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI (ARC), optical in, USB, and AUX inputs.

Wireless Subwoofer: Provides deep bass for enriched audio.

RGB LED Lights: Adds visual ambiance to complement the sleek design.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Connectivity: Multiple input options for versatile usage. Size: May not suit smaller spaces due to the soundbar and subwoofer dimensions. Enhanced Audio: Dolby Audio technology and a wireless subwoofer elevate sound quality. Complex Setup: Multiple connectivity options might be overwhelming for some users during setup.

3) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 5W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel - Stone Blue

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Stone Blue offers a compact and portable 5W wireless audio solution. Designed for outdoor adventures, it's waterproof and tailored for travel. Its lightweight build makes it effortlessly portable, perfect for on-the-go music lovers. The speaker delivers Bose-quality sound and pairs seamlessly via Bluetooth, ensuring convenient wireless connectivity. With its durable, waterproof design and compact size, the SoundLink Flex in Stone Blue provides reliable, high-quality audio for outdoor activities, making it an ideal companion for music enthusiasts while on the move.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Stone Blue:

5W Output Power: Provides clear and balanced sound.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth for seamless pairing with devices.

Waterproof Design: Withstands outdoor elements for travel.

Portable Build: Compact and lightweight for on-the-go use.

Durable Construction: Designed to endure outdoor environments.

Pros Cons Portable and Lightweight: Ideal for travel and outdoor use. Sound Output: Might be less powerful for larger gatherings. Waterproof Design: Ensures durability against water exposure. Limited Output Power: 5W might not suit users seeking higher audio output.

4) JBL Pulse 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 40 Watt, Customized 360° Lightshow Portable App, Pro Sound, Deep Bass, 12 Hours Playtime, PartyBoost, IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof (Black)

The JBL Pulse 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black offers a powerhouse audio experience with its 40 watts of sound output, delivering pro sound and deep bass. It sets the stage for entertainment with a customized 360 degree light show, controlled via a portable app. This speaker's 12-hour playtime and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensure durability for outdoor gatherings. Additionally, its PartyBoost feature lets you connect multiple JBL speakers for a synchronized, amplified sound experience, making it the ultimate choice for music enthusiasts seeking powerful audio and dynamic visuals.

Specifications of JBL Pulse 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black:

40 Watts Output: Offers powerful and immersive sound.

Customized 360-degree Lightshow: Controlled through a portable app.

Pro Sound and Deep Bass: Ensures high-quality audio experience.

12 Hours Playtime: Provides extended entertainment.

PartyBoost Feature: Enables linking multiple JBL speakers for amplified sound.

Pros Cons Dynamic Visuals: Customizable lightshow adds ambiance. Size and Weight: Might be bulky for some portable needs. Durable Design: IP67 rating ensures waterproof and dustproof durability. Price: Higher cost compared to some other portable speakers.

5) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 20W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Black packs a punch with its 20W output, delivering high-quality sound. This wireless waterproof speaker is tailor-made for outdoor travel, ensuring durability against water exposure. Its portable design and 20W power provide a balance between portability and robust sound. With Bluetooth connectivity, it seamlessly pairs with devices, offering convenience for on-the-go music enthusiasts. The Black variant of the SoundLink Flex speaker combines power, durability, and portability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking reliable and high-fidelity audio during outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Black:

20W Output Power: Delivers powerful and clear sound.

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth for easy device pairing.

Waterproof Design: Withstands outdoor elements.

Portable Build: Designed for easy travel and on-the-go use.

Durable Construction: Ensures reliability and longevity.

Pros Cons Powerful Audio: 20W output provides robust sound. Price: May be relatively higher compared to some competitors. Waterproof Feature: Ideal for outdoor use without worrying about water exposure. Size: Could be bulky for ultra-portable needs.

6) Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)

The Marshall Emberton II 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker in Black & Brass is a compact powerhouse, delivering 20 watts of robust audio performance. Its portable design ensures easy outdoor use, while Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless device pairing. The speaker's durability matches its style, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. With its blend of vintage aesthetics and modern functionality, this Marshall speaker caters to audiophiles seeking a portable yet powerful audio companion, adding both style and substance to their outdoor escapades.

Specifications of Marshall Emberton II 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker in Black & Brass:

20W Output Power: Delivers strong and clear audio.

Wireless Bluetooth: Allows easy connectivity with devices.

Portable Design: Compact and suitable for outdoor use.

