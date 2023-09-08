Exploring best bluetooth speaker range under rs 1500

The evolution of technology has paved the way for a symphony of convenience and quality. Are you looking for the best Bluetooth speakers available in 2023? Look no further! Here's our list of the top-rated Bluetooth speakers 2023. Whether you're looking for a portable speaker for your next upcoming outdoor adventure or a powerful sound system for your home, you'll find the perfect speaker from our collection. We have everything from portable sound systems to waterproof designs. With our top picks, you'll be sure to get the most bang for your buck and the best sound around. You'll be jamming out in no time! Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 1,500 are pocket friendly with excellent value.

1. PTron Fusion Go 10W Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

Introducing the PTron Newly Launched Fusion Go, a best Bluetooth speaker under 1000, designed to elevate your audio experience. With its sleek and lightweight design in captivating Blue, this portable speaker offers a remarkable 10W output, delivering immersive sound that resonates. Its impressive 6-hour playtime ensures uninterrupted musical enjoyment on the go. The standout feature is the Auto-TWS function, which effortlessly pairs two speakers for a stereo soundstage. Supporting BT, USB, SD Card, and AUX playback, it caters to all your connectivity needs. PTron Fusion Go provides convenience without compromise, bringing together portability, and performance in a single device.

Specifications:

Brand: PTron

Model Name: Fusion

Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature: Hi Res Audio, Portable

Pros Cons Hi Res Audio Portable Playtime

2. boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker.

Best budget Bluetooth speakers include the boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker. With a commanding 5W RMS output, it ensures immersive sound that elevates your audio experience. Its IPX4 water resistance safeguards against splashes, perfect for outdoor adventures. The true wireless feature allows you to connect two speakers for a stereo sound setup. Offering up to 11 hours of total playtime, this speaker keeps the music going. Its multi-connectivity modes cater to your preferences, and the Type C charging adds convenience. The "Active Black" variant adds a touch of style. Notably, it features a built-in microphone and even a radio function. The boAt Stone 135 covers every aspect that defines the best Bluetooth speaker, making it a remarkable choice.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model Name: Stone 135

Speaker Type: Wireless, Portable

Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth

Special Feature: Radio;Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons Wireless Stereo Limited Power Water Resistant

3. PTron Fusion Beam 16W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker.

High-end Bluetooth speaker brands present the PTron Newly Launched Fusion Beam 16W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, setting new standards for the best Bluetooth speaker category. With an exceptional 19-hour playback time, it guarantees uninterrupted musical enjoyment. The speaker functions as a versatile soundbar, enhancing audio experiences across various devices including phones, TVs, laptops, tablets, and projectors. Its Hi-Res Audio capability ensures premium sound quality. The portable design allows you to carry your music anywhere. Supporting Aux, TF card, and USB drive playback, along with the TWS function, it offers diverse connectivity options. The sleek black variant complements any setting. PTron Fusion Beam delivers excellence in both performance and convenience, making it a top choice for discerning audiophiles.

Specifications:

Brand: PTron

Model Name: Fusion

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature: Hi Res Audio, Portable

Pros Cons 16W Power Hi-Res Audio

4. boAt Stone Superman Edition 5W Bluetooth Speaker.

Portable Bluetooth speaker reviews shine a spotlight on the boAt Stone Superman Edition 5W Bluetooth Speaker, an embodiment of the Best Bluetooth speaker category. With up to 4 hours of playtime, its 52mm drivers deliver impressive sound quality. The TWS feature allows you to pair two speakers for an immersive stereo experience. Among the Waterproof Bluetooth speaker options, it boasts an IPX7 rating, showcasing its ruggedness and ability to handle water splashes. Its standout feature is its portability, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go music enthusiasts. The boAt Stone Superman Edition brings together style, durability, and performance, showcasing its excellence in every aspect.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model Name: Stone 190

Speaker Type: Monitor

Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Special Feature: Portable

Pros Cons TWS Stereo Playtime Waterproof (IPX7)

5. Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime.

In Bluetooth speaker battery life comparison, the Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker emerges as one of the Best Bluetooth speaker choices. Made in India, it offers an impressive 12 hours of playtime, ensuring extended musical enjoyment. Its exceptional sound quality elevates the audio experience, creating immersive vibes. The portability factor is prominent, allowing you to carry it wherever you go. The built-in microphone adds hands-free convenience to your calls. Designed to cater to various devices, it's compatible with laptops and smartphones alike. Mivi Play combines battery life, sound quality, and portability, reflecting its excellence as a top-tier Bluetooth speaker option made with pride in India.

Specifications:

Brand: Mivi

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimetres

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Colour: Blue

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Pros Cons TWS Stereo Waterproof (IPX7)

6. Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker.

