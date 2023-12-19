10 best Christmas gifts: Choose from smartphones, kindles, airpods

Picking Christmas gifts from the vast array of gadgets available can be both exciting and challenging. Each category offers unique benefits, catering to diverse interests and preferences. Christmas gifts: Gadgets like smartwatches, earbuds, smartphones can easily bring a smile.

A smartphone upgrade can be a standout gift. Considering the recipient's needs is crucial—whether they prioritize camera quality, battery life, or overall performance. Flagship models from Apple, Samsung, Google, or OnePlus offer top-notch technology, making them ideal choices for those seeking the latest features and innovations. For bookworms, a Kindle e-reader is a thoughtful present. Its glare-free display, extended battery life, and access to an extensive library make it perfect for voracious readers eager to delve into their favourite books anywhere and anytime.

Wireless earbuds have become indispensable accessories. Opt for noise-canceling options like Apple AirPods Pro or Sony WF-1000XM4 for immersive sound quality and effective ambient noise reduction. These offer a blend of convenience and superior audio performance, making them a sought-after gift. The versatility of smartwatches makes them an appealing option. They offer fitness tracking, notifications, health monitoring, and often stylish designs. Brands like Apple, Garmin, and Samsung provide a vast array of features, catering to different lifestyles and preferences.

A reliable power bank is a practical gift for anyone frequently on the move. Choose a high-capacity, fast-charging option like Anker or RavPower to ensure that the recipient's devices stay powered throughout their busy days. For gamers, the latest gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X offer cutting-edge graphics, immersive gameplay, and a wide range of gaming experiences.

Devices like Apple TV, or Amazon Fire Stick provide access to various streaming services, enhancing the entertainment experience at home. Whether enhancing entertainment, productivity, or health, selecting a gadget gift involves considering the recipient's interests and needs, ensuring your choice aligns perfectly with their lifestyle.

If we have convinced about the usefulness of gadgets as Christmas gifting options, then we have bunched together a list from Amazon just for you. Take a look.

1) OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Triple Blue]



The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r offers an immersive audio experience with 12.4mm drivers, delivering rich sound. These True Wireless Earbuds promise extended playback of up to 38 hours with their case, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment. With a 4-mic design, they provide crystal-clear calls and boast an IP55 rating, making them resistant to water and sweat. Available in Triple Blue, these earbuds offer a blend of powerful performance and durability, ideal for those seeking top-notch audio quality and reliability in their everyday listening experience.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r:

12.4mm dynamic drivers for immersive audio.

Up to 38 hours of playback with the charging case.

4-microphone system for clear calls and voice recording.

IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Triple Blue colour variant.



Pros Cons Extended playback time for uninterrupted use. May not have advanced noise-canceling features. Water and sweat resistance suitable for active lifestyles. Limited colour options for personalization.

2) boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds in Bold Black offer a compelling audio experience with up to 42 hours of playtime. With Low Latency Mode, gaming becomes immersive and lag-free. Featuring ENx Technology, these earbuds deliver enhanced sound quality. Their Instant Wake and Pair feature simplifies connectivity. Rated IPX4 for water resistance, they withstand splashes and sweat during workouts. Additionally, the smooth touch controls streamline usage, providing convenience and functionality in a sleek design. These earbuds are a versatile choice, blending durability, performance, and style.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds in Bold Black:

Playtime: Up to 42 hours of playback.

Low Latency Mode: Offers reduced lag for gaming experiences.

ENx Technology: Enhanced audio quality for immersive sound.

Instant Wake and Pair (IWP): Simplifies connectivity.

IPX4 Water Resistance: Protects against splashes and sweat during workouts.

Pros Cons Extended Playtime: Provides an impressive 42-hour playback duration. Limited IPX4 Rating: While resistant to splashes, it might not withstand heavy exposure to water. Low Latency Mode: Ideal for gamers, ensuring minimal delays in sound. Design Limitation: May not have advanced features like higher IP ratings for water resistance or noise cancellation.

3) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) redefine wireless earbuds with their adaptive, immersive sound, and noise cancellation. They offer an impressive balance of functionality and comfort, featuring active noise cancellation and transparency modes, ensuring optimal listening experiences. The earbuds boast a custom-designed driver, H1 chip integration for seamless connectivity, and a snug fit for enhanced comfort. With their sweat and water resistance, touch controls, and the Apple ecosystem integration, these earbuds stand out for their premium sound quality and convenience, making them a sought-after choice among wireless audio enthusiasts.

Specifications of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation):

Active Noise Cancellation: Offers immersive sound by actively blocking external noise.

Transparency Mode: Allows users to hear and connect with their surroundings without removing the earbuds.

Custom-Built Driver: Delivers high-fidelity audio with rich bass and clear details.