Durable Build: Designed to withstand outdoor conditions.

Colour Variants: Available in Black & Brass for stylish choices.

Pros Cons Powerful Sound: 20W output provides impressive audio. Limited Connectivity: May lack additional input options. Portability: Compact design for easy outdoor use. Price Range: Could be relatively higher compared to similar portable speakers.

7) Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Award Winning Elegant Design (Black)

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black boasts an award-winning, elegant design. This speaker combines aesthetic appeal with high-quality audio performance, offering a seamless Bluetooth experience. Its sophisticated design is complemented by its portable nature, providing versatility for various settings. With its renowned audio quality and sleek aesthetics, the Onyx Studio 7 in Black stands as an epitome of style and substance, catering to users seeking both visual elegance and premium sound in a portable wireless speaker.

Specifications of Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black:

Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamless pairing with devices.

Portable Design: Easy to move around and use in various settings.

Award-Winning Design: Elegant and visually appealing.

High-Quality Audio: Ensures premium sound performance.

Colour Variant: Available in Black for a sleek look.

Pros Cons Elegant Design: Award-winning aesthetics for visual appeal. Price: May be relatively higher compared to some competitors. Quality Audio: Delivers high-quality sound performance. Limited Features: Might lack advanced functionalities found in some other models.

8) Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel - White

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in White offers a wireless, waterproof audio solution tailored for outdoor travel. Its seamless Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy pairing with devices, while the waterproof design withstands outdoor elements, ideal for on-the-go use. The speaker's pristine white finish adds a touch of elegance to its portable and durable build. With Bose's signature sound quality and a design engineered for outdoor durability, the SoundLink Flex in White is the perfect choice for users seeking reliable, high-fidelity audio during their outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker in White:

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth for effortless device pairing.

Waterproof Design: Endures outdoor elements for travel.

Portable Build: Lightweight and designed for travel convenience.

Durable Construction: Withstands rugged outdoor conditions.

Colour Variant: Available in White for a sleek aesthetic.

Pros Cons Waterproof Feature: Suitable for outdoor use without concerns about water exposure. Limited Output Power: Might not suit users seeking higher volume output. Portable Design: Lightweight build for easy transportation during travel. Price: May be relatively higher compared to similar portable speakers.

3 best features for you



Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Xtreme 2 Powerful Bass Radiator 10000mAh Built-in Powerbank IPX7 Waterproof ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 900 Dolby Audio Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer Multiple Connectivity Options (Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical) Bose SoundLink Flex Waterproof Outdoor Speaker Portable and Lightweight Bluetooth Connectivity JBL Pulse 5 Customized 360° Lightshow Portable App Pro Sound and Deep Bass 12 Hours Playtime Marshall Emberton II Outdoor Portable Speaker 20W Output Power Bluetooth Connectivity Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Elegant Design Portable Wireless Speaker High-Quality Sound Output Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel - White Waterproof Outdoor Speaker Portable and Lightweight Bluetooth Connectivity Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, 20W Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel-Black 20W Output Power Wireless and Waterproof Portability and Durability

Best value for money





The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker stands out as the best value for money. Despite its compact 5W or 20W output, this waterproof speaker delivers premium Bose sound quality ideal for outdoor travel. Its rugged build, Bluetooth connectivity, and portability ensure convenience, while the waterproof feature adds durability. The Bose quality, coupled with its reasonable pricing, makes it a top choice, offering a perfect balance between performance, durability, and affordability, catering to those seeking quality sound in a portable, versatile package.





Best overall product



The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 emerges as the best overall product among these options. With its award-winning elegant design and portable wireless Bluetooth functionality, this speaker embodies sophistication. Its superior sound quality and innovative design make it a standout choice. The speaker's powerful performance, coupled with its eye-catching aesthetics, elevate it as the top pick for users seeking a blend of style, premium sound, and seamless wireless convenience, making it an exquisite addition to any space or occasion.





How to buy best speakers in India



To purchase the best speakers in India, start by identifying your preferences and needs. Consider factors like intended use (indoor or outdoor), size, connectivity options (Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI), and power output. Research reputable brands known for quality audio equipment. Read user reviews and expert recommendations to gauge performance and durability. Test the speakers if possible to assess sound quality and features. Ensure compatibility with your devices and home setup. Lastly, compare prices from authorized sellers or reliable online platforms to secure genuine products with warranty support, ensuring you get top-notch speakers that align perfectly with your requirements.

