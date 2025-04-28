CMF Phone 2 Pro launch today in India: Everything you need to know

CMF by Nothing will officially unveil its new-generation mid-range smartphones, the CMF Phone 2 and CMF Phone 2 Pro, with upgraded features, design, and specifications. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone’s launch by revealing the Phone 2 Pro design, processor, specifications, and other crucial features. Now that the official launch is just a few hours away, the anticipation surrounding “What’s new” is growing rapidly. Therefore, if you have been keeping up with all the updates of CMF Phone 2 Pro, then we have compiled all the rumours and leaks to know what this new mid-range phone will look like and how it will compete in the segment. CMF Phone 2 Pro is likely to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, know what else to expect.(CMF)

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch on April 28, here’s how much it may cost

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch today: What to expect

Design and display:

CMF India has already teased the design of CMF Phone 2 Pro in two vibrant colours, the classic Organe and a new White variant in dual-tone finishes. We expect more colour options during the launch. While the smartphone may come with a plastic build like its predecessor, we expect some frame upgrades and new accessories.

Instead of an internal changeable panel, the smartphone has a new universal cover system with screws on the sides, and an additional camera sensor. Furthermore, Nothing’s Akis Evangelidis also revealed that the Phone 2 Pro is more durable than its predecessor.

For display, the CMF Phone 2 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. On the sides, we can also expect the new Essential Key as the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Also read: CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

Performance and battery:

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Reportedly, this new processor will provide a major performance boost with capabilities such as 120fps gameplay and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will likely run on Nothing OS 3 based on Android 15.

In terms of battery life, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely feature a 5000 mAh battery that may support 45W fast wired charging.

Camera:

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone may also offer up to 4K resolution video recording.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 tipped to launch on July 25: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device

Apart from these upgrades, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will also come with a charger in the box and a transparent phone case, making a big change of strategy, considering the previous generation model.

Price:

In terms of pricing, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely be announced at under Rs.20000 in India. However, expect the smartphone to be priced slightly higher than the CMF Phone 1 model, considering the upgrades and all the new additions in the retail box.