H1 Chip Integration: Enables easy pairing with Apple devices and supports hands-free "Hey Siri" commands.

Sweat and Water Resistance: IPX4 rated for resistance against sweat and splashes.

Pros Cons Immersive Sound: Excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation for an immersive experience. Price: Higher price point compared to other wireless earbuds. Seamless Connectivity: Easy pairing and integration within the Apple ecosystem. Limited Compatibility: Some advanced features are optimized for Apple devices, limiting functionality on other platforms.

4) All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8 inch display and adjustable warm light

The All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) introduces a stunning 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light, enhancing the reading experience. With 16 GB of storage, it offers ample space for a vast library. Its adjustable warm light feature allows users to customize the screen's color tone for comfortable reading in any lighting. This Kindle variant maintains the beloved Paperwhite's waterproof design, making it suitable for leisurely reading by the pool or in the bath. The larger screen size and adaptable lighting elevate reading moments, providing an immersive and personalized experience.

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB):

Display: 6.8-inch glare-free screen.

Storage: 16 GB of internal storage.

Lighting: Adjustable warm light for comfortable reading.

Waterproof: Retains the waterproof design for reading by the pool or in the bath.

Connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi for easy access to a vast library of books.

Pros Cons Enhanced Reading Experience: Larger 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light for a comfortable reading experience. Pricing: Higher price point compared to basic e-readers. Ample Storage: 16 GB storage capacity for a vast collection of e-books. xtra Features: Additional features might not be necessary for casual readers.

5) Introducing Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – With a 6.8 inch display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light



While advanced features in gadgets like the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, such as adjustable warm light and a larger display, enhance the reading experience, they might be surplus for casual readers. For those who prefer a straightforward e-reading experience, these extras could feel unnecessary and might not justify the higher price tag. Casual readers seeking simplicity might find such additional functionalities less appealing, as they might not significantly impact their reading habits or preferences, leading them to opt for more basic e-readers instead.

Specifications of All-new Kindle Paperwhite:

Display: 6.8-inch E Ink Carta display with 300 ppi

Storage: 32 GB

Features: Wireless charging capability

Front Light: Auto-adjusting for comfortable reading in various lighting conditions

Battery Life: Weeks of use on a single charge

Pros Cons Generous Storage: Ample space for storing a vast library of books and audiobooks. Pricing: The Signature Edition's features might come with a higher price tag compared to other versions. Wireless Charging: Convenience of charging without cables. Limited Benefits: Wireless charging might not be a significant need for all users, making it an unnecessary expense for some.

6) MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black

The MI Power Bank 3i packs a punch with a 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, offering swift 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging. With versatile inputs via Type C and Micro USB, it ensures convenient recharging options. Featuring a Triple Output capability, it powers up multiple devices simultaneously. Dressed in Sandstone Black, this power bank blends style with functionality, offering ample portable power for various devices, making it a reliable companion for those on the move.

Specifications of MI Power Bank 3i:

Capacity: 20000mAh Lithium Polymer

Charging Speed: 18W Fast Power Delivery

Input Ports: Type C and Micro USB

Output: Triple Output for charging multiple devices simultaneously

Colour: Sandstone Black

Pros Cons High Capacity: 20000mAh offers extended charging for multiple devices. Weight and Size: Larger capacity can result in a bulkier and heavier power bank. Fast Charging: 18W charging ensures quick device replenishment. No USB-C Output: Limited to Micro USB and Type-C inputs only, lacking standard USB outputs.

7) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] offers a sophisticated smartwatch experience. Encased in Midnight Aluminium and paired with a Midnight Sport Band, it boasts robust features like fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and a crash detection system. With a Retina Display, this water-resistant smartwatch integrates seamlessly with iOS devices, providing convenience and a wide array of apps. The 44mm size provides ample screen real estate for enhanced usability and readability, making it an ideal companion for tracking health metrics and staying connected.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm]:

Model: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm]

Material: Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

Features: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Crash Detection

Display: Retina Display

Water Resistance: Yes

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Features: Offers advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and heart rate sensing for holistic health management. Limited Battery Life: Requires daily charging, especially with continuous usage of health monitoring features. Sleek Design: Elegant Midnight Aluminium Case and Sport Band design, catering to both style and comfort. Platform Dependency: Requires an iPhone for complete functionality, limiting compatibility with other smartphone ecosystems.

8) Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue

The Nokia G21 Android Smartphone in Nordic Blue is a powerful device with impressive features. It boasts a 50MP Triple AI Camera that captures detailed photos, combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage for seamless multitasking and ample space for data. Its standout feature is the remarkable 3-day battery life, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. This Dual SIM smartphone caters to both efficiency and functionality, providing a reliable performance suitable for daily use.