In wireless speaker sound quality comparison, the Portronics SoundDrum 1 stands out as one of the Best Bluetooth speaker options. Delivering a powerful 10W output with immersive bass, it ensures an exceptional audio experience. The built-in FM radio adds versatility to your music choices. With Type C charging, the convenience factor is elevated, and the included cable makes charging hassle-free. The hands-free calling feature adds further functionality. Its 2000 mAh battery capacity ensures extended playback. BIS certification guarantees quality and safety. Its remarkable performance and features are well-documented in Portable Bluetooth speaker reviews, solidifying its position as a top-tier choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Portronics

Model Name: SoundDrum 1

Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: BIS Certified, Type C Charging, Handsfree Calling, 2000 mAh Battery Capacity, In-built FM, 8-10 hours Playback TimeBIS Certified, Type C Charging, Handsfree Calling, 2000 mAh Battery Capacity, In-built FM, 8-10 hours Playback Time

Pros Cons Powerful Output Type C Charging

7. Blaupunkt Germany's BT55 12 W Bluetooth Speaker.

Best Bluetooth speaker - Blaupunkt Germany's BT55 offers a remarkable audio experience that competes with High-end Bluetooth speaker brands. With a powerful 12W output and dual passive radiators, it produces rich deep bass that fills any space. This portable wireless speaker is versatile for home use, outdoor adventures, and travel. Blaupunkt Germany's BT55 embodies quality and performance, all within budget, positioning it among the Best budget Bluetooth speakers. Whether it's the immersive sound or its portability, this speaker has it all, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium audio experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications:

Brand: Blaupunkt

Model Name: BT55 BK

Speaker Type: Bluetooth Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Powerful Output Limited Features Portable

8. JB SUPER Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Among the Best Bluetooth speaker options, the JB SUPER Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker shines brightly. Not only does it deliver outstanding sound quality in Wireless speaker sound quality comparison, but it also features an inbuilt phone stand, adding a functional twist to its design. With a built-in mic, TF card slot, and USB port, it caters to various connectivity preferences. The multi-colour variant adds vibrancy to any setting. Notably, the fast charging capability ensures minimal downtime and more playtime. The JB SUPER Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker captures attention not only for its features but also for its convenience and style. It's a versatile choice that offers both impressive audio performance and practicality.

Specifications:

Brand: JB SUPER

Model Name: Super Bass

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Sound Quality Limited Connectivity Inbuilt Stand

9. boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker.

Ranked among the Best Bluetooth speaker choices, the boAt Stone 250 Portable Wireless Speaker stands out in the array of Waterproof Bluetooth speaker options. With a powerful 5W RMS output, it delivers immersive audio that captivates. With up to 8 hours of playtime, it ensures uninterrupted enjoyment. Its IPX7 water resistance makes it a reliable companion for pool parties and outdoor escapades. The multi-compatibility modes, including Wireless, Bluetooth, and Auxiliary, cater to diverse preferences. The boAt Stone 250 combines remarkable sound with water resistance, making it a top contender for portable audio solutions.

Specifications:

Brand: BoAt

Model Name: Stone 250

Speaker Type: Portable

Connectivity Technology: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Special Feature: Water Resistant

Pros Cons Powerful Output Water Resistant

Top 3 features for you

Best overall product

The PTron Newly Launched Fusion Beam 16W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker stands out as the best Bluetooth speaker, exemplifying excellence in audio technology. Among the top-rated Bluetooth speakers 2023, it reigns with its exceptional features and performance. Boasting an impressive 16W output and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it delivers rich and clear sound, making it a great choice for various devices. With up to 19 hours of playback time, this speaker ensures uninterrupted entertainment. Its compatibility with phones, TVs, laptops, tablets, and projectors, along with options for Aux, TF card, and USB drive playback, underscores its versatility. The TWS function further elevates the audio experience, enveloping users in a captivating soundscape. Wrapped in a sleek black design, it's the epitome of both style and substance in the world of Bluetooth speakers.

Best value for money

The PTron Newly Launched Fusion Beam 16W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, priced at just Rs.999, is unquestionably the best value-for-money product in the realm of best bluetooth speakers. Combining premium features like up to 19 hours of playback time, versatile connectivity for phones, TVs, laptops, and more, along with Aux, TF card, and USB drive playback, it offers an unparalleled audio experience. The inclusion of the TWS function further enhances its appeal. Despite its budget-friendly price, this speaker doesn't compromise on quality, making it the prime choice for those seeking the best Bluetooth speaker that delivers exceptional performance without breaking the bank.

How to find the Best bluetooth speaker under ₹ 1500?

To discover the best Bluetooth speaker under ₹1500, focus on sound quality, battery life, connectivity options, and portability. Read reviews, compare specifications, and prioritise brands known for audio excellence. Look for features like Aux/TF card/USB playback, water resistance, and compact design to make an informed and satisfying choice.