Specifications of Nokia G21 Android Smartphone in Nordic Blue:

Battery Life: Impressive 3-day battery life for extended usage.

Memory: Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage for smooth performance and ample space.

Camera: 50MP Triple AI Camera setup for detailed and vibrant photography.

Dual SIM: Supports dual SIM cards for enhanced connectivity.

Colour & Design: Nordic Blue finish in a sleek design.

Pros Cons Battery Life: Extended 3-day battery life is excellent for heavy usage. Weight: Might be slightly heavier compared to other smartphones. Camera: High-quality 50MP Triple AI Camera for detailed and vivid images. Software Updates: Timely software updates could be improved for optimal performance.

9) realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

The realme narzo 60X 5G in Nebula Purple offers a remarkable 50MP AI Primary Camera, ensuring stunning photography. With 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it provides ample space for data. The device also supports up to 2TB of external memory for expanded storage. Additionally, its super-fast 33W Supervooc Charge system optimizes charging efficiency.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G in Nebula Purple:

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via external memory).

Camera: Equipped with a powerful 50MP AI Primary Camera for high-resolution shots.

Charging: Supports 33W Supervooc Charge for fast and efficient charging.

Connectivity: Offers 5G capability for faster data speeds and smooth connectivity.

Color Variant: Available in Nebula Purple finish.

Pros Cons High-Resolution Camera: The 50MP AI Primary Camera delivers excellent photo quality. RAM Limitation: Limited RAM (4GB) might impact multitasking capabilities. Rapid Charging: The 33W Supervooc Charge ensures quick recharging times. Color Options: Available in a single color variant, limiting choices for users.

10) Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,6GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Smoky Teal offers robust features: a 50MP Triple Camera for versatile photography, a massive 6000mAh 5G SP battery, and a power-efficient 5nm processor. Boasting 6GB RAM (with RAM Plus at 12GB), it ensures seamless multitasking. It guarantees longevity with a 2nd Gen OS Upgrade and a 4-year Security Update plan. Running on Android 13, the phone prioritizes security but doesn't include a charger.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in Smoky Teal:



Display: Expect a good-sized display, possibly around 6.5 inches or larger, with a high-definition resolution.

Camera System: Often equipped with multiple cameras on the rear, including a primary camera with high MP count and additional lenses for various functionalities like ultra-wide or depth sensing.

Battery Capacity: Decent battery capacity, usually around 4000-5000mAh, ensuring good battery life for daily use.

Performance: Mid-range processors and RAM configurations for smooth multitasking and moderate gaming performance.

Operating System: Likely to run on the latest version of Android OS with the manufacturer's UI skin.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds 12.4mm Drivers Playback: Up to 38hr with case 4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds 42H Playtime Low Latency Mode for Gaming ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Charging Adaptive EQ, Sweat & Water Resistance All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) 6.8 inch Adjustable Warm Light Display 10th Gen e-ink technology Waterproof design, Weeks-long battery life Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) 6.8 inch Wireless Charging Display Auto-Adjusting Front Light Waterproof, Audible integration, Extra Storage MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging Triple Output: Type C, Micro USB Lithium Polymer, Sandstone Black finish Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Fitness & Sleep Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Crash Detection, Retina Display, Water Resistance Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 3-Day Battery Life 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage 50MP Triple AI Camera, Dual SIM realme narzo 60X 5G 128GB Storage 50 MP AI Primary Camera Up to 2TB External Memory, 33W Supervooc Charge Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 50MP Triple Camera 6000 mAh 5G SP, 5nm Processor 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Android 13, 4-Year Update

Best value for money

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) stand out as the best value for money product among these gadgets. Offering exceptional active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and adaptive EQ, they provide premium features at a relatively competitive price point. The seamless integration with Apple devices, coupled with water and sweat resistance, ensures versatile use in various scenarios, making them a worthwhile investment for audio enthusiasts seeking quality and convenience.

Best overall product

Among these products, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) emerge as the best overall pick. These earbuds offer exceptional audio quality with active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. Their water and sweat resistance add durability, while the wireless charging case and comfortable fit ensure convenience and extended usability. With impressive features and Apple's reputation for reliability, these earbuds stand out as an excellent choice for users seeking premium audio performance and usability.

How to buy best Christmas gift from gadget options listed above in India

To find the best gadgets among these options in India, consider aspects like your specific needs, user reviews, and technical specifications. Evaluate factors like battery life, performance, compatibility, and additional features. Prioritize gadgets that align with your usage patterns, such as long battery life for smartphones or excellent sound quality for earbuds. Check reviews from reliable sources and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value. Additionally, verify compatibility with your existing devices and accessories to make the most of your chosen gadgets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.